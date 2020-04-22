People: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘only leave their house for charity work’

PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk Beagle Guy and Labrador Oz wearing bandanas as facemasks during lockdown in Los Angeles https://t.co/euu67GTtLZ — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) April 17, 2020

One of my new favorite things from the Sussex-haters is all of the crying about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “calling the paparazzi.” LOL. Harry and Meghan are arguably two of the most famous people in LA right now. There are so many tabloid reporters (American and British) and paparazzi on the hunt for them. I believe it’s completely possible that a few paparazzi got lucky and managed to grab some photos before the Sussexes got into their SUV over the past week. But even if the Sussexes did “arrange” a little pap stroll… what’s the big deal? Duchess Kate arranged a very obvious pap stroll the same weekend Meghan was last in London. There was barely a peep from those same people who find it so horrendous that Meghan and Harry *might* have done it (and to be clear, I’m not convinced they did). Anyway, People Magazine (a Sussex-friendly outlet) has a nice story about their LA lives and how infrequently they even leave their home:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have now made a trio of deliveries for Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity in Los Angeles that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses who are at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their visits on Easter (and again on April 15 and 17) marked the first time the Duke and Duchess have been spotted since their move to L.A. from Canada in March after announcing their departure from royal life. Isolating in their new home with their son, Archie, who turns 1 on May 6, “they only leave their house for charity work,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They spend their evenings at home as a family. They haven’t had any visitors,” the source adds. The new parents are using their quiet time at home in a secluded compound in L.A. to connect as a family of three and find ways to support others. “Meghan said she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, told PEOPLE. “There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them.

[From People]

“Thy haven’t had any visitors” – I would assume no visitors besides her mom, right? Who watched Archie when Meghan and Harry were volunteering? Doria or a nanny? It doesn’t matter that much but it’s clear that Meghan is now taking a firm hand in her family’s media management. And I’m sure People is, as always, happy to oblige.