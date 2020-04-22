People: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘only leave their house for charity work’

PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk Beagle Guy and Labrador Oz wearing bandanas as facemasks during lockdown in Los Angeles https://t.co/euu67GTtLZ
One of my new favorite things from the Sussex-haters is all of the crying about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “calling the paparazzi.” LOL. Harry and Meghan are arguably two of the most famous people in LA right now. There are so many tabloid reporters (American and British) and paparazzi on the hunt for them. I believe it’s completely possible that a few paparazzi got lucky and managed to grab some photos before the Sussexes got into their SUV over the past week. But even if the Sussexes did “arrange” a little pap stroll… what’s the big deal? Duchess Kate arranged a very obvious pap stroll the same weekend Meghan was last in London. There was barely a peep from those same people who find it so horrendous that Meghan and Harry *might* have done it (and to be clear, I’m not convinced they did). Anyway, People Magazine (a Sussex-friendly outlet) has a nice story about their LA lives and how infrequently they even leave their home:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have now made a trio of deliveries for Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity in Los Angeles that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses who are at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their visits on Easter (and again on April 15 and 17) marked the first time the Duke and Duchess have been spotted since their move to L.A. from Canada in March after announcing their departure from royal life.
Isolating in their new home with their son, Archie, who turns 1 on May 6, “they only leave their house for charity work,” a source tells PEOPLE.
“They spend their evenings at home as a family. They haven’t had any visitors,” the source adds. The new parents are using their quiet time at home in a secluded compound in L.A. to connect as a family of three and find ways to support others.
“Meghan said she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, told PEOPLE. “There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them.
“Thy haven’t had any visitors” – I would assume no visitors besides her mom, right? Who watched Archie when Meghan and Harry were volunteering? Doria or a nanny? It doesn’t matter that much but it’s clear that Meghan is now taking a firm hand in her family’s media management. And I’m sure People is, as always, happy to oblige.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.
It’s unlikely that with California under lockdown, there are random paps loitering in the street. So yeah, they almost certainly called someone.
Why do you assume the Sussexes are calling them? Why can’t someone be spotting them and calling the paps? Just like how someone sold footage of them delivering to TMZ.
Or did Harry and Meghan engineer that too?
Once the charity was publicized it wouldn’t be hard to hang out there and wait for them to show up. We didn’t see any pap pics until it was confirmed that they delivered meals and from there it wouldn’t be hard to track them.
It’s actually pretty likely that there are random paps loitering around. Celebs are being papped leaving grocery stores, hiking etc. Pretty unlikely they would have to – or would have the desire to – call anyone.
Yup – lots of celebs have still been papped over the past few weeks. The paps probably aren’t just wandering the street, they are probably stationed in a car near celeb hotspots.
You are 100% wrong. With regular show business shut down (movie sets, premieres, parties, promo appearances) paps have literally nothing to do but drive around all day waiting for celebs to show up somewhere.
Most of these guys are undocumented or don’t qualify for unemployment so they still have to work. They literally sit in their cars and just wait. That’s why there are tons and tons of pictures of random celebs who you usually never cared about.
If you paid attention to any celeb/gossip sites at all, you would see the insane flood of picture of celebs out taking walks and going to the grocery store. I suspect you only pay attention to Meghan though…
Read this interview with a paparazzo: https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2020-04-03/coronavirus-quarantine-celebrities-paparazzi
Exactly, Natalee. Most people don’t get who the paps really are and how it works. These guys need the money, and there are plenty of places in LA to park where you WILL see celebs. I used to run into famous people all the time just doing ordinary stuff. Half the time I didn’t recognize them, but you do if it’s your business. You hang at Gelson’s, or Safeway ion Wilshire in Santa Monica, or hang at little markets in Brentwood and Holmbly Hills or in Larchmont Village or Malibu. Us muggles go get coffee and “poof”, a celeb. I’m no pap.
I think that they were followed to their home, so now we will get regular pics until the paps get too instrusive and they stop walking the dog in the neighborhood. It’s cat and mouse.
@Janet,
You “almost certainly” know very little about paps.
https://www.celebitchy.com/660752/mask-wearing_sophie_turner_joe_jonas_walk_their_three_beautiful_dogs_in_la/
I live in Southern California. Yes, we’re all under lockdown, and the police are citing those out and about without masks or failing to socially distance. But that doesn’t mean our doors are locked and barred. Folks are still out buying groceries, picking up prescriptions at drugstores, and running necessary errands. As far as I know, the police aren’t pulling anyone over to ask them their reasons for being out. So yes, it’s entirely possible for the paps to be driving all over Bel Air and Malibu, looking for someone to film. I wish they wouldn’t, but they’re free to do so. In fact, it’s more likely now that the paps are doing so, because all the hot spots — the restaurants, bars, clubs, and other places where the rich and famous and wishing-to-be-seen congregate — are closed, and they’re getting desperate.
So people are shocked that they are following the rules. I’m okay with Doria babysitting. I help my grandkiddos with their homework because their parents are either going to their jobs every day (essential workers – one a nurse at a eating disorder rehab, the other works for a doctor in his office) or working at home.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Doria’s even staying with them whilst in lockdown.
I suspect she is because I don’t think paps have seen her at her home and they know where she lives.
They probably have Doria, a nanny and a cook/housekeeper living with them full time as part of the household. Household of 6. Large but not unusually large for the USA. Multigenerational households are not unusual in the USA. I don’t see what the problem is, as long as they are following social distancing, which they appear to be doing.
Kate stans like to forget that pap stroll involved dragging the kids around stores in the middle of a pandemic. Anything for PR clicks. Could have been the bookstore where she bought the obvious ‘here to make it look like I read’ stack of classics we saw on the console table in her posed Barbie Works photo.
Paparazzi are still out and about here in LA. Just check out E Online. They have whole corona virus celebrity slideshow featuring all the famous people grocery shopping, walking, biking. If Angelina Jolie can be spotted during a lockdown, is it that hard to think that Harry and Meghan can too?
And Angelina Isn’t calling paps either. With the restrictions there are only a few places people in LA are allowed to go so it’s not hard to set up paps at the major locations like grocery stores in the area or the local parks.
I agree with you all that is was probably random sighting. The paparazzi are in full force during the pandemic and many celebrities are being spotted doing daily chores. With Harry and Meghan during charity work in the city, it was only a matter of time before they were spotted. People were complaining that they’re in hiding, now they’re mad that they’ve been spotted. Pick a grievance and get on with it.
Only Angelina hasn’t been spotted during the lockdown there is no picture to prove that!
Doria in all likelihood is staying with them anyway so she wouldn’t be considered a visitor.
That’s my guess too, that doria has been with them the whole time. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s moving in with them permanently – if they buy a big enough house, she could have a set of rooms to herself (or it may have a guest house on property, depending on the particular house/area.)
Meh, we all knew that the move to California would entail a far different life. It’s why they chose it. They are building their brand as we speak which, thankfully, includes helping others. I don’t think that should be eschewed.
I’m going to focus on the superficial here, because I think everything else about their situation has been discussed. I LOVE her outfits. Why does a simple top with casual pants and Stan Smith’s look so fvcking good on her??? I don’t look like that in casual clothes. I look … like I’m wearing something casual. Also still salivating over that blue/turquoise dress. I should probably work out. Like right now.
And not to sh*t on Harry because I do think he’s an attractive guy but seeing them next to each other in the casual pap pics, I have to say, dude is so lucky. Don’t yell at me for being superficial, please. It just punched me in the face today.
Harry and Meghan are funny. It’s obvious they called the paps just like other celebrities are during the pandemic.
Why come here and make blanket statements that aren’t accurate? What do you gain from that? Twitter points?
Going forward I think there will be more sightings of them like this, out and about in the city. Correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t the papers not allowed to publish photos of the royals in their private time? I remember when Meghan and Harry were dating there were quite a few Meg photos circulating of her doing yoga and other things. Now that they aren’t working for the family and in the US, no such rules apply. This is just a return to pre-royal life.
“Don’t leave except for charity.” Well, groceries too…
@ Redgrl : And dog walks too. I guess walking around their gated community got boring if they did it a few times a day. As a former dog owner and rescue foster parent, I can understand that.
We aren’t suppose to leave the house! Or have visitors. So if they are going out for this one thing then they are following the rules are they not? How is this a story they are following Gov Newsome’s rules right?