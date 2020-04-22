Carole Middleton’s Party Pieces accused of ignoring customers during the lockdown

It was curious at the time, and even more curious now to look back at Carole Middlton’s moves starting in the fall of 2018. That was around the same time that the attacks on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got amped up, and it was around the same time that we started seeing Duchess Kate directly and blatantly competing with Meghan. I still believe that Kate ran to her mummy and they came up with a plan of attack to embiggen Kate at Meghan’s expense. There was a lot happening (with other households) around the same time, so I don’t blame Carole and Kate for everything that happened, but they definitely pushed some stories. During that time, Carole also bizarrely gave some big interviews about her business (Party Pieces), her work ethic, being a grandmother and more. Carole’s media blitz was not part of any palace operation, and the courtiers were apparently mystified by her interviews. Which just backs up my feeling that it was a scheme hatched by Carole and Kate.
A few months later, we also learned that Party Pieces was laying off a bunch of staffers, and there were rumors of business trouble. There was a story about William being “supportive” during Carole’s business woes. And a story about how Carole might sell Party Pieces. Those stories faded away in time (although some people reportedly said that Carole is a “rude boss”). All in all, I can believe multiple things are true at once: Carole wanted some attention so she could raise the profile of Party Pieces and likely improve the struggling business. And she wanted to embiggen Kate and the entire Middleton family so that no one would forget about them in the shadow of the Sussexes’ then-enormous popularity. I believed then (as I believe now) that Party Pieces is struggling. So this is interesting, right?
The party firm run by the Duchess of Cambridge’s mother has been criticised for ‘ignoring’ customers during the coronavirus lockdown. Carole Middleton’s Party Pieces’ social media sites have been inundated with people asking where their goods are. They claim they are not getting replies, even though the firm has been putting up Instagram posts.
One mother alleged her little boy’s birthday banner never arrived and she was sent another customer’s order instead. She fumed on the Berkshire-based company’s Instagram account: ‘Shambolic experience. Please save yourself the trouble and order elsewhere. We ordered a personalised banner for our son’s birthday weeks ago and still haven’t received it. Instead we received another customer’s order who lives three hours away and has also had issues with this company.
‘When both the customer whose items I received and I complained, we were promised that new items would be sent out and with us the next day. Neither of us received our orders. There are now two banners containing my son’s name and photo that have been delivered to unknown locations. We have been left with a box full of items that we didn’t order and have now had to buy items from another reputable company to ensure we have something on time for our son’s birthday. We have no trust or confidence in this company now and wouldn’t recommend them to anyone.’
Party Pieces, which was set up by the Middleton family over 30 years ago, had posted it was ‘open for business and orders are continuing to be dispatched’. The company commented on some of the complaints online, but other customers claimed their emails went unread.
The rest of the article is just a long cut-and-paste from the Party Pieces comment section, where angry customers have been venting their frustrations on each new IG post. While I think so many businesses are struggling in lockdown and it would make sense if PP was having issues getting stuff out in a timely fashion, what I don’t get is how emails are being left unread and no one is following up via phone or anything. That kind of customer service can be done from employees’ homes. Anyway… yeah. I’m getting a weird feeling about the Middletons and their business. And it’s pretty interesting that the Daily Mail drops one of these negative stories about Carole every few months. Interspersed with stories about how Carole is “very much a power behind the throne.” Maybe she’s too busy doing throne work behind the scenes to do her Party Pieces day job??
Maybe they take 8 years to answer 5 emails.
Are they very good or have exclusive designs? I cannot imagine such a business surviving in this age when Amazon and other giants have almost everything already.
I looked at their website a few times, and it doesn’t seem like anything special, but the draw seems to be that its themed. So you can just buy the first birthday stuff and pick a theme and it all goes together. I would think they would be doing BETTER during this time because Amazon is so behind (at least here in the US) and the typical party stores aren’t open.
Yes but Amazon is an essential service because they also deliver essential items. If their warehouse is in the UK, can their warehouse workers still go to work, and pack stuff? They sell party ware….
Isn’t the DM Middleton go-to? I’m quite surprised they would write an article where PP is being bashed and critiqued by others. Perhaps this month’s cheque hasn’t come through?
I always just assumed that PP was a front/money laundering service for her brother’s dirty money? The stuff they have on their website is so cheap and tacky looking I just can’t imagine anyone becoming a millionaire off of it…
There was an article around the time of the wedding (think it was from The Guardian) about how the Midds being millionaires seems like a bit of a stretch because PP’s nearest competitors were making low 6 figures a year. So for them to make 7 figures+ seems fishy.
That’s why I’ve always assumed. It’s cheap and nasty.
Hey, kind of like – well, you know.
Could be they laid employees off/furloughed them but won’t openly admit it for fear of looking like they’re struggling, and the normal customer service positions etc aren’t being monitored any longer. Sounds crazy, but my company furloughed some people and cut the rest of us back to 32 hours, and we aren’t allowed to tell customers we’re out of office one day a week. So one day a week (usually Friday), emails, phone calls, etc aren’t getting answered until the next day (usually Monday). Could be something similar (but more extreme) with them.
That’s a good theory. It would explain the lack of response.
I have gotten the vibe that they (the Middletons) don’t handle customer complaints well in general. I feel like there have been similar stories about James’ marshmallow company.
Or it could be that some of them are sick with this virus, with a decimated staff as well, and no one is really steering the ship. I wouldn’t think PP is considered a “vital business “ that must be opened during a shelter in place time…perhaps Carole or Mike is running with a bare bones staff…? Also, the postal services are hit by this too, with people falling ill, less to deliver the millions of more deliveries, with people ordering all from home, not going out.
Even Amazon, as behemoth as it is, isn’t shipping in a timely manner right now.
I AM curious about this though….would really love the truth to come out…esp. if William is/has infused it with cash (we haven’t heard much about Uncle Gary either for a while).
Supposedly Uncle Gary was helping the Middletons along for years.Or so I have heard.
There is no reason for this business to be open, party supplies are not essential. It’s wrong to ask any employee there to risk their health to come in for that. The company should be closed, and customer should be refunded but should also be understanding that it may take some time.
It sounds like the company was a bit of a mess before all this though, so that’s probably not helping. But in the middle of a pandemic, worrying about a banner or other party supplies is kind of ridiculous.
Lol carole is living her life via Kate and pippa which is unhealthy . Slowly we are getting banished on Middleton and next few months we can get major hints about cambriges. Maybe dan Wooten can get exclusive for rose bush.
That dress is a copy of the red dress Kate wore on the Canada trip. I remember it because it looked so ridiculous and like she was hoping to give a look when a gust of wind blew it up.
Ouuuuhhh I think they don’t have any meat to write about because of the Sussexes cold shoulder, so they’re going after Kate, until they pond up some story about the Sussexes. Watch the dirt Waity Katie & Willnot will dish out about meghan in the coming days to get this story out of the papers. Same thing happened with the Rosebush story. You don’t want us talking about it? So find something to replace it with, the newspaper needs to be filled with something!!! And they did. And the bush was burried.