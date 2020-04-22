The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge launched a mental-health helpline for carers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Ambulance Service during the Coronavirus crisis!

Prince William has put his name on something which might actually help people, shock of all shocks. We’ve known for weeks that William and Kate are especially keen to highlight mental health during the pandemic, and now they’ve done something tangible with all that keenness: a helpline for medical workers who need to speak or text with someone when they are struggling:

It’s legitimately a good thing. I won’t shade them. It seems like an extension of the Shout helpline launched last year by the Cambridges and Sussexes, even though the PR on that rollout was kind of messy. Remember that? It felt like William and Kate wanted (or just received) credit for Shout, but it was something both couples did work on. I suppose in the Sussexes’ absence, William now gets “credit” for this new thing.

Meanwhile, in lieu of making more Zoom appearances, Kate has opted to simply write letters of support to her patronages. I guess I see the calculation here – she is writing (“writing”) de facto open letters and she knows that the letters will become public, so she hopes that highlighting her patronages will encourage people to donate. It’s kind of an odd way to do it though, especially when she could, you know, just make a video encouraging people to donate to her patronages, some of which are doing vital work in a pandemic.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reveal how they stay in touch with the rest of the Royal family

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

2 Responses to “The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge launched a mental-health helpline for carers”

  1. Nic919 says:
    April 22, 2020 at 9:06 am

    Sending letters when the rest of the world is using zoom or Skype to communicate basically confirms that she’s not writing the letters. We aren’t in the Victorian era. Visual communication has been possible since Marconi invented the television almost 100 years ago.

    While the helpline is a good idea, again we have them doing a hands off approach. What is stopping them from going to a food bank or delivering food? This remains a passive way to get credit for doing something but not actually inconveniencing themselves. Are they going to handle a few shift to volunteer for calls? That would be a way to be more involved.

    Reply
  2. Watercress says:
    April 22, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Bill does not look good on FaceTime. All I see is Humpty 😂✌🏼

    Reply

