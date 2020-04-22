The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge launched a mental-health helpline for carers

Prince William has put his name on something which might actually help people, shock of all shocks. We’ve known for weeks that William and Kate are especially keen to highlight mental health during the pandemic, and now they’ve done something tangible with all that keenness: a helpline for medical workers who need to speak or text with someone when they are struggling:

So what does this mean? It means trained volunteers will be on hand, by call or text, as well as specially developed online resources, and advice to support the frontline community’s mental health through this challenging time. Visit https://t.co/p7LP6t01Ih to learn more pic.twitter.com/ToKangDkV5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2020

It’s legitimately a good thing. I won’t shade them. It seems like an extension of the Shout helpline launched last year by the Cambridges and Sussexes, even though the PR on that rollout was kind of messy. Remember that? It felt like William and Kate wanted (or just received) credit for Shout, but it was something both couples did work on. I suppose in the Sussexes’ absence, William now gets “credit” for this new thing.

Meanwhile, in lieu of making more Zoom appearances, Kate has opted to simply write letters of support to her patronages. I guess I see the calculation here – she is writing (“writing”) de facto open letters and she knows that the letters will become public, so she hopes that highlighting her patronages will encourage people to donate. It’s kind of an odd way to do it though, especially when she could, you know, just make a video encouraging people to donate to her patronages, some of which are doing vital work in a pandemic.

"I'm writing to express my sincere appreciation to all of you at Action for Children during this hugely unsettling time." We were delighted to receive a letter from our patron, the Duchess of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal, in appreciation of all the work being done by our staff. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DOP5KoCnKx — Action for Children (@actnforchildren) April 21, 2020