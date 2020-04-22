Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn & Rani Rose cover People’s Most Beautiful issue

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Rani Rose Fujikawa cover People Magazine’s Most Beautiful issue. Three generations of Hawn girls, I guess? I’m not mad about it, but that’s because I honestly like Kate and I’m happy that she finally “got the girl.” Kate’s sons Ryder (16) and Bing (8) are fine and I’m sure Kate adores her boys. But she just seems so content now that she has a daughter. Goldie is beyond pleased with her new granddaughter too! Some highlights from the cover story:
Goldie on Rani: “When your daughter has a daughter, it’s a big deal,” said Goldie, 74, noting that Kate had posed for the cover of the issue in 2008. “I mean, it really is.” Kate: “And now with little Rani Rose. I was so excited. The third generation.”
Kate on the lockdown: “It’s definitely an interesting time for reflecting on what is truly important.”
Goldie is isolating with Kurt: Goldie, 74, now isolating with her partner of 37 years, Kurt Russell, 69, says getting through the crisis has meant focusing on “meditation, nurturing, loving kindness for all in my heart and staying safe inside.”
Kate on her mom: “My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own. Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani…going, ‘I hope I give her that kind of confidence,’ you know?” Goldie’s 37-year relationship with Kurt Russell has also inspired Kate. “To live up to that is really the goal,” she said. “Just the fact that they’ve been able to maintain a unit for all of us, in times of turmoil, they really are the center of all of our lives.”
Goldie on Kurt: “When you have your children and you have a man who loves your children, that’s a very tough bond.”
Kate on Goldie’s best advice: “Mom always said to me, ‘Don’t you ever let a man dim your light.’ So I’ve never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together. That is what Mom gave to me.”
I actually think Kate has managed to live her life with all of her men never dimming her light? She liked to date rockers and such, but she always maintained her own separate identity. The closest she came to really “changing” for a man and perhaps dimming her light was when she dated Alex Rodriguez. I feel like he gets off on making women change for him. But that was over quickly. Also, I know there are always a handful of weird rumors about Goldie and Kurt, but I still love them together. I imagine they have a hell of a lot of fun together. And Kate and Oliver Hudson still completely adore Kurt and treat him like their dad.
I don’t understand the importance of this feminine bonding within a family. Your daughter or grand-daughter’s femininity may complete diverge from your own to a point where it’s not where you’re going to find common territory. It may be more of a barrier than a familiar thing. Moreover, the girl, future woman, can turn out to be a trans man.
I prefer to bond over the little personality traits that enrich me much more than the construct of gender, unless there is something there that I can learn from or expand upon.
I love the idea of ‘passing a legacy of joy’ in the article though.
I agree with you. Somewhat tone deaf. Also, I wonder how her sons will feel after seeing this and hearing they’re not part of her “legacy of joy”.
I know, right? I know of a couple people who wished for a girl, or kept trying for a girl, and I truly don’t get it. It seems like having a healthy child should be enough.
I find that it’s typically the people who can sneeze and get pregnant who obsess over one gender or the other. I had major fertility issues with my first and am having issues again trying to have a second. I’ve never really gotten the mindset of having to have a girl. I guess after months and months of jabbing yourself with hormones, popping clomid like tictacs, and having every gyno in town poke around in your undercarriage, you’re just thrilled to have a healthy baby.
That’s an adorable little girl but people need to stop selling out their kids. And she never put her boys front and center like that. Whether it’s IG or People, it’s getting too much and I mean in general, not in Kate’s case specifically.
That was my thought exactly. Why put your child who can’t consent to being on the cover practically naked on the cover of a magazine to what? Promote yourself? It is especially disturbing that girl is wearing only a diaper. As for her boys. I dunno. Maybe the fathers had some say over how their kids can be used for self promotion. It seems like she finally found her fit in her current partner (sorry I do not remember his name) because he seems like the person who is completely ok with just living her life. And didn’t her oldest son shamed her into posting something about him on social media?
I was thinking, obviously a lot of time was spent on making Goldie and Kate look nice, do the same for the little girl. Put her in some cute outfit. Aesthetically the cover just looked odd to me.
These women are beautiful, they just have such a glow, and that little girl is just a ray of sunshine!
My third child was a girl after two boys too and I get it, I adore my boys but I am so happy to be a girl mom to be on the other side of that amazing mother and daughter bond I have always experienced with my mom.
The photoshop on the cover is strong, eek. And the photo of Kate with the pixie reminded me that I thought she looked really cute with that hairstyle.
Most Beautiful blond white chicks.
*yawn*
Some People!
Yeah the photoshop is epic,Goldie hasn’t looked like that sine 1995.
You can really see how much Kate and her daughter look alike when Kate has the pixie cut,very cute!
Sorry this was meant as reply to Esmom up thread
I like Kate. She seems like she would be a really fun girlfriend, but in the world is she wearing here? This looks like some sort of Victorian disaster.
What a load of bs this cover is.
Goldie actually started with talent, Kate has ridden Goldies wealthy coat tails to make even more money, and using a half dressed baby to all pose as the family we should aspire to..barf!
Goldie and Kate are far too full of themselves.
I’d like to hear from Ryder. His Father, Chris Robinson of The Black Crowe, is a self made man who came up from nothing to create his band, his international fame, and that Dude can sing!
If Ryder writes I book, I will get my $25 ready.
People magazine dropped the ball on what’s most beautiful. It would have been an awesome opportunity to highlight health care, sanitation, and retail workers. So many good people that I know I’m missing some. *Shout em out please * I don’t have time for this tone deafness. Sorry to rant if you’re looking for some escapism. This sh!t sucks
Oh man I like Kate and Goldie but why is that child virtually nude?
She could have worn a cute suit or dress and it would have been adorable.
I feel…awkward.
Glad to see I’m not the only one who thought the cover was absolutely tone deaf? Three blonde, white women on a magazine cover that states the ‘most beautiful people’’ issue? The combination of the title plus the exclusively blonde cover is awful to me. I can’t believe this got past an approval group of many, many people. My goodness, magazine people are stupid. No wonder the industry is dying