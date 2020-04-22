Chris Pine wore a Ruth Bader Ginsburg sleeveless tank & a jaunty scarf in LA

My new rule is that if we have available photos of Chris Pine, we’re going to post them. So here we are. Chris (the best Chris) was out and about with his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis in LA yesterday. They’ve been in lockdown with each other this whole time. I have to believe they’re staying at Chris’s home, just because I don’t think Annabelle has a place in LA, but I could be mistaken. Whatever the situation, she’s a lucky B. They looked like they were getting some outdoor fitness happening, maybe a jog or something.

The main headline here is honestly Chris’s outfit, which is FIRE. Chris wore: black compression pants, black shorts, black sneakers, a black sleeveless Ruth Bader Ginsburg tee and a scarf which I’ve been trying to source. The RBG muscle shirt is something else, right? I love him so hard for casually working out with everyone’s favorite SCOTUS hobbit on his chest. For a moment, I thought Chris might have paired the ensemble with a Hermes scarf like a true gentleman, but that’s not an Hermes scarf. It could be some kind of designer knock-off though.

In other Chris Pine news, when he’s not wearing RBG-branded couture, he somehow managed to land another franchise. He’s now attached to Paramount’s reboot of The Saint, based on the 1920s book series by Leslie Charteris, and updated and adapted with the 1990s film starring Val Kilmer. I actually liked The Saint in the ‘90s. It had Elisabeth Shue and the story made zero sense but it was fun. The Saint is about a criminal mastermind who goes around doing good works and hides behind a series of aliases which are the names of actual historical saints. It should be… okay. I actually think Pine is an underrated actor, and he’s good at this kind of action-drama. I hope they write a strong romantic interest for the Saint though.