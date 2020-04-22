Chris Pine wore a Ruth Bader Ginsburg sleeveless tank & a jaunty scarf in LA

My new rule is that if we have available photos of Chris Pine, we’re going to post them. So here we are. Chris (the best Chris) was out and about with his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis in LA yesterday. They’ve been in lockdown with each other this whole time. I have to believe they’re staying at Chris’s home, just because I don’t think Annabelle has a place in LA, but I could be mistaken. Whatever the situation, she’s a lucky B. They looked like they were getting some outdoor fitness happening, maybe a jog or something.
The main headline here is honestly Chris’s outfit, which is FIRE. Chris wore: black compression pants, black shorts, black sneakers, a black sleeveless Ruth Bader Ginsburg tee and a scarf which I’ve been trying to source. The RBG muscle shirt is something else, right? I love him so hard for casually working out with everyone’s favorite SCOTUS hobbit on his chest. For a moment, I thought Chris might have paired the ensemble with a Hermes scarf like a true gentleman, but that’s not an Hermes scarf. It could be some kind of designer knock-off though.
In other Chris Pine news, when he’s not wearing RBG-branded couture, he somehow managed to land another franchise. He’s now attached to Paramount’s reboot of The Saint, based on the 1920s book series by Leslie Charteris, and updated and adapted with the 1990s film starring Val Kilmer. I actually liked The Saint in the ‘90s. It had Elisabeth Shue and the story made zero sense but it was fun. The Saint is about a criminal mastermind who goes around doing good works and hides behind a series of aliases which are the names of actual historical saints. It should be… okay. I actually think Pine is an underrated actor, and he’s good at this kind of action-drama. I hope they write a strong romantic interest for the Saint though.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
For me it’s a toss up between the Chrises Evans and Pine. I think they’re tied for favorite/best. I do need that shirt though.
Chris o’Dowd is the best Chris ( My Irish bias is showing) and Pine for second best Chris.
Chris O’D is good, too, and I have a longtime love for Chris Cooper.
I love Chris O’Dowd. He’s way more my type than Evans, or maybe even Pine.
I misread the headline as Chris Pratt wearing RBG and was about to lose my sh!t, LOL.
Same
I spent a whole evening last week down a rabbit hole of YouTube videos explaining the Chris-es. I finally have hope of knowing which is which and now they’re wearing face masks!
Hemsworth is still my fave, followed closely by Pine and then Evans. Evans is overall “meh” for me, but I like his politics and that he’s outspoken about them.
Pratt is a prat.
He seems weird (not in a good way).
All the Chrises seem weird or meatheads.
Ooohhh The Saint! This is good news. I loved 90′s The Saint but Val Kilmer’s Simon Templar had some bananas disguises that made him look super unattractive, the wigs were especially egregious. I know critics didn’t love it but for me, it’s perfect 90′s entertainment. Very much looking forward to this, Chris Pine has loads of charm and charisma on screen. Just don’t skimp on hair, makeup, and costume design.
Chris Pratt was in talks for this role. This is a total Chris upgrade! Will definitely watch
“chris upgrade”
*DEAD*
I loved the original as well, despite the goofy “disguises.” Val Kilmer was just delicious in it. I cannot imagine Chris Pratt playing the role, but Chris Pine is a reasonable choice. Should be fun!
Chris Pine bores me. And I don’t think he’s as hot as so many think he is. Sorry not sorry. Lol.
He is boring. And he walks around with a flip phone and drives a station wagon. Lame.
The original TV The Saint was Roger Moore. My great aunt always describes Moore as “that guy from The Saint who thought he could play Bond.”
love chris pine. and kaiser he’s wearing a kapital bandana. i believe annabelle is wearing one too. kapital is a beautiful japanese line known for their cotton.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Kapital-Capital-Bandana-IKARIMAKURI-4colors-From-Japan-New-/233064751759
Gorgeous! Thanks for the tip!
He’s my hot Chris, ALWAYS!!! You guys can fight over the others.
Christopher Plummer is the best Chris.
The scarf Chris is wearing looks like it has Pennywise from the 90s version of Stephen King’s IT on it.
EDIT: @local russian hill pointed out the bandannas are from a Japanese company called Kapital. The design has a pissed off cat on them, bot a clown.
Roger Moore will always be the best ‘Saint’. Loved him, loved his quizzical eyebrow lift and impeccable sneer when needed. That said, In the first Star Wars Chris starred in, he was excellent. Especially when ‘Doc’ was ‘treating’ him – that whole story-line is epic and hilarious. In fact, I think I might just dig out our blue-ray and watch that movie again tonight, just for fun, and for, of course, the best Chris. He was okay as Jack Ryan, but he was brilliant as James T Kirk!
Oh angel…Star Trek, not Star Wars. You’d be eaten alive on reddit!
I thought he did a fantastic job channeling William Shatner playing James Tiberius Kirk, while making the role his own.