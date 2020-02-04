Carole Middleton ‘is very much a power behind the throne’ in the wake of Sussexit

I have a confession to make and it’s something that’s occurred to me over the course of the last year: the Duchess of Cambridge was really lucky to have Carole and Michael Middleton in so many ways. I feel like Carole Middleton is a world-class social climber, as well as one of the biggest, manipulative, Kris Jenner-esque moms in the world. She made a plan for Kate and the plan worked. But even though I find Carole to be somewhat tacky, she has been a genuine rock for Kate and William too. Carole didn’t sell out her daughter for press clicks and attention like the White Markles. Carole understood the long game, that it would be better for everyone involved for her to be “the power behind the throne.” She’s still playing that long game, even when – reportedly – William and Kate need their hands held about Harry and Meghan leaving. This is from a Sun exclusive, although it was not written by Dan Wooten (who seems to get all the suspiciously accurate Cambridge scoops these days).

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been leaning on “stabilising force” Carole Middleton since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge’s mum, 65, is said to be the true “power behind the throne” with “immense influence” over her daughter and son-in-law, according to a royal expert. Royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous Digital: “Carole is a very strong woman who comes from quite a humble background, and the fact that she has worked herself up with a successful business has given her a backbone of steel. Kate turns to her for advice and comfort all the time and she spends a lot of time with William and Kate’s three children. Now that Harry and Meghan have in effect left the royal family, there is a lot more pressure on William and Kate. Carole will be a stabilising and supportive force in the background, looking after the kids when needs be but also just being there for them. Carole is very much a power behind the throne and her influence is immense.” A source close to the family claimed that the former BA air hostess Carole has been a substitute mother figure for Prince William, 37, who lost his own mum in 1997 when he was just 15-years-old. They said: “William’s in-laws have become like second parents and Carole is almost a Diana-Type mum. Harry has missed out by not having that influence and someone he can turn to in this country and now seems dependent on Meghan.” The source added that Kate and Prince William have made “quite a few visits to see the Middletons in Berkshire” and “Carole has spent a lot of time at Anmer Hall with the couple”, following the Sussexes leaving the family. They added: “William has been leaning on Carole and Michael a lot during Megxit. Understandably William and Kate have been very upset by what has happened. Not only has William lost his brother as a working member of the family but he and Kate now have a much greater burden. Being able to talk to Carole and share his feelings has been a great help.”

[From The Sun]

I have a lot of theories about Carole, Kate and William and what they really think about Harry and Meghan’s exit and what they (the Cambridges/Middletons) were doing in 2018 and 2019. One of my theories is that Carole understood immediately that Meghan would be a big problem for Kate specifically, that Meghan would work hard and be innovative and interesting. Again, it all comes back to that two-month period in the fall of 2018, when Meghan announced the pregnancy, the Sussexes went on their massively successful South Pacific tour and the sh-t hit the fan in a huge way. It felt like a campaign against the Sussexes. We know/believe that Charles (Clarence House) and the Cambridges (Kensington Palace) had a hand in the smears. But I’ve always wondered if that’s why Carole was suddenly so active and everywhere too.

Anyway, this article is just more of the same old crap from Camp Cambridge – “Poor us, we are entirely blameless in this whole Sussexit fiasco, and now we will have to work our weary bones down to the nub because Harry and Meghan are gone.” Poor sausages had to run to Carole! I also wonder if Carole had any kind of say in Kate’s Struggle Survey and nonsensical Early Years “launch.”