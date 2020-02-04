Carole Middleton ‘is very much a power behind the throne’ in the wake of Sussexit

I have a confession to make and it’s something that’s occurred to me over the course of the last year: the Duchess of Cambridge was really lucky to have Carole and Michael Middleton in so many ways. I feel like Carole Middleton is a world-class social climber, as well as one of the biggest, manipulative, Kris Jenner-esque moms in the world. She made a plan for Kate and the plan worked. But even though I find Carole to be somewhat tacky, she has been a genuine rock for Kate and William too. Carole didn’t sell out her daughter for press clicks and attention like the White Markles. Carole understood the long game, that it would be better for everyone involved for her to be “the power behind the throne.” She’s still playing that long game, even when – reportedly – William and Kate need their hands held about Harry and Meghan leaving. This is from a Sun exclusive, although it was not written by Dan Wooten (who seems to get all the suspiciously accurate Cambridge scoops these days).
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been leaning on “stabilising force” Carole Middleton since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge’s mum, 65, is said to be the true “power behind the throne” with “immense influence” over her daughter and son-in-law, according to a royal expert.
Royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous Digital: “Carole is a very strong woman who comes from quite a humble background, and the fact that she has worked herself up with a successful business has given her a backbone of steel. Kate turns to her for advice and comfort all the time and she spends a lot of time with William and Kate’s three children. Now that Harry and Meghan have in effect left the royal family, there is a lot more pressure on William and Kate. Carole will be a stabilising and supportive force in the background, looking after the kids when needs be but also just being there for them. Carole is very much a power behind the throne and her influence is immense.”
A source close to the family claimed that the former BA air hostess Carole has been a substitute mother figure for Prince William, 37, who lost his own mum in 1997 when he was just 15-years-old. They said: “William’s in-laws have become like second parents and Carole is almost a Diana-Type mum. Harry has missed out by not having that influence and someone he can turn to in this country and now seems dependent on Meghan.”
The source added that Kate and Prince William have made “quite a few visits to see the Middletons in Berkshire” and “Carole has spent a lot of time at Anmer Hall with the couple”, following the Sussexes leaving the family. They added: “William has been leaning on Carole and Michael a lot during Megxit. Understandably William and Kate have been very upset by what has happened. Not only has William lost his brother as a working member of the family but he and Kate now have a much greater burden. Being able to talk to Carole and share his feelings has been a great help.”
I have a lot of theories about Carole, Kate and William and what they really think about Harry and Meghan’s exit and what they (the Cambridges/Middletons) were doing in 2018 and 2019. One of my theories is that Carole understood immediately that Meghan would be a big problem for Kate specifically, that Meghan would work hard and be innovative and interesting. Again, it all comes back to that two-month period in the fall of 2018, when Meghan announced the pregnancy, the Sussexes went on their massively successful South Pacific tour and the sh-t hit the fan in a huge way. It felt like a campaign against the Sussexes. We know/believe that Charles (Clarence House) and the Cambridges (Kensington Palace) had a hand in the smears. But I’ve always wondered if that’s why Carole was suddenly so active and everywhere too.
Anyway, this article is just more of the same old crap from Camp Cambridge – “Poor us, we are entirely blameless in this whole Sussexit fiasco, and now we will have to work our weary bones down to the nub because Harry and Meghan are gone.” Poor sausages had to run to Carole! I also wonder if Carole had any kind of say in Kate’s Struggle Survey and nonsensical Early Years “launch.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and WENN.
Hope it was all worth it.
I agree. Carol needs to mind her OWN business and stay out of the business of Harry and Meghan. js
Oh I’m sure she’s definitely very involved in their marriage and with the kids. I imagine everyone in Camp Cambridge had an “oh crap” moment when H&M actually left. I don’t think they thought they would ever actually do it and now the focus is on them. Right now they’re pushing the “poor Cambridges, they are going to have to WORK” angle but it will be interesting to see how the narrative changes.
As Diana said, there were three people in the marriage. In this case, it is William, Kate, and Carole. If Carole hadn’t kept coddling manchild William, this marriage wouldn’t have happened.
I agree ladies. But not sure if Ma Middleton understood the long term affects if Meghan leaving.
Rolled my eyes a few times reading this article. Just confirms Carole had a hand in all the nastiness towards Meghan. She recognized the threat and used her contacts to make the Sussexes’ lives miserable.
Where was the comment that Carole made about being royal had nothing to do with making speeches? I can never find it
I *think* the interview was with the Telegraph and it came out in November 2018. I know the interview was covered here, so you’ll be able to find it if you look through the archives.
I think your spot on that Carole had a plan for Kate all along but I wonder when it started. When the kids were young she couldn’t have possibly envisioned one of them marrying royalty, let alone the heir to the throne? Or is she that level of schemer? Or maybe it came together once W&K were dating? I’d love to know the machinations…
I think she always wanted Kate and Pippa to marry someone who was wealthy and part of the aristocracy, William obviously being sort of the ideal goal. Supposedly Kate decided to go to St Andrews when it was announced William was going there. I don’t know how SA is or how likely it was that their paths would cross though.
It started when Kate was a junior/senior in high school. She had already befriended some of Williams friends at that point, and attended the same foreign exchange program William was doing. Kate deferred at U of Edinburgh when William announced he would attend St. Andrews, then she signed up for the same dorm, made the same friends etc. It was carefully calculated.
@knowitall that’s super interesting! the aristo-adjacents always play such an important role in these stories – von Strauzenbee, etc. I wish we knew more about them!
She met him before St Andrews, as a very very trailing edge part of his set. That’s the only friend she’s kept, the convenient female friend (Emily?) who introduced her to William’s set. That woman knows where the bodies are buried.
Didn’t Kate use to have posters of Bill in her bedroom when she was a teen. Kate probably said what any teenager would say, ‘Will is so dreamy and I’m gonna marry him’ and Carol had a look in her eye and said, ‘Done’.
Carole supposedly had Normal Bill’s photo as her phone screensaver.
If Carol is such a good manager and so involved why isn’t she shadow managing Early Years? She could set it all up and just let Kate be the face of the operation. She must see that Kate needs a real win and not just empty press. Kris Kardashian wouldn’t let this happen, Carol should call her for advice.
But they don’t have the throne! The queen does and then Charles. There is literally two human beings between the throne and William. Why would William be OK with this article making him so reliant on his mother-in-law?
She’s been the power behind the throne long before Meghan came onto the scene let alone Sussexit
“Harry has missed out by not having that influence and someone he can turn to in this country and now seems dependent on Meghan.”
Shouldn’t a man be more dependent on his wife than her mom? If my husband depended more on my mother than on me, I would have serious concerns about that.
And didn’t Carole kind of sell her daughter into an unhappy marriage for power and prestige?
These people are f’ing shameless. Of all the people involved in the vilification of H&M, Carol’s is the comeuppance I would enjoy and revel in the most.
The key to that sentence is “someone he can turn to IN THIS COUNTRY…”
I’ve seen reports claiming Doria is behind Sussexit; to me, that sentence reads as a slam on Doria possibly influencing Harry (when there’s no evidence that she is, Doria is not Carole Jenner).
Carole Middleton is not as smart as she thinks she is because if she were, she would have neutralized the Meghan threat by telling Kate to cozy up to Meghan and use Meghan’s popularity to boost herself (ex. wearing something from Smart Works, inviting Meghan out to shop, being supportive of Meghan, etc).
Amen! I just had a more long winded post saying something similar. I find Carole’s alleged meddling repulsive. If course who knows what is true in any of this. But I’m reading the tea leaves, so to speak.
I never had any doubts she was in Kate (&William’s) ear about Meghan. Even if the Sussexes had “fallen in line”, Carole (&Kate) would’ve been threatened by Meghan. She’s gorgeous, has charisma, actually seemed to give a fuck about the charities she worked with. I do not think Carole was the main driver tho. I think everyone had a hand in driving the Sussexes out, William and Charles especially. It’ll be interesting to see if the what happens to Kate post Sussex. I think the “Saint Kate” campaign will continue as William and Charles go head-to-head. She is also absolutely going to have to up her workload and put out projects. They can get rid of Meghan but what she accomplished in 3 years won’t go away. She showed that it is possible to be a newly wed/new mom and still work (their version of work anyway). I don’t think Kate can just skate by anymore. Or maybe she can. We’ll see.
Lucky? Lucky to have a mother who grooms you to be an automaton so she can effectively replace you in your own life?!!
As a daughter whose mother attempted to do the same, I beg to differ. Fortunately I had my own backbone of steel and told my mother what her place should be and put her in it and now we are fine. But it was soul crushing for the years that process took, as I assure you it did not happen overnight and I had to contend with other family problems as well.
And I know my own job is to work to ensure my own daughter has all the resources she needs to be the person she wants to be, whatever that is, as long as she also maintains high standards of decency, honor and integrity. But her identity and purpose is for her to discover, not for me to dictate and engineer.
What Carole Middleton has done is evident in Kate’s drawn prematurely aged visage, unnaturally thin (for her) build and constant subservience to Will. What kind of life is that for any woman?
Kate could have made her own way in life and known the pleasure of knowing who she truly is, not be a projection of what everyone wants her to be and her entire useless family’s meal ticket. She might have ended up wealthy in her own right. Or not. But however she ended up, she would have gotten there under her own steam. It’s a chance every person deserves.
The Middleton parents are a pack of users. First they used the resources of their own creepy pedo Uncle and now they have latched onto and exploit the royal family’s dysfunction.
And if Carole truly exerts a motherly influence on William and we have the results we see before us in how he’s betrayed Harry, then the Middletons need to go.
And no mother should be that involved in her children’s marriages.
And if it’s true that Carole is heavily involved in raising the Cambridge children I just think we need to look at Kate and her siblings to see how they will turn on in 20 years. Carole in particular treated her children as tools to further her own social ambitions and Mike seemed to let her – he is not innocent in all this.
Off topic: she sure is big where her daughters ain’t.
I wonder what Chuck has to say about Carole’s influence – he’s reportedly not a fan of Carole and has tried several times to break the hold she has over the Cambridges. Apparently at one point he didn’t like visiting the Cambridges at home as she was always there in the background. Chuck will not like this new narrative of Carole being more powerful than he is.
Stories like this are not good for the Middletons or the Cambridges as it makes them look weak. There has already been stories of her family accepting gifts on behalf of the Cambridges and considering Party Pieces isn’t doing well financially and Uncle Gary’s criminal activities – the Middletons are ripe for the pickings.
Look at all the negative Middleton stories that have disappeared in exchange for the full-bore attacks on Meghan. Matthews Sr raping his underage niece, James and the hate crime party packages, James crashing in yet another business, PP failing financially.
Convenient ties the Middletons have, with the two former editors of the Mail on Sunday in their pocket, plus the new editor of Tattler.
Sound like there is 3 in the marriage – sound a little crowded.