Did Jay-Z pressure Jennifer Lopez to change her political statement in the Halftime show?

I loved this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show, as I said yesterday. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were joyful and fun and energetic and they understood the vibe in Miami, in 2020, in Trump’s America. Simply being on that stage as two Latina women was a political act, and they wore that with exuberance. Of course, they also added some layered political commentary into the performance too – there was a visual reference to children in cages, Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme did a version of “Let’s Get Loud” with “Born In the USA” and Jennifer wore a Puerto Rican flag.
The entire Halftime show was a celebration of Latin culture, but also a wonderful reminder that Latin culture has become completely enmeshed with American culture, and that blend is global. But yes, the politics were extraordinary, and I’m so proud of what Shakira and Jennifer Lopez did. I don’t think of either woman as political entertainers, but as we’ve been saying for years – simply existing as a person of color, simply existing as part of a marginalized community, is a political act. Anyway, Love B. Scott had a story about how Jennifer was under pressure to edit out some of the political messaging from the show:
Sources at Roc Nation exclusively tell lovebscott.com that [children in cages] moment almost didn’t happen. The political statement about the border crisis was J. Lo’s brainchild, a response to the Trump administration’s controversial immigration policy detaining undocumented minors in cages. But Roc Nation, the management/production company headed by Jay-Z, fought to get her to cut it from her set. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation deal with the NFL is supposed to be working to smooth over the drama caused by Colin Kaepernick’s social justice protest; but a lot of people aren’t happy with the partnership- including some inside the rapper’s own organization.
Sources also exclusively tell lovebscott.com that despite a great deal of pressure from Roc Nation, Jennifer put her foot down and insisted on keeping the segment. We’re told Jay himself even tried to personally intervene to convince her, but Jennifer would not be moved away from the idea. Apparently, tensions ran so high between the two camps that Lopez eventually pulled out of joining Shakira for the opening number of the halftime show. Instead, Shakira and J. Lo only performed together briefly at the end of the show. Roc Nation also encouraged Shakira (a Roc Nation client) to not appear onstage during “Born In The USA”, but the singer eventually decided to do it anyway, “playing drums during the number.”
If this is true – and I don’t know if it is – then Jay-Z absolutely f–king sucks. Is this what he “got” from his NFL deal? He had to sell his principles and exert pressure on a Latina artist trying to make a political statement? All while he and Beyonce sat for the Anthem, because that was his big political statement? Jesus. I’m glad Jennifer handled it and refused to be intimidated by him.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Jayz is all about making money’s these days, so IF this is true I am not surprised at all.
He doesn’t stand for the anthem and defends Kaepernick, but he’s making business with the same people who doesn’t want Kaepernick to have a job due to his political views. And I know how we can’t say anything bad about Beyoncé, but she’s profiting from this too, so.
I love her. She made such a point with the PR flag and the Born in the USA song. Puerto Ricans are Americans yet they are always treated like 2nd class citizens (just like anyone else who is not Anglo Saxon). Also the cages and the kids, very well done and absolutely tear jerking. To me this Superbowl was more of a political act than entertainment and I LOVE that.
As for Jay Z and Beyonce, I am so over them and their fake awareness. They just care for profit.
Elisabetta … I disagree that Beyonce just cares for profit. She has done some AMAZING entertaining highlighting the issues faced by people of colour and especially black women. I don’t think Beyonce has fake awareness. Not at all. Now Jay Z … I don’t know.
Jay-Z is terrible.
Lemonade is considered to be a woke album, but she also made a ton of money from it, so I think she is woke when it serves her business. And also, more than anything, to me Beyonce seems like an empty vessel that is very very well managed. I just don’t see any substance there. But that’s just my impression that I get.
On the other hand J.Lo is crazy commercial artist but she always shows a ton of personality.
Right
Especially after Jaz Z caught so much hate for this deal, so he tries to appease both sides. It seems that they are OK when they are the ones doing it to show all this political wokeness, like making sure they are seen sitting during the anthem and they get to be the good guys, but his actual bottom line, which is the half-time show, can’t be political because that’s where the money is and since it’s not him or Bey performing, they don’t have to take a stand.
I know they spread the message, but please can someone educate me if whether they put their money where their mouth is? Sure, Lemonade was totally political, but they are making money off of it. They don’t really give interviews anymore and don’t speak out loud about issues. It’s all through their music and it feels performative. I LOVE Beyonce, Jay, not so much, but they are extremely intelligent and business savvy, and again, to me it feels like they are playing the game. I’m not trying to be mean or petty, but they are a billion-dollar empire, the amount of charity they could be doing is huge. I’m mean, for Christ sake, Kim is an ass but she still got innocent people out of jail, you know what I mean?
This would explain why she had this look like she mentally was somewhere else during all the awards. This is not about getting a nomination, but about doing the right thing. I can’t believe a woman of her status is still being controlled and “educated” by men. The Carters are self absorbed rich people who think they are Gods, allowed to do anything. I wish people stopped worshiping the grown they walk on
@SM I sadly agree there is becoming a “don’t look in the direction of the Queen/King” vibe as time goes on. I think the minute JZ decided to deal with the NFL he lost all credibility as far as Colin & his blackballing go. Hypocrites when $$$ is involved. It’s a pretty old story
I thought the kids in cages was a brilliant commentary & I am not really a JLo fan. The show was great. Period
what principles? He has no principles to sell, he doesn’t have any.
If this is true, he does suck, and JLo is a badass.
Was Roc nation involved in producing the halftime show? If not, I don’t know why anyone from that organization felt they had any right to try to shape it in anyway.
I’m pretty sure Jay-Z’s deal with the NFL includes Roc Nation producing the halftime show.
Also Shakira is signed to Roc Nation
I don’t quite understand this (please explain the inner workings of this to a non-American).
But what I take from the story is that JLo is badass for having devised all this highly pertinent and courageous political statement. And while being super sexy to annoy the conservatives (and some confused people in yesterday’s thread).
So when Jay-Z and Bey want to be political it’s all ok and we all should listen, but when someone else is (especially if it’s going to cost them some $$$) then we all need to have a seat? That’s really just lovely. Good for her for taking a stand, lots of respect to J Lo!
+1
I’m surprised Meghan Trainor, Jay-Z’s face for social justice, was not the halftime performer. 🙄
This sounds so odd, not sure if I believe it.
I’m not sure how many ways Jay Z has to show that his political activism is in service of his personal profit before people start believing it.
Yes!! + 1000!!
Ugh. I LOVE Beyonce. But as soon as I saw the fotos of her in that green outfit going to the super bowl (I didn’t watch it), I got a very bad feeling.
It’s all about the money now … all this time when I and other Beyonce fans would talk about “the husband” … but she is very much along for the ride … and if this is true, I really don’t know how to handle this situation because I love her and her work.
The half time show I watched later and I absolutely loved it, especially the “born in the USA” part. Good on Jennifer Lopez for standing up to power. Shakira and JLo really went up in my personal books. I respect both women so much more now.
Jay Z …. ugh, is pretty much dead to me anyway, but Beyonce going along with all of that …..
On Colin Kaepernick’s instagram yesterday, he had a screen shot of Jay-z and Beyoncé sitting for the anthem with the text, “I thought we were past kneeling?” It shows where Colin stands and I support him. Lainey talks about the whole reform or revolution and what I have seen is powerful systems pull people in and are difficult to reform, without changing you. Jay made his choice.
Another reason to side eye the Carters and stan JLo. None of this surprises me.
Good for JLo for sticking to her guns. It was a really powerful statement. And its annoying bc another artist, less established, may have backed down. J Lo didn’t.
Interesting though that she was supposed to open with Shakira and then didn’t. Also interesting that RocNation didn’t want Shakira on stage with the children in cages. Like, would that image be so damaging to her career? I loved seeing her on the drums.
The Carters seem to be more interested in internal than total reconstruction, so I’m willing to give them some time to figure out their approach to this, but I have my reservations. Social justice is expensive, but it’s very hard to change something corrupt from the inside out without getting swept up in it. We’ll see.
Sit down and shut up Jay Jay. Another J has the stage, and you have every right to be in awe and give her a standing ovation. You too sidepiece with the ring on it. Get up, clap then sit back down.