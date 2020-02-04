Princess Beatrice will get the first London royal wedding since Will & Kate

When Prince Harry married then-Meghan Markle, I remember making the argument that they should actually have the ceremony and reception in London rather than Windsor. We were told by all of the royal experts and commentators that London was never going to be an option for Harry and Meghan because “Harry is not the heir” and “minor royals get weddings in Windsor.” It seemed… strange. This seems strange too: after months of family drama, it looks like the Queen wants to give Princess Beatrice a London wedding. Oh.

Princess Beatrice has watched with sadness as her father Prince Andrew was forced to give up royal duties for an unspecified time. But now the Queen has stepped in to give her beloved granddaughter a huge morale boost. Her Majesty has offered to hold Beatrice’s wedding reception at Buckingham Palace later this year. One friend said: ‘Bea was delighted and very grateful to accept. It was a really special gesture as it will be the first wedding celebration at Buckingham Palace since William and Catherine’s in 2011.’ All three subsequent royal weddings have been in Windsor. Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie tied the knot in 2018 at St George’s Chapel, with a reception at the castle. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had exchanged vows there earlier that year.

Some will argue that Harry and Meghan WANTED to have their wedding in Windsor, and maybe they did. But I guarantee that Windsor was the only “option” given to them. No one in the family wanted to face William’s wrath if – gasp – Harry and Meghan got married at Westminster Abbey and had a Buckingham Palace reception. So what changed? My guess is that it’s just the Queen once again giving into whatever HRH Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, wants. Andrew always wanted to embiggen his daughters, and now here’s Princess Beatrice, getting the first Buckingham Palace wedding reception since Prince William and Kate Middleton. And this kind of sh-t absolutely does matter, and it is absolutely being done on purpose. The Yorks are being pushed as the stable saviors to the Queen in the wake of Sussexit. The “blood princesses” are being treated better than the biracial American woman. That’s the message they want to send.