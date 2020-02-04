“Lauren Sanchez’s brother is now suing Jeff Bezos for defamation” links
  • February 04, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lauren Sanchez’s brother is suing Jeff Bezos for defamation. I do not get anything involving this entire situation! [Dlisted]
Keanu Reeves is in the Spongebob Squarepants movie. [LaineyGossip]
Jennifer Lopez made a statement about her Super Bowl statement. [JustJared]
Photos from the 2020 WGA Awards. Chloe Sevigny! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Don’t bother arguing with a MAGA peep. [Pajiba]
The Washington Post sounds like a crappy place to work if you’re a woman. [Jezebel]
I did not know that Cheers had a “gay bar” episode. [Towleroad]
Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) has a new TV show. [Starcasm]
The men looked lovely at the BAFTAs. [RCFA]
Diane Keaton regrets kissing Kris Kristopherson. [SeriouslyOMG]

11 Responses to ““Lauren Sanchez’s brother is now suing Jeff Bezos for defamation” links”

  1. Essotea says:
    February 4, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Trying to get some coins from the billionaire, I guess his sister hasn’t put in a good word for him

    Reply
  2. LoonyTunes says:
    February 4, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    What? She’s not siphoning off enough from Bezos to keep him happy? Why not sue the publication who provided the info showing they got the texts from him? Cause they’d blow him all the way up? Bezos needs to rid himself of this family (Lauren included).

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    February 4, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    Zendaya and Jacob Elordi were seen in NYC looking all coupley, for real this time! Get it, girl.

    Reply
  4. Original Jenns says:
    February 4, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    Is this a brother/sister con? I feel like this is an old-timey con game and the brother/sister blow into town, siphon off money from the old rich bachelor or steal all the jewels, and then move on to the next town. Except, now, this is their last big score, and then they’re retiring.

    Reply
  5. Guest with Cat says:
    February 4, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    I’m so glad I haven’t taken a bite of my lunch yet. This couple is guaranteed to make me lose it.

    I appreciate that she wanted to take the high road as well as expedite her freedom, but I can’t help wishing his ex had taken what she was entitled to. (She took far less than). Or had cleaned him out. Because then the money would have had a chance to go to worthy causes and not on financing this horror show across continents. Yuck.

    Reply
  6. Lindy says:
    February 4, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    So do we think Bezos secretly regrets this yet? And yeah, I think it’s absolutely a con she’s running with her brother.

    Reply
    • naomipagie99 says:
      February 4, 2020 at 1:19 pm

      I completely agree with you. There is something so trashy about this whole situation. I can’t wait until it blows up in all their faces.

      Reply
  7. eattea says:
    February 4, 2020 at 1:29 pm

    JOKER face every time she smiles

    Reply
  8. trout predator says:
    February 4, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    Has NO ONE seen A Fish Called Wanda??

    Reply
  9. Va Va Kaboom says:
    February 4, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    I wince every time I see her face, especially when she’s… smiling? Is that a smile or is she trying to blink? Sorry, soooooo not sorry.

    Reply

