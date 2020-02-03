Jennifer Lopez & Shakira put together a very good Super Bowl Halftime show

Sometimes, even when the Super Bowl Half-time show has good performers, it can still be a disaster. Sometimes, there will be bad performers doing a bad performance. The trickiest is when there’s a mediocre performer and they kill it. I’m thinking of Katy Perry, who managed to put together a surprisingly good/bizarre/interesting Half-time show several years back. Now, I like Shakira and Jennifer Lopez a lot for different reasons – they’re both good dancers, Shakira is amazingly talented musically and Jennifer is a great celebrity (meaning, she’s gossip-worthy as hell).
So, I thought it was cool that they were doing it together in MIAMI. But I was not prepared for the show to feel so fun!! They set it up so Shakira got the first half and Jennifer the second half, then they came together at the end, with J Balvin and Bad Bunny coming in for drop-bys with “Mi Gente,” “Que Calor,” “I Like It” and “Mia.” And yes, both Shakira and J.Lo performed their classics! WAITING FOR TONIGHT! Empire! Wherever, Whenever. Love Don’t Cost A Thing! Jenny From the Block! AND Shakira opened with “She Wolf,” one of my favorites.
Shakira’s half absolutely killed it, honestly. Jennifer… um, her strength isn’t her voice. But she was dancing and she was joyful and the Puerto Rico flag!! All in all, this was one of the best Half-time shows of the last… what? Five or six years? I’m struggling to remember when Maroon 5 turned up. Sh-t, that was last year!! YIKES. Justin Timberlake was 2018. Lady Gaga the year before (I remember liking her performance, even though it felt off-brand for the Super Bowl). And then in 2016, that was when Beyonce stormed in with her Formation during Coldplay’s Halftime show. So, yeah. This was the best one since 2016, and even then… Shakira and J.Lo put on a much more cohesive show than that Coldplay/Beyonce/Bruno Mars mess.
Photos courtesy of Getty and Avalon Red.
They both were great! Amazing show!
J-Lo gets celebrated while Colin gets blackballed. How’s that seat at the table Jay-Z? But hey, I’ve stopped watching the NFL years ago. SMH!!
Not even a fan, but Shakira’s performance was 5-star! You rarely see an entertainer blow it out of the water so confidently and make it look easy, especially with such a massive audience. (The pressure!!) Her energy and joyfulness were really contagious.
I had never seen Shakira perform before and she nailed it! She seemed hi-energy and fresh; J-Lo not so much…I kept waiting for the death defying pole dance from J-Lo, and it never happened…
Shakers was 5 star, wow
J-lo was better than I expected
I didn’t watch the game and didn’t see the 1/2 time until this morning. It was great! Shakira is just amazing all around and while JLo can’t sing her dancing makes up for it. They repped us middle aged ladies well. It was energetic, fun, and a little political. I just really loved it. I’m also enjoying all the pearl clutching from the Karens about “too sexy, please think of the children” and the “this is America speak English” from the racist trolls.
THEY BOTH KILLED IT, I WAS CRYING WHILE WATCHING IT THIS MORNING, AND I AM CROATIAN!
It was just incredible how WOMEN can bring the house down!!
Shakira was lip syncing, btw, which is perfectly fine by me, because I don’t know a mic which could pick up a great voice sound without picking all the heavy breathing while dancing, but J Lo sang, and she sounded better than ever to me.
And that finale part, and all the booty shaking, yes!
I felt like – yes, men define us by our looks, so I will shake my tush for the whole world to see how I can win the stage as a FEMALE performer
(I am clearly a female musician, excuse the enthusiasm)
Just wanted to say hello to my fellow Croatian
ok, croatian too and i also got a little tear and i have no idea why. i just loved it – like a positive vibe and attitude i needed today and a great performance all together.
I got tears eyed too!!! There was something about that that!
It’s because they’re both amazing dancers. I don’t know why or when it was no longer a prerequisite that pop stars be able to dance, but most can’t anymore. And it makes for such a better show when they can!!!!
I loved their performances so much! I was dancing and singing the entire time… with that being said so many white people were complaining about Shak singing in Spanish and it being to sexy. Racism and sexism running strong.
Loved JLO!!! So fabulous!!!!! And wicked dancing!!!!! The glamour of her. Hahahah
Beyoncé’s Formation will always be iconic to me. Just loved it. The X dance formation. I can’t. Still.
Madonna I also loved. Queen.
My girls killed it!
Sometimes people say JLo should be more political, more involved, but she is up there, singing in Spanish with a Puerto Rican flag.
J-Lo isn’t responsible for my comment, because I think singing Spanish in front of the Puerto Rican flag is plenty political in this climate, but it’s my hope that every Puerto Rican displaced by the hurricane and Donald’s shameful response to it is registered and ready to vote.
It was the bomb. I agree, the best in years. And it had the undercurrent of showing. Yeah Women. Latinos. We are here. We can do this. And get out and vote! Without screaming it. So the dummies probably won’t even notice. Fun game. Great 1/2 time. We all needed a break and it was a fun night!
That group step dance towards the end with Shakira and her dancers made it for me. So cool.
I enjoyed them both immensely. Proud of them both and I really loved Jennifer Lopez performance. She killed it. All of the songs she chose to sing were bangers. We giving Shakira her props but Jennifer nailed her performance as well.
Shakira was amazing!!! She can dance and sing with ease. I feel she stole the show, when I believe it was Jlo who was the main act.
Jlo doesnt have shakira’s voice or moves.
The PR flag and kids in cages while singing Born in USA was great.
Also I’m very ashamed but I love me some Bad Bunny 🤭 he sang ‘Callaita’ not ‘Mia’
It was entertaining, they both did a good job.
JLo is not a strong singer at all, but I don’t mind the lip-synching on something like this which is mostly dancing.
They absolutely nailed, I watched it live and I felt joyous and proud and it left me wanting for much more.
Shakira was fantastic, she has the most amazing voice, unfortunately her best songs are from the pre-blonde bomb-shell phase, back when she was writing meaningful lyrics and using her guitar.
I loved the way they both leaned heavily into their Latino heritage and the little but super meaningful political statements, such as the children in what resembled cages while ‘Born in the USA was playing’.
And I loved that J-Lo brought her daughter out, that kids is gonna be a star.
I loved when Jennifer’s daughter signing with kids in ball which looked like cages and then Jennifer showed up with Puerto Rico flag, that was glorious and the biggest “f*ck you” to Trump and NFL, I even teared up a little bit (I just ain’t a crying person in general).
I’m surprised by how many people were watching and discussing the show. I would have thought that after all the critique Jay z got, that people wouldn’t be watching the show. It all seems a bit hypocritical to me and I am pretty disappointed by all of it.
Oh Shakira was lip syncing? I had no clue.
Shakira was better and also a better dancer, her moves wow! She has this energetic vibe while JLO goes for glamour.. which I also LOVED. Overall very fun show!
They killed it! I can’t imagine any young entertainer putting on a show like this. The dancing alone was incredible.
That Shakira. Damn. They really did set the bar.
I wasn’t impressed. They lipsynced most of the time and there were way too many shots of the two of them “shooting the beav” as Kathy Griffin used to say. Gaga and Bruno were so much better in their respective years.
Wow I didn’t realise that I missed Shakira so much (also known in our household as my older son’s sexual awakening – he was sooo into her).
Shakira is much more to my taste: sexier because her hair is her hair, her body is her body, her voice is her voice etc. JLo’s thing is more of a glamour, wig-make-up combo with a week voice and non-descript dance hits.
But both of them were super in their own way.
Only pet-peeve: women showing skin and men dressed like they are taking out the garbage. Don’t get me wrong, I loved the sexiness an even at times raunchiness of it, but it is so underwhelming to see it as a rule that men are grinded on, shown lots of flesh with sexy looks while they go on about their lyric singing/rapping business. Men, make an effort! Look at Iggy Pop!
This has been explained ad nauseam but anyway. In big shows like this they most of the times do it with background vocals /lipsync even for contractual reasons so there are no issues.
That being said I loved the show, I love both of them, Shakira has my heart and JLo and little Emme made my heart happy.
It was super cool.
Great show!!