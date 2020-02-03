“Lady Gaga was seen with a new boyfriend at the Super Bowl parties” links
  • February 03, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Lady Gaga apparently has a new boyfriend or man-friend. His name is Michael Polansky and he’s conventionally handsome! Hurray! [Just Jared]
I love this dress on Elle Fanning. [Go Fug Yourself]
Constance Wu’s dress isn’t that cute. [LaineyGossip]
Janeane Garofalo spills some tea about Edward Norton & Fight Club. [Dlisted]
Blake Lively’s movie bombed on its opening weekend. [Pajiba]
People were, like, gossiping about John Kerry. [Jezebel]
Nicki Minaj will be a guest on RuPaul’s Drag Race. [OMG Blog]
Conservatives were big mad about Shakira & Jennifer Lopez. [Towleroad]
Katie Hopkins got a fake award. Good trolling! [The Blemish]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““Lady Gaga was seen with a new boyfriend at the Super Bowl parties” links”

  1. huckle says:
    February 3, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    Why’s he dressed like a bum? He’s not that good looking if he can’t take the time to make as much effort as she does.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    February 3, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    I’m surprised Blake Lively is still in movies. I would think she’d be transitioning to tv.

    Reply
  3. Lara K says:
    February 3, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    Maybe it’s the angle of the photo, but the guy is a Taylor Kinney lookalike. Like, if Taylor was less muscular / lost about 15 pounds, they could be twins.
    That said, Taylor is yummy, so this was not a comment on him.

    Reply
  4. Kaylove says:
    February 3, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    The armpit cut outs on that dress bother me more than they should..

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment