“Lady Gaga was seen with a new boyfriend at the Super Bowl parties” links

Lady Gaga apparently has a new boyfriend or man-friend. His name is Michael Polansky and he’s conventionally handsome! Hurray! [Just Jared]
I love this dress on Elle Fanning. [Go Fug Yourself]
Constance Wu’s dress isn’t that cute. [LaineyGossip]
Janeane Garofalo spills some tea about Edward Norton & Fight Club. [Dlisted]
Blake Lively’s movie bombed on its opening weekend. [Pajiba]
People were, like, gossiping about John Kerry. [Jezebel]
Nicki Minaj will be a guest on RuPaul’s Drag Race. [OMG Blog]
Conservatives were big mad about Shakira & Jennifer Lopez. [Towleroad]
Katie Hopkins got a fake award. Good trolling! [The Blemish]
Why’s he dressed like a bum? He’s not that good looking if he can’t take the time to make as much effort as she does.
I’m surprised Blake Lively is still in movies. I would think she’d be transitioning to tv.
Maybe it’s the angle of the photo, but the guy is a Taylor Kinney lookalike. Like, if Taylor was less muscular / lost about 15 pounds, they could be twins.
That said, Taylor is yummy, so this was not a comment on him.
came here to say the same thing
The armpit cut outs on that dress bother me more than they should..