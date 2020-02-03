Duchess Kate repeats a custom McQueen for the BAFTAs: lovely or poorly styled?

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the 2020 BAFTAs. Prince William celebrated a decade of his BAFTA presidency this year, and Kate decided to “on theme” for a change this year too. The theme of this year’s BAFTAs was sustainability/sustainable fashion. Meaning, people should either recycle a look from their closet or buy a piece made from sustainable or recycled fabric. Kate chose to go with an old look which has been in her closet for nearly eight years: this gold & cream custom McQueen which she first wore in 2012, during the Cambridges’ Asian tour. Of all the evening gowns in her closet/archives, she chooses this one? I mean, it’s nice to see this dress again (I had forgotten about it), but does this scream “BAFTAs”? Sometimes I like to see how clothes move, and here’s a video of Will & Kate’s arrival on the BAFTA red carpet:
The dress moves very well, don’t you think? Very floaty and light. From the waist down, I don’t have any issue with this gown. I do think that the built-in padding on the bust looks a bit absurd though. Oh well!
Kate accessorized with a sparkly Anya Hindmarch clutch, sparkly Jimmy Choo heels and a necklace and earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels. Which is interesting – she didn’t borrow anything from the Royal Collection, so the earrings & necklace were either borrowed or already in her own private collection. They are not right for this dress.
I thought the Alhambra pieces she is wearing were perfect with this dress. She styled her look better this time than in 2012.
She looks lovely! Can you add a link to when she first wore it? I am curious about how she styled it the first time.
The dress is Alexander McQueen and Kate wore it in 2012. If you google it you find loads of pics / side by sides.
Also, the jewellery is fine for this dress? Overall it’s a very princessy look…I really like how she did her hair, however.
I love mother of pearl, but it photographs terribly. Looks too silver here to go with the dress. I wouldn’t even min the matchy-matchiness of the motifs if she’d gotten this set in a better color. (side note – wondering if this is borrowed from/a gift from Camilla – she has a few different pieces from this collection that she wears not infrequently, and it wouldn’t surprise me if she had more we haven’t see publicly)
It’s so absurd that the whole hall has to stand up for them when they enter. Most of the people in the hall are probably thrice as accomplished as them. This whole institution is absurd and outdated. Why do they still have it?
Agreed. We know there’s no royal blood, just privileged people who lucked out. On top of privilege, they get applause for existing? No wonder William is the way he is.
Was thinking the same thing. Why does accomplished, hard working, hustling like there’s no tomorrow to make a living in the industry they love have to bow to mediocre, dolittle and vapid ?
I love the dress.
And recycling gowns it’s one thing she does constantly.
I predicted she was going to recycle.
I don’t love this look. She just looked matronly to me. The squareness of the line around the bust paired with the severe hair was harsh.
I’m not a fan of VCA jewelry, but the rest of the look is nice enough. Kate can veer towards matronly. This dress could have been updated by removing the sleeves and still fit the theme while looking a bit more modern.
The dress itself is lovely but as usual she and her stylist can’t accessorise for sh!t. The hair was nice but again the make up was bad, the panda eyes age her and maybe a pop of colour with a brighter lipstick could have added something to the look.
I loved this dress the first time she wore it, but I’m just not feeling it now.