Duchess Kate repeats a custom McQueen for the BAFTAs: lovely or poorly styled?

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the 2020 BAFTAs. Prince William celebrated a decade of his BAFTA presidency this year, and Kate decided to “on theme” for a change this year too. The theme of this year’s BAFTAs was sustainability/sustainable fashion. Meaning, people should either recycle a look from their closet or buy a piece made from sustainable or recycled fabric. Kate chose to go with an old look which has been in her closet for nearly eight years: this gold & cream custom McQueen which she first wore in 2012, during the Cambridges’ Asian tour. Of all the evening gowns in her closet/archives, she chooses this one? I mean, it’s nice to see this dress again (I had forgotten about it), but does this scream “BAFTAs”? Sometimes I like to see how clothes move, and here’s a video of Will & Kate’s arrival on the BAFTA red carpet:

The dress moves very well, don’t you think? Very floaty and light. From the waist down, I don’t have any issue with this gown. I do think that the built-in padding on the bust looks a bit absurd though. Oh well!

Kate accessorized with a sparkly Anya Hindmarch clutch, sparkly Jimmy Choo heels and a necklace and earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels. Which is interesting – she didn’t borrow anything from the Royal Collection, so the earrings & necklace were either borrowed or already in her own private collection. They are not right for this dress.

