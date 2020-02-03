Margot Robbie accepted Brad Pitt’s BAFTA on his behalf & there were ‘jokes’

Margot Robbie is hopefully saving her best look of the awards season for the Oscars, because her BAFTA look screams “placeholder” to me. Margot chose this Chanel gown with a lace dickie/capelet and a lace peplum. The material on the abdomen looks like a swimsuit and the lace looks budget. As I said, it’s just a boring look before she brings out the big guns for the Oscars next weekend. I hope! One nice thing: her hair and makeup here are lovely. Usually, it looks like her team is trying to “ugly her up.”

Margot is also making headlines because she was the one who got on stage when Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor. Brad pulled out of the BAFTAs at the last minute, citing a “family emergency” (huh). So he gave his speech to Margot, who read this to the assorted celebrities and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who were sitting front-row: “He starts by saying, ‘Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club!’ He then says, ‘Thank you to the Academy for this extreme honor.’ He says he’s ‘always been a bit intimidated over here given the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and the titans that have come before, so this is especially meaningful.’ He says he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words not mine.” I saw the clip and the producers cut to William and Kate, and they both laughed. This… is not a scandal. The only thing notable here is that Brad’s speechwriters are still trying to make “divorce” jokes, which… seems odd in this particular instance.

Additional photos – here’s Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. I love velvet and I love green, so why do I dislike this dress? I think because the cut is so conservative and matronly?

Adam Driver & his wife Joanne Tucker. Joanne is stunning. I love her bird gown. I guess their marriage is okay…?