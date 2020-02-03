Margot Robbie accepted Brad Pitt’s BAFTA on his behalf & there were ‘jokes’

Margot Robbie is hopefully saving her best look of the awards season for the Oscars, because her BAFTA look screams “placeholder” to me. Margot chose this Chanel gown with a lace dickie/capelet and a lace peplum. The material on the abdomen looks like a swimsuit and the lace looks budget. As I said, it’s just a boring look before she brings out the big guns for the Oscars next weekend. I hope! One nice thing: her hair and makeup here are lovely. Usually, it looks like her team is trying to “ugly her up.”
Margot is also making headlines because she was the one who got on stage when Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor. Brad pulled out of the BAFTAs at the last minute, citing a “family emergency” (huh). So he gave his speech to Margot, who read this to the assorted celebrities and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who were sitting front-row: “He starts by saying, ‘Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club!’ He then says, ‘Thank you to the Academy for this extreme honor.’ He says he’s ‘always been a bit intimidated over here given the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and the titans that have come before, so this is especially meaningful.’ He says he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words not mine.” I saw the clip and the producers cut to William and Kate, and they both laughed. This… is not a scandal. The only thing notable here is that Brad’s speechwriters are still trying to make “divorce” jokes, which… seems odd in this particular instance.
Additional photos – here’s Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. I love velvet and I love green, so why do I dislike this dress? I think because the cut is so conservative and matronly?
Adam Driver & his wife Joanne Tucker. Joanne is stunning. I love her bird gown. I guess their marriage is okay…?
Out of the royal family, half a world away and Harry STILL upstages his brother.
PS: William and Kate’s pinched smiles and slow claps were amusing as hell. (And revealing)
Where can I see it???? Sounds hilarious!
@ Jane:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=klZiO7Lftfw
Not to make too much of it, but I find it interesting that Kate had to look at William first before she briefly joined the clapping. Why? Amost as if to check in for the *correct* response first.
In any case, I don’t think they appreciated the joke. 🙃
Bella, I notice she does that a lot. William came with his game face and she looked to him to guide her to read the situation. It was awkward for sure, including the slow clap. I want the public to continue letting them know how they feel, frequently.
I love Greta’s dress, I think it’s a great choice for her body shape and velvet always makes me think of cozy things which is good for the time of year.
Disagree on Adam Driver’s wife, I don’t see the appeal whatsoever. She’s just kind of plain?
Are you referring to her dress or are you saying she, herself, is “kind of plain” — ?
I personally think she’s plain, I don’t think she’s a stunner like the author does, which is fine, personal preference. Just nothing to write home about.
Why the speculation about the Drivers? Did something happen?
Not much help from me, because I hadn’t heard anything either. But I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a photo of them together until now. His wife is SUPER pretty. And I love her dress.
There was a lot of speculation a couple years ago that they were on the verge of divorce. It was odd because who cares to gossip about Adam Driver unless it’s the real deal. But I guess it worked itself out.
I’m starting to think 99% of the gossip I heard about their marriage was invented by either desperate Reylos who wanted him to dump Joanne and marry Daisy Ridley, or those wackos on 4chan who really have it in for Adam for some reason.
So what’s the deal with Adam Driver’s marriage? He normally doesn’t have much gossip around him. I must have missed something.
Low key rumours about their marriage for like the last two years I want to say? He didn’t wear his wedding ring for most of 2017 when he usually does, and lots of blind items about him moving out (yeah, I know, blind items, but where theres smoke theres usually fire with famous people)
Hmm. Last time there were those kinds of rumors about them, it turned out they were hiding a kid. So who knows?
I hadn’t heard anything but I did notice when they got out of the car he walked on ahead and didn’t wait for her. Reminded me of a Trump move with Melania.
He also called her his ‘current wife’ at the Gotham awards which was kind of cringe.
If my husband referred to me that way I would be p*ssed to say the least
But wasn’t that the time they had a secret baby and that’s why she never showed up with him anywhere? (Yes, they have a 2 year old son and managed to hide the whole pregnancy and well, the child as well so far. )
@claudia Yes this is what I was going say. They had a secret kid and didn’t tell anyone outside of family until he was nearly 3. So that’s over a year of her not going to events which I guess started the rumor train.
The information about their child only leaked to Page 6 because one of her cousin’s accidentally had a picture up on her instagram page.
She did go to all the big events though, including the star wars premiere I think. it was his lack of ring that got tongues wagging
Every time there is a Brad Pitt award speech, I can’t help but laugh, the speechwriter’s sense of humor gets me but then I am so ashamed of myself and end up in the corner ashamed of myself ugh.
No need to be, while i don’t think the speech last night was out of this world funny, i certainly chuckled. It was light and fun. Now Rebel Wilson’s segment…..i laughed out loud!
Yes, Rebel was really funny.
As for Brad’s speech, clever for his speechwriter to likened brexit to his divorce status and stressing again him being single. I see it as self deprecating in the sense that he is Brad Pitt and yet poor him, he is single and a having a messy divorce, but at the same time, from most of his speeches, he really is showing his passive aggressive personality.
I cringe because Brad always namedrops someone who is more relevant than him.
All i got from it is, outside of the kiss up royal reporters and courtiers no one else is going to kiss up to William and Kate. They had a hand full of jokes at the royals expense. Then Joaquin stole Williams I’m for diversity now moment.
Then by the time evening came all eyes were on the super bowl, then the uk had a terrorist attack. Now today all eyes are on Iowa.
What’s going on in Iowa?
Signed,
A Dumb Swiss person
Iowa is holding their caucus tonight to vote on who will be the democratic presidential nominee.
Does that mean the opposite party gets their nominee tonight or only Iowa’s choice of nominee?
The Iowa Caucus is important because it’s the first. Their selection of the nominee is considered weighty in terms of its influence, although it doesn’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things. Many states hold a caucus to vote, although it’s usually the early ones that garner attention. If one person emerges as the “winner” of all the early caucuses, that person usually becomes the nominee. Because the race is fairly even right now (Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden both share the lead), one candidate emerging from the Iowa Caucus could be important.
Only Iowa and its caucus system is not like the direct votes that will come in most of the primaries in the other 49 states. Sometimes the Iowa win means something and sometimes it doesn’t. It may shape which candidates stay in the race and which drop out.
Only Iowa. All of their states have their votes over the next few months, but Iowa is the first. It doesn’t decide anything, but generally the candidate who wins gets a boost from it, particularly this year since the theme of the election is basically “who can beat Trump”. So most people are just trying to vote for who they think everyone else will vote for.
The person who wins the Iowa caucus gets a boost because he/she will get more media attention and it helps with fundraising. However, New Hampshire very often picks someone different.
I mean this in a nice way, but I did not expect to learn so much about American politics on a gossip site! Thank you for the replies, I’m slightly less dumb about it all now
@Lulu, many of us are counting down the days until the Angry Cheeto is out of office. At least in my mind, the Iowa Caucus means we’re getting closer to the supposed end of his reign. Now we need to focus on getting him out of office and not re-elected, which is a very real possibility.
Though his – i’m single – speech is boring really it did go well with the Brexit, but yeah Brad we get it. No one wants to date you.
Love Joanne Tucker’s dress. It could have been lower cut but it is different and I think very good on her
Love Margot’s look and am not sure Brad would have made those jokes in person but I did laugh, esp at the grimacing of the Cambridges. It was interesting to see even Kate look at William to see how he’d react.
I love Adam’s wife’s dress and she looks lovely with her hair short.
Pitt’s single-pringle jokes are such a weird choice. It’s the paroxism of humble-bragging.
Can you imagine I am single?! how tragi-comic.
Doesn’t his team see it?
Urgh.
The Cambridges were smiling but they were dying inside. I loved it! LOL
Double post
Super cringeworthy jokes – poor Margot Robbie that had to stand there and deliver those lines.
At least she got some lines… I hear she didn’t talk much in Once Upon a Time…
But the look from Kate to William. William was clearly uncomfortable. The laugh was FAKE. I’m not a fan of Brad Pitt but I absolutely love him for saying that! It was a your loss is America’s gain type of comment!!
Neither of them seemed comfortable but Kate was able to fake it much better than William. He doesn’t look thrilled and there was probably a temper tantrum later that evening.
I thought Margot looked fine. Not her absolute best but it was appropriate and seemed comfortable. And obviously her face can elevate pretty much everything. Joanne looked lovely! Great color and accessories. Those earrings!
Why is Brad constantly telling us that he’s single? Methinks he doth protest too much…
I take it as a dig at his ex wife which is disrespectful to his children’s mother.
No I don’t see it as a disrespect to Angie at all… How him being single is disrespecting to her??
Sort-of related: did anyone see Jim Carrey’s dismissive comments (he basically implied her only ‘talent’ was her looks – he was doing a “bit”) to Margot Robbie and her uncomfortable reaction on the Graham Norton show? I really felt for her. What a prick.
Yeah I watched that she handled that well – I think he thought he was being funny but the passive aggressive snark was there. Carey has always been a bit of a douche.
Wait, what? Ugh.
I’m not a huge Robbie fan but I got so annoyed on her behalf! I mean, sure – not going to deny she got her foot in the door because she’s stunning, but as I understand it she actually created many of her most critically acclaimed opportunities (and also opportunities for others) by forming a production company and WORKING for it. And she’s a GOOD actor. She must get so sick of men reducing her to her looks. Yet another way to undermine a powerful woman I guess.
I’ve never had any use for Brad Pitt but watching a certain segment of Twitter flip out has been amusing af. So Brad gets a point in his favor for the day.
Rebel Wilson was funny too.
It’s really weird brad keeps making “I’m single!” jokes since he’s single because he was abusive. Like…..?
He has one more sparay to go to remind the world he is single. He can joke about Harry all he wants because he is the complete opposite of his weak as water azz.
The epitome of a man who stands up for his family. But per usual he hangs his hat on someone else.
WHAT ELSE CAN HE TAK ABOUT IN HIS SPEECHES? What? Seriously!
He has been gaining nerve since the GG along with hubris. Remember his speech about being nice? Yeah!He should not be commenting on anything when he has some serious legal issues going on. Phoenix was the best Of the night and should be echoed at the Oscars.
Funny how Phoenix’s speeches started off so horribly and are getting better and better. Shows his talent at learning lines I guess. Brad was being self deprecating don’t you know. The line did go well with Brixit but he needs to lay off anymore single jokes, esp at the Oscars.
Brad sure is begging for someone’s attention especially someone whose ghosted him since 2016.