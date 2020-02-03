Demi Lovato sang the anthem at the Super Bowl while Beyonce & Jay-Z sat

Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem ahead of the Super Bowl. The artists selected for this gig have a different set of criteria than the ones selected for the Halftime show, have you noticed that? They’ll hire people not known for the strength of their voices for the Halftime show, but the NFL hires people (usually women) who can really SING for the National Anthem. I get that. It would disrespectful to a difficult-to-sing song to hire someone who is just going to phone it in. And Demi IS known for having a strong voice. So… how did she do?
I think she did great! A touch nervous at the start, but she warmed up quickly and hit all the notes. Unfortunately, the singing of anthem is not just about the song these days – of course there were cutaway to all of the football players, and it appeared as if all of them stood for the anthem, and some even sang along. No protests, no kneeling… from the football players. Beyonce and Jay-Z were in attendance at the Super Bowl though, and they didn’t stand for the anthem:
Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem https://t.co/COcUGuTgdD
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2020
Here’s a tweet from a MAGA dude slamming Beyonce & Jay-Z for being “unpatriotic scum.”
WATCH: While thousands of proud Americans stood in-allegiance for the National Anthem, Jay-Z and Beyonce sat in silence.
America has no place for unpatriotic scum like these two.
Kick them and Colin Kaepernick right down to Mexico!#fixit pic.twitter.com/4JlEAKhd4i
— Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) February 3, 2020
If you remember, Jay-Z signed a deal with the NFL last year- he will become part-owner of an NFL team, he will help select Halftime performers (and possibly help produce the Halftime show), and the NFL agreed to put money and time into the Inspire Change initiative, which is supposed to be the NFL’s way of handling player protests and at least giving mouth service to the idea of racial justice. Jay was widely criticized for selling out the African-American community for the deal. And then… he turns up at the Super Bowl and he and Beyonce don’t stand for the anthem? I mean, as an American, I don’t give a crap if Bey and Jay sit or kneel or stand. It truly does not matter, and I’ve always found this conversation to be so racialized, and involving a crazy amount of dog-whistles and respectability-politics. So… I have no opinion here. I’m going to sit back and listen.
I think Demi did great! As for Beyoncè and Jay Z….so over them.
She did fantastic! Looked a hot mess with that tan, hair, and 4 tons of makeup (I find her natural face very beautiful) But her voice was great.
Yeah her foundation is completely wrong
The people around them weren’t standing either. Wider shots show that many in the section in front of them didn’t stand. I wonder if they actually did the “please rise” bit before Demi started to sing.
At this point though, who doesn’t understand that the expectation is that people will rise? Does anyone need to be told that?
I attend several dozen sporting events a year. With all the other promotions, announcements, and commotion going on as people are arriving, getting their food & beverages, and finding their seats, yes, it does need to be announced to distinguish it from everything else that is happening.
Demi did a good job!
It looks like the two people just past them didn’t stand either, but I guess the Maga types aren’t going to be upset at them?
I believe that Americans have the right to protest our Country’s policies in many ways. One of them is to protest the Anthem. Americans can be pro America and still disagree with its policies and president. Our patriotism is based on our love and respect for our Country, not a construct that says we must stand for the Anthem.
I’m sure everyone whining about this got up out of their seats and stood for the anthem while watching from home.
v v good point. I was timing her rendition as we bet ‘length of Anthem’ as one of our party bets. We had times ranging from 2:04-3:06. She sang the song wonderfully in a quick 1:49:84. (According to my iPhone stopwatch)
Chiefs fan here – we were listening to the anthem to see if the KC crowd was going to do their thing at the end of the song, and yup, they did.
It always amazes me that these MAGA guys get so mad at quiet, respectful, meaningful demonstrations like taking a knee, but drunkenly stomp all over the last word of the song bellowing “CHIEFS!!!”. The hypocrisy is stunning.
It’s their right. Black and brown people are still being unlawfully detained and killed in an America where hate crimes are on the rise and white supremacists do whatever they want.
If Bey and Jay don’t want to stand, they don’t have to stand.
Feels like…. we are going to invest in this problematic business because of prestige and it will make us millions…. but let’s show we are still with the people by not standing…
Very empty gesture
Spot on.
Ding ding ding!
Basically Jay-Z and Beyonce are trying to adopt a corporate friendly version of Colin’s protest in order to get a minuscule ownership stake of a nfl team. That’s my take!
I think Jay Z sold out Colin, so sitting is kinda ineffectual as any kind of protest.
To be honest, as a foreigner, I find the whole obsession with standing for the anthem with hand on heart and all the accusations that surround anyone that doesn’t a bit weird and obsessive anyway.
We had an American friend who did high school in our country and we used to get her drunk, stand her on a table, and get her to do the pledge of allegiance. We all found it hilarious and kinda creepy – that kids are brainwashed every day with that. It doesn’t seem to be effective anyway – the country is incredibly divided.
I think the US has always been very strong on symbolism; but needs to assess how important a lot of that symbolism actually is to a free society. It’s easier to ostracise people if they don’t follow the rules of that symbolism. And that’s kind of scary.
Anyone has a right to respectfully protest, I’m glad someone as powerful as Beyonce choose to sit. And if we are going to talk race can we mention the horrifying racism on display from the Chiefs fans? Natives are not costumes.
It’s a freaking SONG. You are not a better or worse person if you sit, stand or lie down for it. If you care for your people and your country, be a good person, vote for decent politicians and try to make a difference. I am pretty sure those most vocal about people not standing for the anthem fail at all those points.
When I first glanced at Demi I thought it was Jennifer Hudson. It took me a second to figure out it wasn’t but took me 2 minutes to figure out it was Demi.
JayZ and Beyoncé are canceled for me. I’m not very patient these days with fakeazz money grubbers.