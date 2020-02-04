Duchess Kate wore Zara & Hobbs for a day of events in South Wales

Embed from Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in South Wales today for a “day of engagements.” I’ll give them both some credit: this is their fastest start to the year in all of their years of marriage. I remember one year when Kate did maybe two events total in the first two months of the year. But Kate already has two dozen events (easily) just for January. And look, they’re keen to keep this “working royal” energy going into February! It helps that the narrative coming out of Kensington Palace is “poor William and Kate, left to pick up the slack left by Harry and Meghan, Will & Kate are the good, hard-working royals.” Y’all know what I think about that, so I don’t have to go on a multi-page screed about it.

Anyway, fashion notes… Kate wore a red Zara dress (which we can’t see properly in these photos) and a Hobbs coat. While the Hobbs coat looks familiar, I think that’s just because the duchess owns a million button-covered blue and navy coats, so I have no idea if this is new or old. The Zara dress looks new – I don’t recall Kate ever wearing a red dress below her knees, but who knows, I’m probably wrong. I really appreciate Kate’s colorful scarf too – I like the pop of color with the dull coat, and I like her clutch as well. The slouchy boots are not great though.

So, the message is clear. The Cambridges are good and hard-working and keen, and they are happy to take on more work after they successfully exiled out the Sussexes. No further questions!

