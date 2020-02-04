Duchess Kate wore Zara & Hobbs for a day of events in South Wales

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in South Wales today for a “day of engagements.” I’ll give them both some credit: this is their fastest start to the year in all of their years of marriage. I remember one year when Kate did maybe two events total in the first two months of the year. But Kate already has two dozen events (easily) just for January. And look, they’re keen to keep this “working royal” energy going into February! It helps that the narrative coming out of Kensington Palace is “poor William and Kate, left to pick up the slack left by Harry and Meghan, Will & Kate are the good, hard-working royals.” Y’all know what I think about that, so I don’t have to go on a multi-page screed about it.
Anyway, fashion notes… Kate wore a red Zara dress (which we can’t see properly in these photos) and a Hobbs coat. While the Hobbs coat looks familiar, I think that’s just because the duchess owns a million button-covered blue and navy coats, so I have no idea if this is new or old. The Zara dress looks new – I don’t recall Kate ever wearing a red dress below her knees, but who knows, I’m probably wrong. I really appreciate Kate’s colorful scarf too – I like the pop of color with the dull coat, and I like her clutch as well. The slouchy boots are not great though.
So, the message is clear. The Cambridges are good and hard-working and keen, and they are happy to take on more work after they successfully exiled out the Sussexes. No further questions!
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Bless her. She looks like she could serve me a drink on my Virgin Atlantic flight.
Exactly lol
What! My instant thought was “I LOVE this! Wow, she looks so great!” I love love love the scarf with the coat, and the color and length of the dress. I even like her hair, and most importantly- she looks genuinely happy!
She has the same fixed grin on her face.
Did Wills let her touch his shoulder without shrugging it?
If Meghan touched Harry, she’d get criticized non stop. But it’s OK if Kate does it.
Why bring H&M into it? Can’t remember when they ever got called out for touching.
Doobie, Just check out Google and DM archives. She was called out for being Clingy.
I’m getting pirate vibes from the boots the red and the navy coat…
I hate this outfit, it reminds me of the blue-and-red Molly McIntire American Girl theme.
She needs a new hair do.
Oh, that hair! Can’t somebody do something?
I like the look overall.
It’s good that they’re working more. I don’t like the narrative being pushed, but it’s about time they stepped it up a little.
Totally agree with you. It’s about time W&K stepped up. I will, however, be amazed if they can keep it up. Lol
I think there will be some vacations coming up.
Lol. Let’s see how long the poor souls can keep it up.
I don’t think we’ve seen that coat before, but its possible. How many coats does she have?? I feel like every time we’ve seen her over the past month she’s had had a new coat.
I do like the pop of red though and I’m laughing at the hearts on her scarf. It’s February! Hearts!! I don’t even get annoyed at her love of theme dressing at this point in time, I appreciate that she’s consistent lol.
Becks –
Same about the theme dressing, although I’m horrified to say her and I are in about matching scarves! Mine are flower petals and not hearts though.
She is very consistent in the way she dresses and at least I can appreciate that even though her style isnt my cup of tea, she has found her style niche.
I always dress on theme, so when these negative comments come out…I think it’s fun. I also have young kids, so I do it for them and for when I volunteer for their school parties.
More appearances, good PR, but I am bored!
Kate is hoping so hard they can pull off the Harry & Megs warm, connected couple vibe but their interactions are always so solitary. I watched the video of their arrival (the Fail describes it as them “Packing on the PDA”) and it is literally Kate touching him on his upper arm as he continues walking without responding. She should just give up rather than continue to draw attention to Will’s lack of warmth. Get a backbone Kate and stop groveling for his attention.
The DM would pick on Meghan for doing the same thing Kate does. This also was pointed out by some of the media.
Tatty hair and contrived arm touching. How droll.
Dang it Kate- you’re an attractive woman with beautiful hair. Stop with the heavy eyeliner and sausage curls! They age you so much.
Her look is fine. Boring as usual.
One of their stops was at a steel plant that it laying off 1000 of its employees. They were there to meet with union representatives & then visit with employees. Don’t understand what value their visit brings here. Sorry Jim, we’re letting you go, but you’ll have a chance to shake hands with a royal on your way out.
Come on Kate! You can work work work just like Meg!!! You can show affection just like Meg!!! There can be NO reason to stop working, until that hyperemesis gravidarum!!!
Amazing Kate and William are doing a few events in Wales! Arent those pigeons so in love!