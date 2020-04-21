Mask-wearing Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas walk their three beautiful dogs in LA

I thought Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas only had two dogs, but no, they have three. Sophie and Joe have been in lockdown in LA for more than a month. They too were early quarantiners, although Joe is apparently getting itchy in lockdown while Sophie is very happy to be home and nesting. There haven’t been tons of photos of Sophie and Joe out, walking their dogs, which makes me think they’ve probably been letting their dogs out in the backyard, or maybe Joe has just been walking them solo and the paparazzi haven’t been catching him.
As for the dogs, the Alaskan Klee Kai is Porky Basquiat, and I guess that breed of dog just stays kind of small/medium sized. They’ve had him for years and he still has that small-puppy look, so whatever. They also adopted the golden retriever last year after their puppy Waldo died in an accident. Looks like they’ve also added a corgi to the mix. LOOK AT THAT CORGI. That corgi knows he’s with a famous mom and dad. We don’t know the name of the corgi, so let’s just call him Chonk Butt. And it’s fine to call him that because Chonk Butt can’t read what we’re saying!
As I’ve been walking every day, I’ve been seeing so many quarantine doggos and I’m really enjoying it. It makes me want a dog and I keep looking at the available animals at the local shelter. I mean… should I? With two cats? The thing is, I’m far more likely to adopt a third cat realistically. And then, I would reason to myself, that the third kitty needs a friend and then… yeah, it’s a slippery slope full of panther kittens and chonks.
Anything about dogs is keeping me going right now, especially working in healthcare. Keep the doggies coming!
Adopt at dog. They are 100% love. And yes, the dog/cat balance must be reached- as sometimes a cat must smack a dog b/c that is its nature. But aside from a little annoying yipping (my dogs are small) everyone gets along fine.
I am just a small dog person, but i also like the small dog with the cats so everyone is of similar size.
Though you don’t have to look far on the internet to find big dogs with cat best friends.
I wanna get a cat for my dog (and me too). I’ve always had both growing up and it’s a fun environment. The dog gets someone to play with, but the cat also occasionally gives ‘em the smack down to keep them in line 😁
They learn to team up though. My cat growing up would knock food onto the floor for the two of them to share 😂
what happened to Sophies dog she adopted from GOT?
It lived with her parents and died a few years ago.
I thought there was a story that Porky had ran into traffic and died? Or am I misremembering? Maybes that’s a different dog that looks like Porky? Or maybe I’m just totally wrong.
Either way, cute dogs.
They had another dog that looked just like Porky (Waldo I think), he’s the one who died.
Wait. So she’s not pregnant?
It seems like she is not pregnant, but Priyanka is.
I thought she was pregnant? Maybe because she’s tall it shows different like it did on Nicole Kidman.
She might be what, 4 or 5 months along? Some women show really late. My friend’s boss was on her 3rd and showed very late even then. She also has a super slim built in general which made the entire thing very confusing. LOL But then during her 6th month, there it was.
ETA: She also might just not be pregnant. I didn’t follow that whole rumor closely. Was it even confirmed?
Ugh. 3 purebred dogs? I hope they are rescues and that these two aren’t giving their money to dog breeders when we are euthanizing tens of thousands of adoptable dogs every year in this country. Shame on them.
I think their Golden is a rescue, which I know that’s hard to believe because that breed is such a good breed of dog, but it’s not for everyone. I follow a Golden Retriever rescue page for a place based in Ohio and a few times a month they have a Golden on the up for adoption or fostering. I have a Goldie, so that’s how I became interested in it and knew that there dog was adopted….I’m nosey like that
Kaiser, we totally fell into that 3rd kitty trap. We had two, they were happy, and then our local shelter got overcrowded and put out an SOS. We were like “what’s one more cat?”, so we all went to the shelter. My husband and my youngest were on deck to pick the next cat and couldn’t agree so we took two home.
And now we’re just wall to wall cats. Everywhere. Just cats and kids and quarantine and chaos. Halp.
Yes, I feel strongly that the third cat would be the gateway animal to just wall-to-wall pets.
Go for the dog. The cats will establish the rules for it. Animals sort it out.
I love corgis. I prefer cardigans to pembrokes but they are all cute.
I love all the puppies, especially that Corgi with his Chonk Butt 🤣