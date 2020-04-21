Stanley Tucci calmly making a cocktail is one of the sexiest videos on the internet

Stanley Tucci has been famous for a long time. I still remember seeing him in The Pelican Brief and being like “oh, that guy who is in everything!” He was a famous character actor even in the ‘90s, and he’s still an excellent character actor. He’s universally beloved too, and he’s friends with some of the biggest stars in the world. Like, Meryl Streep is his BFF. Emily Blunt loves him so much, she set him up with her sister Felicity and now Felicity and Stanley are married. Stanley Tucci is The Man. He’s sexy without trying. Especially when he’s wearing a tight black polo and calmly demonstrating how to make a Quarantine Negroni. The quarantine version of this cocktail is the same as the non-quarantine version, just sexier. Felicity filmed her husband and put it on Instagram:

It’s sexy. But I think I’m just the kind of person who loves to watch people calmly cook and/or mix cocktails. When I used to go to bars, I would love to sit there and watch the bartenders mix drinks. Not in a Cocktail sort of way – it doesn’t have to be “throwing bottles” and “tricks.” Just calmly and efficiently mixing a cocktail from memory without consulting the internet recipe. Also: I wouldn’t like a Negroni, actually. I hated gin and vermouth when I was a drinker – gin makes me soooo sick. I think I might be lowkey allergic to juniper berries or something. But I hope Tucci makes a different cocktail soon – maybe a Long Island Ice Tea?? Or a Sex on the Beach.

9 Responses to “Stanley Tucci calmly making a cocktail is one of the sexiest videos on the internet”

  1. Megs says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:55 am

    Walton Goggins made this same drink last week, he’s been making drinks on instagram- for those of you who also love Boyd Crowder;)

    Reply
  2. Astrid says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:56 am

    I enjoy watching him but I don’t think the video is sexy. He’s been in so many good movies.

    Reply
  3. Penny says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:58 am

    I can’t get past what he did to Anne Hathaway.

    Reply
  4. MeganBot2020 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:20 am

    They live right around the corner from me. I see Stanley in the farmers market all the time (pre-lockdown obv).

    Reply
  5. Flffgrrrrlr says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:26 am

    And he’s using Plymouth Gin – the best.

    Reply
  6. TIFFANY says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:47 am

    Paul Feig, director of one of my favorite films Spy along with other things, does one daily. He even but on his best outfits to do them. His IG is a good follow.

    Reply
  7. Paula says:
    April 21, 2020 at 8:57 am

    I thought he was a creep? Wasn’t there even a post on celebitchy about it years ago?

    Reply

