Florida Man Tom Brady ‘cited’ for working out in a closed public park in Tampa Bay

Tom Brady has already moved from Boston (Brookline, actually) to Tampa Bay, where he signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I assume he’s already moved his family there and they’ve likely been in lockdown in Florida this whole time. We also know that he’s already applied to trademark “Tompa Bay,” which is too f–king cheesy. But I digress. Tom has been in Florida for a matter of weeks, possibly a month, and he’s already turned into Florida Man. He was apparently giving a citation for working out in a public park – a park which has been closed because of the pandemic.
Even winning six Super Bowls and joining the Bucs didn’t help Tom Brady get special treatment. Like the rest of us, the 42-year-old former Patriots quarterback has had trouble finding a place to work out. Brady was spotted at a city park and told to leave by a Tampa Parks and Recreation staffer, according to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. The city’s parks are closed in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I got to tell you this story, too. I always tell people, ‘Now I’m not one to gossip so you didn’t hear this from me,’” Castor said during a Facebook live chat with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman on Monday.
“Our parks are closed down; and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure that people aren’t doing contact sports and things like that, and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks,” Castor said. “And she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady … He has been cited.”
I’m not going to write a defense of Florida Men and their shenanigans, but honestly… I get how Tom made this mistake, or thought the rules didn’t apply to him. Don’t get me wrong, I get why cities are closing down their parks too – if the parks are left open, they become high-traffic areas, which is dangerous even if everything is open-air. But I can also see how Tom was like “it’s fine to work out in isolation in this quiet public park.” So was Tom really “cited”? Did he get a ticket for being a meathead in a public park?
