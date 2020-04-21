Queen Elizabeth celebrated her birthday today without any kind of gun salute

Today is Queen Elizabeth’s actual birthday, not her fake birthday for Trooping the Colour. She’s 94 years old today. Since Britain is still in lockdown, there are no plans for any kind of party or dinner for the Queen’s birthday. She will spend the day as she has spent the past three weeks: in semi-isolation in Windsor Castle, with Prince Philip. Various royal households celebrated Liz’s birthday on social media, including Kensington Palace (aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge). Is it just me or is it kind of funny that the photo the Cambridges’ chose to celebrate the Queen involved Kate wearing an Amish-looking dress and those g-ddamn wedges? The photo is from Kate’s big keen garden reveal last year, although I wouldn’t blame you for not remembering – Kate did about twenty events throughout the year for her keen garden.
Here’s the video published on the Buckingham Palace’s Twitter:
Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. 🎈🎉
🎥 In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/T5IUS8MmQj
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020
Plus some nice photos:
Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Happy birthday, Your Majesty! ✨🎂 pic.twitter.com/fusEVFsAJT
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020
Since the Queen is in residence at Windsor Castle, there will be no gun-salutes or anything like that at Buckingham Palace today. They’re not even going to do a gun salute at Windsor – apparently, the Queen requested that all of those traditional b-day celebrations be cancelled. And so the first time in her 68-year-reign, she’s not getting any military salutes. Trooping the Colour will likely still happen in *some* form, but not with any kind of parade or balcony wave. It will probably be a “virtual Trooping” or something like that.
Clarence House also published a few nice photos:
Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday 🎈 pic.twitter.com/ycTa0i00VY
— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 21, 2020
Photos courtesy of social media and Avalon Red.
How about, as a substitute, we all salute her with a hand gesture.
Her majesty, of House Petty deserves nothing less. I can think of one or two to get us started.
+1
I’m loving that Kate looks ridiculous in that photo, too.
I also celebrated my birthday without any sort of gun salute. This quarantine has been tough on us all.
LOL!
So no announcement she will be donating money to help her subjects?
They would never make such an announcement. If they did there would be plenty who would say it was just for PR anyway.
I’d like to know who told Kate to ALWAYS hold her hands like that. This is her go-to pose and it drives me nuts.
It’s marginally better than her crotch clutch pose.
She doesn’ Deserve it anyway
Leave it to Cain and Unable to not pick a photo of just Liz in the birthday announcement.
Read. The. Room.
Happy Birthday, Your Majesty! 👑🎂🎈🎉
she probably said “i’m done with this crap and pretense. you courtiers forced me to take a public car ride with that bloody son of mine when all i wanted to do was slap him upside the head. and you have gone and run off my favorite grandchild too! screw the gun salute!”
a girl can only dream.
She’s well preserved and in excellent shape to to be 94. I think she uses hearing aids but that’s about it. Of course, she’s spent her entire life buffeted by good nutrition, moderate to low life stressors, and access to excellent healthcare.