Queen Elizabeth celebrated her birthday today without any kind of gun salute

Today is Queen Elizabeth’s actual birthday, not her fake birthday for Trooping the Colour. She’s 94 years old today. Since Britain is still in lockdown, there are no plans for any kind of party or dinner for the Queen’s birthday. She will spend the day as she has spent the past three weeks: in semi-isolation in Windsor Castle, with Prince Philip. Various royal households celebrated Liz’s birthday on social media, including Kensington Palace (aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge). Is it just me or is it kind of funny that the photo the Cambridges’ chose to celebrate the Queen involved Kate wearing an Amish-looking dress and those g-ddamn wedges? The photo is from Kate’s big keen garden reveal last year, although I wouldn’t blame you for not remembering – Kate did about twenty events throughout the year for her keen garden.

Here’s the video published on the Buckingham Palace’s Twitter:

Plus some nice photos:

Since the Queen is in residence at Windsor Castle, there will be no gun-salutes or anything like that at Buckingham Palace today. They’re not even going to do a gun salute at Windsor – apparently, the Queen requested that all of those traditional b-day celebrations be cancelled. And so the first time in her 68-year-reign, she’s not getting any military salutes. Trooping the Colour will likely still happen in *some* form, but not with any kind of parade or balcony wave. It will probably be a “virtual Trooping” or something like that.

Clarence House also published a few nice photos:

HRH The Queen visiting is shown around 'Back to Nature' by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

HRH The Queen visiting is shown around 'Back to Nature' by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Photos courtesy of social media and Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth celebrated her birthday today without any kind of gun salute”

  1. Seraphina says:
    April 21, 2020 at 9:41 am

    How about, as a substitute, we all salute her with a hand gesture.

    Reply
  2. Flamingo says:
    April 21, 2020 at 9:47 am

    I also celebrated my birthday without any sort of gun salute. This quarantine has been tough on us all.

    Reply
  3. Ali says:
    April 21, 2020 at 9:50 am

    So no announcement she will be donating money to help her subjects?

    Reply
    • GloryS says:
      April 21, 2020 at 10:29 am

      They would never make such an announcement. If they did there would be plenty who would say it was just for PR anyway.

      Reply
  4. Jessica says:
    April 21, 2020 at 9:51 am

    I’d like to know who told Kate to ALWAYS hold her hands like that. This is her go-to pose and it drives me nuts.

    Reply
  5. Nina says:
    April 21, 2020 at 9:53 am

    She doesn’ Deserve it anyway

    Reply
  6. Tiffany says:
    April 21, 2020 at 9:56 am

    Leave it to Cain and Unable to not pick a photo of just Liz in the birthday announcement.

    Read. The. Room.

    Reply
  7. Catherine says:
    April 21, 2020 at 10:07 am

    Happy Birthday, Your Majesty! 👑🎂🎈🎉

    Reply
  8. RoyalBlue says:
    April 21, 2020 at 10:11 am

    she probably said “i’m done with this crap and pretense. you courtiers forced me to take a public car ride with that bloody son of mine when all i wanted to do was slap him upside the head. and you have gone and run off my favorite grandchild too! screw the gun salute!”

    a girl can only dream.

    Reply
  9. Chelle says:
    April 21, 2020 at 10:22 am

    She’s well preserved and in excellent shape to to be 94. I think she uses hearing aids but that’s about it. Of course, she’s spent her entire life buffeted by good nutrition, moderate to low life stressors, and access to excellent healthcare.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment