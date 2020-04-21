Queen Elizabeth celebrated her birthday today without any kind of gun salute

Today is Queen Elizabeth’s actual birthday, not her fake birthday for Trooping the Colour. She’s 94 years old today. Since Britain is still in lockdown, there are no plans for any kind of party or dinner for the Queen’s birthday. She will spend the day as she has spent the past three weeks: in semi-isolation in Windsor Castle, with Prince Philip. Various royal households celebrated Liz’s birthday on social media, including Kensington Palace (aka the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge). Is it just me or is it kind of funny that the photo the Cambridges’ chose to celebrate the Queen involved Kate wearing an Amish-looking dress and those g-ddamn wedges? The photo is from Kate’s big keen garden reveal last year, although I wouldn’t blame you for not remembering – Kate did about twenty events throughout the year for her keen garden.

Here’s the video published on the Buckingham Palace’s Twitter:

Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. 🎈🎉 🎥 In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/T5IUS8MmQj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

Plus some nice photos:

Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty! ✨🎂 pic.twitter.com/fusEVFsAJT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

Since the Queen is in residence at Windsor Castle, there will be no gun-salutes or anything like that at Buckingham Palace today. They’re not even going to do a gun salute at Windsor – apparently, the Queen requested that all of those traditional b-day celebrations be cancelled. And so the first time in her 68-year-reign, she’s not getting any military salutes. Trooping the Colour will likely still happen in *some* form, but not with any kind of parade or balcony wave. It will probably be a “virtual Trooping” or something like that.

Clarence House also published a few nice photos:

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday 🎈 pic.twitter.com/ycTa0i00VY — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 21, 2020