Poll: British people are still crazy-salty about the Duke & Duchess of Sussex

The bitterness with Sussexit began before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had even formally exited the royal family on April 1st. The anger was palpable from the courtiers and from the press. During Harry and Meghan’s final “tour” in March, the anger turned bittersweet, and some of those same bridge trolls came close to acknowledging that the Windsors were losing two charismatic stars. But that sadness and bittersweetness turned salty AF in a hurry. The British press clearly doesn’t want to openly acknowledge their own racism and smears were a big part of why the Sussexes left. And that massive blindspot has lead to some weird coverage in recent weeks. It’s clear that the British way of doing things, Sussexit-related, is to never acknowledge whatever legitimate arguments Harry and Meghan might have had and to simply mock them from afar. Which has led to this: a Newsweek poll showing that British peeps are still mega-salty. The British Isles were built on sustained bitterness and anger, I guess:

Brits have two words for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Good riddance! A new poll published by Newsweek indicates that the majority of Britons have no interest in welcoming back the couple following Megxit, especially considering how they’ve handled the coronavirus pandemic in the eyes of the public. The survey asked 1,500 UK residents how the spread of COVID-19 has changed their view of different members of the royal family. While 20% said their view of Markle has improved, 36% now have a more negative view of the Duchess of Sussex. As for husband Harry, 33% responded that they have a worse view of him post-coronavirus compared to 19% of respondents whose opinions have improved. Overall, 54% said the couple should not return to royal duties while 28% said they should and 18% said they did not know. While Harry and Meghan gave up their positions as senior royals on their own accord, Newsweek reports the arrangement is currently under review, meaning if things don’t work out for the family of three, they could return to their royal life in 2021. It should also be noted that the Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll was taken shortly before news emerged of their recent charity work in Los Angeles.

[From Page Six]

I’ve said all along that the one-year review is merely more punitive action from the Queen. In a year’s time, does anyone realistically believe that Harry and Meghan will be begging to come back? And that one year from now, the British people and British press will say “no, we don’t want you back, we prefer our regressive institution all-white, thank you very much”? That’s clearly the fantasy for a populace that feels, collectively, like a jilted lover. So in April 2021, what will happen? Harry and Meghan will come back for a “review” and their vibe will be “actually, we’re much happier in America.” And then the Queen will try to take more sh-t away from them.