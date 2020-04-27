The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are participating in an authorized biography

At this point, I’m used to being battered around by the royal peeps. Some of the Sussex Squaders are convinced that I’m secretly a hater (I am not), and most of the Keen Defenders claim that I view Kate as a bitch eating crackers (I do not, although she does annoy me regularly). Regarding Meghan, one of the most obvious fibs she ever told – one which still irritates me to this day – is when, during her engagement-announcement interview, she pretended she was mostly unfamiliar with the British royal family, that she barely knew anything about them before she met Harry. This untruth is apparent given her very obvious study of Princess Diana’s life. There’s no shame in that study – Diana was one of the most iconic women of the last half of the 20th century, and Diana’s trials and tribulations were widely covered in the American media during Meghan’s childhood and teen years.

It’s been clear so many times that Meghan has tried to learn from Diana’s life and work. Note: I’m not saying Meghan plotted to “land” Harry or anything. I think she just pretended to not know much about the Windsors because if she admitted that, obviously, she was familiar with all of their drama, people would think that she was some maniacal plotter. Why am I bringing this up? Because Meghan and Harry are taking a BIG page out of Diana’s book. They’re apparently working with a “friendly journalist” to tell their side of the story through a half-way authorized biography. The friendly journo? Omid Scobie. Diana chose Andrew Morton, and Morton’s first Diana book, Diana: Her True Story, brought the monarchy to its knees.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have co-operated with the authors of an explosive new book that risks inflicting further anguish on the Royal Family, it was claimed last night. Palace insiders expect the biography – provisionally entitled Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World Of Harry And Meghan – to paint a flattering portrait of the couple. But there are fears it will also be a score-settling exercise in which Harry and Meghan’s strained relationship with the Royal Family and painful decision to quit Britain are revisited in uncomfortable detail. The Mail on Sunday has been told that before moving to North America, the privacy-obsessed Sussexes gave an interview to the book’s authors, both journalists. One of them, Omid Scobie, is an acknowledged Meghan cheerleader and was one of the favoured journalists given details of the couple’s video call to the Queen last week in which they wished her a happy 94th birthday. Echoing Princess Diana’s secret involvement in the blockbuster biography, Diana: Her True Story, when she encouraged her friends to speak to author Andrew Morton, questions are being asked whether members of Meghan’s inner circle were being urged to help Scobie and his American co-author, Carolyn Durand. The 320-page biography, due to be released on August 11, is expected to be a global bestseller.

Before all of this, I thought – and halfway hoped – that Meghan or Harry (or both) would simply sign a major book contract for their own memoir. I imagined that Meghan would be the stronger writer (although she would, ahem, need a good editor) and that she could tell her story through her own flowery prose. That was what I expected because it’s 2020 and people can tell their own stories without the filter of a “biographer.” But this is such a Diana move, isn’t it? It really is. And honestly, I don’t hate it. There were too few journalists who were genuinely friendly and fair to the Sussexes in the past two years, and Omid Scobie was one of the good guys. Will Omid be fair? I think so. I wonder… is this a first step to gauge the interest in a possible memoir though?