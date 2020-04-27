Duchess Meghan is apparently willing to testify against the Mail & her father

A few different outlets ran coverage of Friday’s hearing between lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex and the Mail on Sunday. The hearing was requested by the Mail on Sunday, who sought to get parts of the case thrown out ahead of the trial, which has not been set yet. Ahead of the hearing, Meghan and Harry’s texts to her father were made public. The text showed the rapid decline in Meghan’s relationship to her father as he seemed to cut off contact with her around her 2018 wedding, coincidentally around the time he began selling her out to any media outlet which would pay him.
I’ve looked through several articles, trying to understand what happened during the hearing. From what I can piece together, this was basically a preview of both sides’ legal strategies. The Mail will be arguing that yes, they lied and misrepresented a lot of stuff about Meghan’s letter to her father as well as willfully misrepresenting what they knew of her relationship with her father, but that misrepresentation (or “series of lies”) does not rise to level of malicious harassment or offensive, intrusive faux-reporting. Meghan’s side says duh, of course it was malicious and the papers are why her relationship with her father utterly disintegrated. From Omid Scobie’s piece in Harper’s Bazaar:
After a hearing lasting over six hours, a legal team for The Mail on Sunday chose not to argue against whether five articles about Duchess Meghan’s letter—two in The Mail on Sunday, and three on Mail Online—were dishonest. Anthony White QC (Queen’s Counsel) also chose not to argue against an “agenda” or “campaign of intrusive. . . or offensive” stories. Instead, Associated Newspapers, the Mail’s publisher, claimed that the issues raised were not relevant to the case.
The British tabloid, who admitted to having a “warm” relationship with Thomas Markle, attempted to strike out the Duchess of Sussex’s claim that nine “dishonest” articles published in the outlet demonstrate an agenda against her. However, the paper did not object to the argument that the letter sent to her father in August 2018 was reported through “misleading” cherry-picked excerpts.
David Sherborne, QC for the duchess, said, “It is the defendant’s actions in stirring up, creating this dispute that they use as justification for publishing the contents of the letter.” Sherborne added that it would be “complete fallacy” to dismiss claims that the Mail on Sunday had harassed and manipulated her father simply because she has not been in contact with him.
Meghan is seeking damages for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement, and breach of the Data Protection Act in the U.K. A source close to Sussexes confirms to BAZAAR.com that should the duchess win the case, she plans to donate damages (over and above legal costs) to an anti-bullying charity. Judge Mr. Justice Warby reserved judgment in the case and a date has yet to be set for the main trial.
I did look at the Daily Mail’s coverage just to see how they were going to cover being defendants in a lawsuit. I was unsurprised by the minuscule level of detail in their lengthy report, and I was also not surprised by the unsubtle abdication of responsibility from the Mail (they aimed to make it all about Meghan versus her father), or the obvious way they referred to Meghan’s lawyer as a “celebrity barrister.” The Mail also said that Meghan is “willing to take the stand,” according to said celebrity barrister.
The only minor-ish thing that I think the Mail could conceivably cling to is the fact that Meghan’s friends were likely authorized by Meghan to speak about her to People Magazine. But even if she eventually concedes that (she probably won’t), I would argue that the Mail truly has NO CASE for publishing any of her letter to Thomas, even if he claims he was merely “reacting” to the People cover story. The Mail – and Toxic Tom – want the argument to be about how he was reacting to this letter Meghan sent him and not that the mere fact that Meghan sent him the letter contradicts many of the interviews he gave for months prior to that, claiming Meghan had zero contact with him, etc. The Mail’s legal strategy seems to also involve the argument that Meghan hasn’t actually spoken to her dad in about two years, so how can *she* speak to his state of mind or blame the tabloids for the estrangement? Like… those some tabloids who were paying Thomas on a regular basis to smear his daughter using scripts written by Piers F–king Morgan. Anyway, it’s all a g–damn mess but I have faith that Meghan will get this sh-t done. You can read the Mail’s coverage here if you’re interested.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Backgrid.
Again I can see the dailyfail getting a call from the palace telling them to settle.
Certainly! The palace does not want anything coming out regarding their operatives and the public learning just actually BP and KP work.
I am still giving a CH a pass on this mess until more info comes out.
The Dailyfail can’t settle on its own, the other party have to be willing to settle also.
Meghan’s lawyers are tired of the song and dance the Dailyfail lawyers were trying to pull, dragging out the lawsuit, like Meghan was going to throw in the towel.
Who decides to settle? DM or Meghan? Or does it have to be a mutual agreement?
It has to be mutually agreeable. One side can’t force the other to settle.
How can five friends get together and go to People magazine without her knowledge? why would anyone think that’s a good idea? I think the Fail will seize on this point.
Meghan owns the copyright to the letter, she did not give the MOS permission to print it.
People go to jail for perjury.
The consent requirement is not an absolute one – there are exceptions to the rule that the owner of a copyrighted work must give consent. MoS will claim it didn’t need Meghan’s consent because it published the letter excerpts under the UK’s fair dealing exception to the copyright law. In other words, MoS will claim the Meghan/Omid/People article put the letter into the public sphere and they were entitled under the fair dealing exception to report on it. I’m not saying they’ll win, but fair dealing is a defense and the author’s consent is not needed in fair dealing situations.
Even if Meghan ordered them to speak to People, which there is no evidence she did, it is still not a justification for the DM to publish the letter without Meghan’s permission. They had to specifically ask her to do that and can’t just infer she did because a vague reference was made by other people about a letter to a totally different paper.
The media can spin all they want but that’s not a defence in the law and this is a judge alone trial so they won’t be focusing on anything but the law on this issue.
I’m surprised about that line of defense too. I don’t believe for a second that she didn’t know about it, she may not have masterminded it but she definitely had knowledge of it and most certainly gave her approval , tacit or not, to those friends.
It would have made more sense to simply say that while she knew of the interview, she didn’t know that the letter would be brought up.
In any case, irrespective of whether she knew or not, the publication of her private correspondence is unjustifiable.
Meghan’s got the best law firm in the business when it comes to copyright and libel claims. I assume that her lawyers know what they’re doing and they’ve got a defence for every point the Fail has. Her lawyer seemed to be a good job on Friday
You are correct. The mail’s legal team will get depos from all five friends. It will come out that Meghan planned it and then the headline will be Thomas and Meghan are liars. Like I’ve said before, I don’t think the Mail is planning on a winning legal strategy. I think they are planning a win in the court of public opinion and if they can get confirmation that Meghan lied about the People Mag thing or manipulated the situation with her friends, any settlement they will have to pay will be offset by the huge number of views/ papers sold that they’ll get in return.
You sound so sure, projection.
Y’all are ridiculous. Somehow Meghan knew the letter being mentioned meant that the DM would go out and get the letter and publish it without her permission? That’s up there that she wanted it published because she wrote it with pretty penmanship. The matter at end is that they do not have her permission so they lost on that count.
I agree but we are in the minority. I don’t think they will settle. This will go to trial.
If you look at the responses “here” at the time, we were all convinced she had masterminded the whole thing to prove to the world what a shit her father is. Comment after comment how she played them.
I am not coming down on whether that’s what happened, just pointing out that’s how the tea was read at the time, so I see what Flamingo is thinking re: the court of public opinion.
What does this have to do with MoS publishing the letter when they didn’t have Meghan’s permission to do so???????? Whether or not she knew is completely irrelevant.
I’m not talking about relevance, I’m talking defense strategies. The Mail’s defense is going to be getting a few small wins, blowing them up into something huge that they can sell, and then settling or hoping that she is embarrassed enough to drop it.
That’s not a defense strategy though that the judge will go along with. That’s like saying well shoot I told some random people that I had expensive paintings so when someone broke into my house and stole them the police said, well you shouldn’t have had a conversation that was overheard about paintings.
Under UK law, there are exceptions to the rule that the copyright owner must give consent. MoS will try to fit itself into the exceptions.
But how does that give the Mail the right to publish parts of her letter without permission?
The concept of “fair dealing” or “fair use” in the UK allows the publication of copyrighted works without the holder’s permission in certain circumstances. MoS will say it published under this doctrine, so Meghan’s consent wasn’t needed.
Edited to add: Specifically, MoS will likely rely on the exception for fair use for the reporting of current news events.
If I am reading correctly – they are saying the friends already put the existence of the letter into the public which made it of interest and could then be reported on.
That sounds clumsy, clearly I don’t practice law.
@Melissa, I posted a fuller explanation below, at 12, with a quote from the MoS legal documents.
I don’t know anything about UK law besides what I’ve been reading in connection with this story, but it seems to me that Meghan has a decent chance here.
That said, I do think the Fail will try to settle.
Five friends talking to People about a letter doesn’t equal the DM gets the right to take her letter (it’s her letter) and then only publish parts of it to fit a narrative they wanted. No matter what i think the DM is going to lose the whole copyright issue of this. They had no right to publish it. And I laugh at them acting like what they did over time was not malicious. Sure Jan.
I’m laughing at the Dailyfail calling Meghan’s lawyers celebrity lawyer.
They have a winning record against tabloids, I think, not sure, if they represented Diana in her divorce.
I wish the judge could jail them for being unethical. The world would be a better place.
Meghan is not going to perjure herself, which would be the case if she authorized her friends to speak to PEOPLE but stated that she did not in court documents.
The Fail will have to prove the contact between Meghan and her friends. It needa to show texts and emails.
this case won’t be settled cause Meghan does not want to settle. they didn’t use the BRF’s lawyers for a reason. unless they have some hard evidence about what she knew about the people mag situation they can’t prove what she knew AND it’s not relevant to the case. I don’t understand why everyone is so hellbent in believing she lied in court documents but okay. I hope everything comes out. I also hope Thomas gets thrown under the bus and driven over several times over.
Good grief this is just as bad as Lainey’s take that Meghan and Harry should not have informed the 4 tabloids they were not going to speak to them in the future to refute any stories, etc. At last she walked that mess back.
The People magazine story is a red herring. It doesn’t matter what 5 friends told People. Those 5 friends were not interviewed or spoke to the DM. The DM went to Thomas Markle to confirm did he get a letter. He confirmed it and he sent it. The DM did not have permission to publish the letter.
They DM then only published excerpts of the letter to fit the Meghan is a terrible daughter narrative that they ran with from the wedding onwards. They legally did not have the right to publish a blessed thing. I think the DM is more focused on now trying to argue that they did not maliciously misrepresent her which makes me laugh. Just go to the Buzzfeed article of the comparisons between Kate and Meghan and you got ammo right there.
This is obviously another tactic by the fail to get her to drop it but Meghan’s team doubled down and said that she’s willing to share public funding details. The lawsuit is about the mail publishing a private letter+them harrasong her not about Meghan so it’ll never get to that point.
People seem to be viewing the copyright issue as black and white – that Meghan had to give her consent for the letter to be published no matter what. That’s not true under the law. There are exceptions where her consent would not be required and MoS is going to argue that it published under the exception for the reporting of current news. It will definitely bring in the People article.
Following is a helpful excerpt from the MoS pleadings (of course this is their defense, it doesn’t mean they’ll win): “The Articles properly and accurately reported matters of public interest and current events, namely the Claimant’s ongoing dispute with and estrangement from her father, and previous misleading or one-sided reporting of that dispute, and of the content of the Letter and of her father’s letter in response, in the media.”
I mean, we’ve discussed that a great deal over the past few months – that the MoS is going to argue one of these exceptions apply. Part of Meghan’s claim is that there is no public interest in a private letter between her and her father.