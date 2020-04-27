Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler file for divorce, deny that he cheated

Embed from Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have announced that they’re divorcing after ten years together and three children: sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4. The last time we talked about them was earlier this month when they had to extend their vacation to the Bahamas, having left New York with their kids, hair colorist and his fiance in Mid-March, well after we knew about the impending virus. Kristin’s colorist defended their decision and complained about the situation, which we know about because they all Instagrammed photos from the beach with captions like “social distancing.” Well Kristin and Jay were already broken up by then, according to a new sourced article in People. They sure didn’t look split up in the photo Kristen posted with their arms around each other while staring at the Ocean. Supposedly the lockdown gave them enough space and time to file. I’m so sure it was that and not having to deal with each other 24/7.

There are also rumors that Jay cheated on Kristin with her now former best friend Kelly Henderson. Apparently that played out on Kristin and Jay’s reality show earlier this year. Kristin said she didn’t believe that Jay cheated with Kelly, but that she’s no longer friends with Kelly because Kelly didn’t handle the rumors well. In this People article and on E! and US, sources say this was a long time coming and “they’ve been trying to make it work for a while.” They also deny that cheating was a factor.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler surprised fans with their split announcement but a source tells PEOPLE that the pair were struggling months before. “Kristin and Jay had been having problems for a long time. They hadn’t spent much time together in recent months,” the source says. On Sunday, Cavallari, 33, announced she and the former NFL quarterback, 36, are getting divorced after seven years of marriage and a decade-long romance. They share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and 4-year-old daughter Saylor. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Cavallari wrote. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.” “On their recent trip, they already knew they were splitting up,” the source tells PEOPLE. “The reason they announced it now is because it’s a quiet time for them to work through all of this and try to move forward.” “On their recent trip, they already knew they were splitting up,” the source tells PEOPLE. “The reason they announced it now is because it’s a quiet time for them to work through all of this and try to move forward.”

Us Weekly also has a bunch of quotes about how their split wasn’t “scandalous or suspect” and that “they just fell out of love and grew apart.”

I don’t watch that show, but from the clips I’ve seen and what I’ve read online, they’ve been having problems for a while. What’s more is that they already filed for divorce on Friday, so that supports the story that this was in the works for weeks. I would ask who goes on vacation right before a split, but we all remember Brad and Jennifer. It wouldn’t surprise me if that’s what Kristin was going for. Plus she filed on a Friday like she was a big star and when none of the celebrity outlets picked it up she made the announcement on her Instagram.

