Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler file for divorce, deny that he cheated

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have announced that they’re divorcing after ten years together and three children: sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4. The last time we talked about them was earlier this month when they had to extend their vacation to the Bahamas, having left New York with their kids, hair colorist and his fiance in Mid-March, well after we knew about the impending virus. Kristin’s colorist defended their decision and complained about the situation, which we know about because they all Instagrammed photos from the beach with captions like “social distancing.” Well Kristin and Jay were already broken up by then, according to a new sourced article in People. They sure didn’t look split up in the photo Kristen posted with their arms around each other while staring at the Ocean. Supposedly the lockdown gave them enough space and time to file. I’m so sure it was that and not having to deal with each other 24/7.
There are also rumors that Jay cheated on Kristin with her now former best friend Kelly Henderson. Apparently that played out on Kristin and Jay’s reality show earlier this year. Kristin said she didn’t believe that Jay cheated with Kelly, but that she’s no longer friends with Kelly because Kelly didn’t handle the rumors well. In this People article and on E! and US, sources say this was a long time coming and “they’ve been trying to make it work for a while.” They also deny that cheating was a factor.
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler surprised fans with their split announcement but a source tells PEOPLE that the pair were struggling months before.
“Kristin and Jay had been having problems for a long time. They hadn’t spent much time together in recent months,” the source says.
On Sunday, Cavallari, 33, announced she and the former NFL quarterback, 36, are getting divorced after seven years of marriage and a decade-long romance. They share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and 4-year-old daughter Saylor.
“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Cavallari wrote. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”
“On their recent trip, they already knew they were splitting up,” the source tells PEOPLE. “The reason they announced it now is because it’s a quiet time for them to work through all of this and try to move forward.”
Us Weekly also has a bunch of quotes about how their split wasn’t “scandalous or suspect” and that “they just fell out of love and grew apart.”
I don’t watch that show, but from the clips I’ve seen and what I’ve read online, they’ve been having problems for a while. What’s more is that they already filed for divorce on Friday, so that supports the story that this was in the works for weeks. I would ask who goes on vacation right before a split, but we all remember Brad and Jennifer. It wouldn’t surprise me if that’s what Kristin was going for. Plus she filed on a Friday like she was a big star and when none of the celebrity outlets picked it up she made the announcement on her Instagram.
They broke up many times publicly and privately.
I hope that the kids get vaccinated.
Yeah I almost said this too. I thought they had broken up? I am totally lost on their whole timeline.
Funny, you should Say that, someone on Twitter was telling Jay, grab the children and get them vaccinated.
If he let his wife not vaccinate their children, he is complicit and most likely agreed with her. Poor children, I hope they get vaccinated too somehow
I assume he’s just as bad as she is, to be honest. They tend to flock together in their anti-science arrogance.
Yeah, if the anti-vax stuff was a problem for him, there would have been fault lines in the marriage before now. It sounds like his crowd is the same as hers, which makes sense for a couple who were together for so long, but also means that he’s surrounded by people who believe this nonsense.
That was before they were married and had kids.
The guy she’s posing with in the ocean is her hairdresser, not Jay
I get confused between Jay Cutler and Tim Tebow? They both have very similar faces imo and then they also both won’t eat carbs.
Kristin has seemed unhappy for a long time? Just really blah and like she lost her joie de vivre. I hope they get any therapy they or their kids might need.
Eta oh god I hope their kids get vaccines too. Ugh I forgot about that.
Tebow has always looked like more of a meathead to me than Jay, who looks more haggard to me all the time. Jay has Type 1 Diabetes, which may explain the carb thing. Although with T1D you can eat as many carbs as you want as long as you offset them with insulin.
I love how they ask for privacy while advertising everything on their social media accounts when nobody else really cared
I get that they are celebrities (sorta) but why do people, any people, put this crap on instagram?
At least we know the discount sale was probably to fund her lawyer now. 9_9
Not that it matters but that first linked pic is her and her hairdresser looking at the ocean not Jay.
How many more quarantine relationship casualties do you think we’re going to see?
oh, the numbers will be epic. in my building alone i’ve already seen some isht go down. i know for sure the woman who lives across from me left with her daughter. and i’ve been hearing fighting when i walk down the hallways here. i think celebrities have it better in some ways, because they are likely living in much larger spaces, giving them more of a buffer zone. but i still think we’re going to see a lot of famous splits. and a lot of us are going to be hearing about some surprising and not so surprising splits in our real lives.
In the real world, I think it’s more that there will be a bunch of people who discover they hate each other but can’t afford to live separately, and the breakups will spike later on.
The rich, famous people splits will start right now, though.
That’s a good point, with all these job losses. You’re right.
So now they’ll both find new partners and have more unvaccinated kids.
She looks exhausting and he looks over it.
Not shocked. They both seem like super miserable people. Two boring D-listers get divorced. Next!
I’m really shocked to hear this. Said no one.
I don’t know anything about them and this still wasn’t surprising.
I think it makes sense to take one final trip because they have kids, and this will be a nice memory for them of time as a family when things felt normal. I still don’t get why Brad and Jen took a final vacation.
Don’t care about either of these too, really.
But, I have a theory about togetherness, officially married or not..
The early years are fun, learning about each other and shared interests/goals, plus for most people those years are about pulling together and getting started.
For wealthy or celebs, they can very quickly use their $$ to buy/build homes, vacations, nannies, etc.
They live such easy comfortable lives re: money that they feel no rules apply or they lose interest in what they have together. More $$ means more options so..affairs, luxury, kids as accessories, etc.
The rich Are different from us. Also, she is an idiot. Anti-vaxxers are idiots. Period.
I really don’t understand these ‘we’re splitting up’ notifications with a picture of the couple in a seemingly happy place.