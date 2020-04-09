Kristin Cavallari returns to US after 22 day extended stay in Bahamas

Guys – GUYS, I have great news: Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, their three kids, their hair colorist Justin Anderson and his fiancé, Scoot, are all safely back on US soil after a harrowing three weeks in isolation… on a gorgeous private beach in the Bahamas.
Mid-March, as US universities were already beginning to close campuses for public safety, the Cutler-Cavallari crew took the unnecessary risk to jet off for Spring Break. Had their intent been to spend their isolation in a beautiful island location, I would not have blamed them. The Bahamas at that point had practically no reported cases of COVID-19 and the US was falling deeper and deeper into the tragedy that was unfolding. But according to their increasingly tone-deaf posts, Kristin and Justin tried to portray themselves as victims of a travel ban that had not been put into place yet. So they posted several photos of their “pack” frolicking on a beach, pressed together and called it “social distancing.” Much like David Geffen’s yacht-isolation photos, this cast of Survivor: Bahamas could not read the room if their lives depended on it:
Sorry, quick question – is “the thing” that matters most in this shot the children or the perfect shot of the idyllic surroundings that maybe 3% of the planet can afford to enjoy right now? Alas, even from their alienated quarantine, Justin the hair guy wanted us to know that they were, in fact, getting by:
Yes, people – let’s get ‘real.’ Look at how these people have toiled for two full weeks, in the sunshine and stunning backdrop of their host country. As Justin and Kristin continued to let the outside world know they were doing okay, people – possibly those who were in the grips of anxiety due to losing their loved ones, their source of income and possibly both – mentioned in their comments that perhaps these “poor me, I’m stuck in PARADISE” posts were not the best tone to set while the world choked, literally. The pair took very different approaches in their responses. Kristin changed course and while still posting striking photos of herself in ideal locales, she wrote captions that told folks the best way to find solace during hardship was to buy her stuff. Justin also continued to post enviable shots and videos, only in addition to mentioning their suffering under these ‘conditions,’ he added some postscripts in his captions that scolded anyone who wasn’t blowing sunshine up their @sses:
we’re on a beach stuck, we’re social distancing, this is an outside gym with ZERO human interaction, so calm your titties and realize we are doing the best we can. keep it sweet ♥️
In case you didn’t get his point that you needed to check your attitude, he reiterated his point just a few days later:
also, side note bc i like to keep the negativity at a minimum here: this is where we happen to be isolated, dont compare your situation or say something shitty and judgmental- just be positive bc i genuinely believe that being positive is what we all need right now.
So see, the issue here is really you guys, who are comparing your real-life situations in which the walls are closing in around you as panic grows, to his beach vacation that is likely being paid for by Kristin and Jay. I hope you take a moment to think about that.
Somehow, because as far as I’ve seen, restrictions have only gotten tighter, the family has returned from their self-imposed isolation to Nashville. Kristin is so distraught from her ordeal, she hasn’t posted a bikini shot in days! Justin, fortunately, put his own needs aside, once again, and posted this reflective shot carrying his cat in its $100 backpack on a bucolic road, void of humans (wasn’t that his complaint in the Bahamas?). He’s letting us know that he’s fine, the cat’s fine and he’s still just staying positive, y’all. You know, it’s true – not all heroes wear capes. Some wear straw lifeguard hats and string bikinis.
Photo credit: Instagram
JUST BE POSITIVE!
I know I’ve said before how much I hate toxic positivity culture, but I’ve never mentioned how I think only true idiots ascribe to it.
Well I wish I was on a private island now.
I wonder how other anti-vaxxers are doing?
They ALL look like giant douchebags. Obviously for their actions – but holy hell they all have a major case of douche face too (kids excluded of course).
I know that there weren’t full on travel bans and everything in effect at the start of March or whatever, but I just can’t imagine having decided to take a non-essential trip at that point. It might largely be because I’m overly cautious about things like that, but man. I just don’t think I’d have risked it.
The post above says “I don’t blame them” for flying out of US to an island with very few cases, but I do and so do medical and government authorities, who’ve been begging people since before then not to bring their cooties to non-cootie places. OK, maybe not the US authorities because of the cabinet of horrors y’all have, but in general, it was KNOWN. Selfish, thoughtless asses.
I really don’t like these people.
So she and Justin take a bunch of photos together and of each other? Seems like Jay Cutler is wise to keep out of the photos for the most part.
We got caught on a barrier island in Honduras for an extra week. It was stunning and they took exceptional care of us because really couldn’t leave ( Honduras closed airports way before the US ). All of that to say we didn’t post anything beyond we are safe and flight info updates so our family knew what was going on. We were grateful and safe but watched this unfold from that place of safety before coming home to the reality.
I guess I’m calling them obnoxious pricks.
Nothing like a pandemic to bring the entitled assholes out of their McMansions.
I’m going to be positive: that cat looks so cute in the back pack carrier.
She’s an anti-vaxxer so her and her thirsty hairstylist being total obnoxious and un self aware assholes is unsurprising
I can only hope flaunting your material wealth and expansive lifestyle on social media becomes frowned upon. Enough with this clown circus.
I am LIVID. First of all, the Bahamanian medical infrastructure is not equipped to handle mass cases of COVID-19 brought in by selfish idiots who jumped in before the travel ban into the Bahamas. And there was absolutely NO travel ban on LEAVING the Bahamas. Only incoming flights and ports were closed. I, a part time (soon to be fill time) resident of the Bahamas and a doctor, chose NOT to leave my US home and travel to the Bahamas to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 there. And to post those pictures of them clearly enjoying their time there and yet, somehow complaining about it? Screw off.
There are currently 40 cases in the Bahamas and 7 dead. That’s already too many.
Lol If anyone cares, I bought that same black bikini top (3 bands in front, halter/cross in back) on amazon for 25$ bucks. It’s great for ladies with bigger chests.