Kristin Cavallari returns to US after 22 day extended stay in Bahamas

Guys – GUYS, I have great news: Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, their three kids, their hair colorist Justin Anderson and his fiancé, Scoot, are all safely back on US soil after a harrowing three weeks in isolation… on a gorgeous private beach in the Bahamas.

Mid-March, as US universities were already beginning to close campuses for public safety, the Cutler-Cavallari crew took the unnecessary risk to jet off for Spring Break. Had their intent been to spend their isolation in a beautiful island location, I would not have blamed them. The Bahamas at that point had practically no reported cases of COVID-19 and the US was falling deeper and deeper into the tragedy that was unfolding. But according to their increasingly tone-deaf posts, Kristin and Justin tried to portray themselves as victims of a travel ban that had not been put into place yet. So they posted several photos of their “pack” frolicking on a beach, pressed together and called it “social distancing.” Much like David Geffen’s yacht-isolation photos, this cast of Survivor: Bahamas could not read the room if their lives depended on it:

Sorry, quick question – is “the thing” that matters most in this shot the children or the perfect shot of the idyllic surroundings that maybe 3% of the planet can afford to enjoy right now? Alas, even from their alienated quarantine, Justin the hair guy wanted us to know that they were, in fact, getting by:

Yes, people – let’s get ‘real.’ Look at how these people have toiled for two full weeks, in the sunshine and stunning backdrop of their host country. As Justin and Kristin continued to let the outside world know they were doing okay, people – possibly those who were in the grips of anxiety due to losing their loved ones, their source of income and possibly both – mentioned in their comments that perhaps these “poor me, I’m stuck in PARADISE” posts were not the best tone to set while the world choked, literally. The pair took very different approaches in their responses. Kristin changed course and while still posting striking photos of herself in ideal locales, she wrote captions that told folks the best way to find solace during hardship was to buy her stuff. Justin also continued to post enviable shots and videos, only in addition to mentioning their suffering under these ‘conditions,’ he added some postscripts in his captions that scolded anyone who wasn’t blowing sunshine up their @sses:

we’re on a beach stuck, we’re social distancing, this is an outside gym with ZERO human interaction, so calm your titties and realize we are doing the best we can. keep it sweet ♥️

In case you didn’t get his point that you needed to check your attitude, he reiterated his point just a few days later:

also, side note bc i like to keep the negativity at a minimum here: this is where we happen to be isolated, dont compare your situation or say something shitty and judgmental- just be positive bc i genuinely believe that being positive is what we all need right now.

So see, the issue here is really you guys, who are comparing your real-life situations in which the walls are closing in around you as panic grows, to his beach vacation that is likely being paid for by Kristin and Jay. I hope you take a moment to think about that.

Somehow, because as far as I’ve seen, restrictions have only gotten tighter, the family has returned from their self-imposed isolation to Nashville. Kristin is so distraught from her ordeal, she hasn’t posted a bikini shot in days! Justin, fortunately, put his own needs aside, once again, and posted this reflective shot carrying his cat in its $100 backpack on a bucolic road, void of humans (wasn’t that his complaint in the Bahamas?). He’s letting us know that he’s fine, the cat’s fine and he’s still just staying positive, y’all. You know, it’s true – not all heroes wear capes. Some wear straw lifeguard hats and string bikinis.