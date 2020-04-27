Kate Middleton & Prince William’s 2011 wedding has aged better than expected

April 29th, 2011 – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding date. They celebrate their ninth anniversary this week. I know there are many people who theorize that this marriage will not last, but… I do not agree. I think the marriage will last as long as William wants it to last. Kate has shown that she’ll never leave him. Even if Kate has secretly been drowning in unhappiness – which I don’t think she is – she still won’t leave him. Her identity is too tied up in being William’s wife and, frankly, she’s always had her eye on the prize of being the Queen Consort. Future Queen style.
Anyway, I do like to go back and look at William and Kate’s wedding photos because every year I look back, I feel a different way about their wedding and Kate’s gown and their vibe. This year, I’m feeling weirdly generous. This year, Kate doesn’t look as orange in these photos. This year, her wedding gown looks really classic and yet of-the-moment. I also didn’t give Kate enough credit for choosing a design which “walked” well and photographed in a very “clean” way.
A reminder: Kate commissioned Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen to design this gown. The Middletons’ paid for the gown, which was “unusual” at the time – usually the royal family picked up the costs of a royal wedding entirely, but the Middletons picked up the $434,000 tab for the gown. When the Queen wanted to exhibit the gown at Buckingham Palace, Kate allowed the palace to “borrow” it for the exhibit, and Kate ended up getting a cut of the profit from ticket sales, which reportedly went to charity.
Burton sewed a blue ribbon in the gown as Kate’s “something blue,” but I would argue that the sapphire engagement ring was “something blue” as well. Kate’s something new was the pair of diamond acorn-and-oak-leaf drop earrings her parents gave her for the day. Her something borrowed was the Cartier Halo tiara, which the Queen let her borrow. Kate did her own makeup for the day, but a professional hair stylist did do her hair that morning. Kate reportedly worried that she would cry on the ride to Westminster Abbey beside her father. Kate also planned it out so she would arrive at the Abbey in a car – like a “commoner” – and leave by a gilded carriage as a princess.
Oh, and their wedding cake was fruitcake! I’m still mad about that. Following the Westminster Abbey wedding, William and Kate went to Buckingham Palace for more photos, a balcony wave & kiss, and a lunch hosted by the Queen. After that, William and Kate changed into their party looks at Clarence House (Charles’ home) and attended a party there, and then went back to party at Buckingham Palace. Kate’s second wedding look was also Burton-for-McQueen. I’m including some photos of that second look, plus a shot of Kate’s wedding gown at the Palace exhibition after the wedding. The Queen reportedly hated the macabre “ghost bride” look of the exhibition.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
I remember this date so clearly.
I was at work and my elderly coworkers were so excited about the wedding.
I’m in Canada so I think the wedding started at 4AM.
I never watched the engagement video or the wedding. Never cared about William and Kate.
So looking at the pictures I can say Kate looks so orange and I cant believe Pippa got so much attention over a little butt.
I actually really liked her wedding gown – I think they struck a decent balance between traditional, classic and still somewhat trendy.
But I’m also here for how creepy that exhibit looked. In a fun way – it does have a ghost bride vibe to it, doesn’t it?
It is 100% ghost bride and 100% a spooky Halloween vibe.
I was disappointed in the dress, it looked like a not so good imitation of Grace Kelly’s gown.
A modern imitation of Grace Kelly’s iconic dress is exactly how I saw it too. While it was beautiful, I felt like it was not very original.
I dont hate the dress tbh. I’ve been in TWO weddings now where we sat around the dress boutique for hours while multiple women said they want “The Kate Middleton.” And one was last summer, so it’s still popular. I think the dress looked nice on her, I think it looks horrible on almost everyone else. It’s not a “shared” style, like something that everyone could wear.
I still hate that ring. Well, no. That ring makes me nervous. We have been ring shopping for a while and in the interim I’ve been wearing my mothers old wedding ring that I was meant to modify and use and while it fits, nothing just *doesnt* slide and everytime I see Kate like throwing a ball or something I have this vision of it flinging off into the grass.
As for their marriage… honestly I imagine it has its ups and downs but *and here I’m about to get burned* I dont think they are as unhappy as everyone here seems to think they are. Every article with them there is a lot of speculation about how William glares at her, or doesnt look at her, or how they seem to hate each other.. and I dont see it? I see two people who have accepted a lot of flaws about each other and dont plan on going anywhere due to both conscience and comfort and yes, probably love. I dont doubt that they love each other . I dont believe that William will ever leave Kate, she is well liked and has a personality that draws away from a lot of his very visible social flaws. I also dont think he wants a public mess like his parents and would risk going to bat with Ma Middleton in the eyes of the press because I’m sure Kate and the Middletons have their stories.
All in all… it aged fine.
Kate waited years for the ring, she would not complain about anything. I don’t think Kate is well liked with all, especially after the way she acted with Meghan at their last appearance together. And William is no prize either. IMO. William may not leave her but with some royal marriages they may lead separate lives.
As long as William gets to do what he wants, then they will stay married. That’s always how it worked for them. There is no fairy tale equal partnership here despite the PR spin. It’s a typical aristocratic marriage.
What would break them up would be a woman that William can’t resist and then Kate would be expendable. His father set a precedent.
TESSA –
That is a good point about her 2020 likeability, it probably has gone down. I’m going off what I see in like comment sections, but those can be hugely biased.
I’m not the only one who read the headline and immediately thought “more than we can say for William” am I?
Happy anniversary, Cain and Unable!
She looked really lovely. And she looks virtually the same now, she has aged really well.
She looked really lovely. And she looks virtually the same now, she has aged really well.
She has visibly aged since then so has William.
I love her second outfit! So simple yet beautiful.
The second outfit looks like a prom dress.
I loved her wedding gown then and now. I think it’s beautiful and timeless.
Agree, the dress has aged well. Simple dresses do that. It was a good choice, flattering and well tailored.
You’re angry about a fruit cake? lol
Don’t go to a Sri-Lanakan wedding…the wedding cake is officially a fruit cake (and it’s fantastic)!!
I share everyone’s sentiments on the dress – I thought and still think it’s a very beautiful dress that has aged well.
Yes. IMO if a wedding dress generally follows the lines of the body, you can’t go wrong. In the 80s everything got too poofy and big (both hair and clothing) so those wedding dresses
are cringey to look back on.
I didn’t mind the wedding dress, but I hated her hairstyle and that veil. I didn’t like Pippa’s hairstyle at the wedding, either, but her dress was nice. The second dress on Kate was a disaster, though. The bust is terrible, so lumpy and pointy – unforgiveable for a designer to do that to any woman. The angora sweater was kind of a neat idea.
These two have shown us who they are and I will never cut them any slack.
I agree about the hair and the veil. There was too much hair for the way the veil was worn. Plus the tiara was in the smaller side to it made that effect look worse.
I don’t think the sweater could have worked on a dress that style. There was already too much and the sweater makes it busier.
The less said about the makeup the better. She’s calmed down on the eyeliner but it took years.
The wedding dress is comparable to Grace Kelly’s wedding dress and it was a return to something more simple. That second dress is awful though. It’s tacky, especially that sweater. It was bad originally and remains bad now. It was a prom type dress and not sophisticated at all, which is odd because at 29 Kate was well into adulthood.
It compares very unfavorably to Grace Kelly’s gown which was sheer elegance. IMO.
It’s my slightly nice comment for the day. At least it wasn’t awful like Diana’s puffy mess. I agree Grace Kelly did it first and better. And no boob cones.
When I first saw the dress I was disappointed I thought it would be unique but I immediately thought not a good copy of Grace Kelly’s gown. Diana’s gown was in with the style of the times. I saw it on exhibit and it is better when seen up close.
Kate looks like they got married last year. She has barely aged, even after 3 childern.
Will looks like they got married 25 years ago.
Kate has aged, there are photos of her looking stressed and the wedding was almost 9 years ago. She did not stay the same. Unfortunately, she has the same hairstyle and wears those headbands which make her look older.
These pictures stir something in me because I was so excited for this wedding, I took the day off and got up early to watch it. It was so worth it at the time–it was only later that their behavior just ruined them for me.
And you’re absolutely right-this marriage will be as long as William wants it to be. Period.
I think they’ll stay married.
Her makeup was so bad, your wedding day is really not the day to do your own makeup if you can help it. I remember watching it live because I had that day off and I’d come down with some sort of bug that had me laid out on the couch for 2 days (I only ever get sick on days I already have off fml), it gave me something to watch for a solid few hours. I also remember thinking that the service was super boring even for a church wedding, and not liking the way that her veil sat with her tiara.
I thought it was weird that she did her own makeup. Like it was an attempt to show how “normal” she was but I don’t think having a makeup artist for your wedding means you’re super fancy or anything. I had my makeup professionally done and I definitely did not have a wedding televised to billions, lol. I didn’t hate her makeup, I just think that a professional could have made it look so much better.
People who think they’ll get divorced are delusional imo. Kate put in too much work to leave. And Will is not about to divorce her cause who else would put up with his shit? He settled cause he couldn’t find someone else for the job in the first place.
Kate would not want to leave she waited a long time for the proposal and even put on a show at clubs to win him back. I think if she didn’t she would have had the disapproval of her own family. I think he settled because the ladies he wanted to date said no. The only way they would break up is if William found someone else he would be willing to leave his wife for.
Gosh her waistline…
Her dress was a ripoff of Grace Kelly’s wedding dress. I still hate the pointy bust and wish she took more risk than just sticking to lace.
I agree with you Kaiser that this union will last until William finds a more willing substitute! Keenkate has no power and she’s certainly is no way near Diana’s popularity
Kate looked beautiful especially when she had the veil on. But did think Pippa’s simple look (not her ass) stole the show. Well played Middletons.
I have always liked Kate’s wedding gown. I do think the bodice was a little too “pointy” but the design was beautiful on her and the lace was gorgeous. I thought the lace shoes were a bit of overkill but whatever. The gown looked stunning for the walk up the aisle, which was its main purpose. I really liked her hair as well but I do think she went a little heavy with the eyeliner, but again, whatever, overall she looked really good IMO.
I did not like her evening reception gown. Again with the pointy bodice, and I hated that fur jacket she wore. The belt was okay. Those elements date the gown though when it could have been a lovely simple gown with a pretty necklace or something. And her hair did not look great. It was kind of weird to me that she so completely nailed the daytime look and the reception look was not great.
I saw a clip a few weeks/months ago on twitter that I have never seen before of the four of them leaving BP for Clarence house and it was super awkward. William walked in front with Charles and got in the car and just completely left Kate on her own. Contrast that with Harry clutching Meghan’s hand and helping her into the car and its a stark contrast.
I’m in camp “I doubt there will be a divorce but if there is, it will be William’s choice.” Kate knew what she signed up for and honestly, I don’t think she’s that unhappy in general. I just think she and William live separate lives at this point.
This was a good wedding. The dress still holds up. And yes they have both aged: that crap just happens with 3 kids!