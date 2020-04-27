“Mindy Kaling gave us a peek at her really awesome closet” links
  • April 27, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Mindy Kaling has a really great closet! I don’t care for the dress though. [Go Fug Yourself]
OMG Blog is doing a new astrology column, yay! [OMG Blog]
Amy Poehler & Will Arnett appeared together on a Canadian charity thing. [LaineyGossip]
A cat & a dog both managed to do an obstacle course gracefully. [Dlisted]
The Rise of Skywalker will stream two months early on Disney+. [Just Jared]
Chris Cuomo’s wife sounds very Goopy. [Pajiba]
All of the celebrities will look so “deflated” when this is all over. [Jezebel]
People apparently loved the Sondheim sing-along thing. [Towleroad]
Post Malone did the Nirvana thing. [The Blemish]
Someone is getting fired on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. [Seriously OMG]

Mindy Kaling at arrivals for HULU Upfron...

  1. CatWomen says:
    April 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    AWH, Mindy! She is someone I would love to met and be friends with. I love her style. On the Mindy Show she had great style, she is curvy and knows how to dress her body type. She favors things that pop like her personality does. Once in awhile that doesn’t work out but for the most part she looks great. I think her weight is up and down and I love her when she appears on the heavier side, I can’t tell if she’d be tiny in person, but she looks very pretty and put together.

