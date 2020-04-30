Katie Couric throws shade at Jennifer Aniston & Denzel Washington in a podcast

Katie Couric gave an interview to the Everything Iconic podcast with Danny Pellegrino. Her quotes have been making the rounds all week for various reasons. One of those reasons? She was a tad shady when asked about Apple+’s hit show The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Aniston’s morning-show anchor is apparently loosely based on Couric, only Couric really doesn’t think Aniston is capturing the necessary morning-show perkiness that the role demands.
According to InStyle, Couric said on the Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino podcast, “I thought some of it was really interesting.” She said that the writers of the show did a good job in portraying the “long-term impact and the serious devastation that results from certain behaviors,” which Katie would have an understanding of given her involvement with the Today show and Matt Lauer, whose contract was terminated over inappropriate sexual behavior.
As for Jennifer’s rumored depiction of her, Katie thought her acting was “great” but described the character as lacking in the charm that a TV host would typically possess. “I wish they had made her more charismatic because I think you need a certain ebullience to pull off a show like that,” Katie noted. Couric refused to go more into detail and told the host, “I’ll just leave it at that.”
I haven’t watched The Morning Show because I don’t give a crap about it and I didn’t really want to see how they fictionalized a serial predator like Matt Lauer. But I did see that the reviews for Aniston were good, and some critics even say it’s the best work of her career. I don’t think Aniston was supposed to do a Couric impression – nor do I think that’s what Couric expected – but perhaps Couric has a point that Aniston doesn’t have that morning-show-hostess energy.
Meanwhile, during the same interview, Couric said some sh-t about Denzel Washington. Keep in mind, I’ve heard the rumors that Denzel is quite unpleasant in real life, but once I saw the quotes from Couric’s old interview with Denzel, I understand why he wasn’t pleasant to her.
Katie Couric says she was “shaken” by an “uncomfortable” interview with Denzel Washington back in 2004. While on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast this week, Couric, 63, recalled the awkward “Dateline” interview — which involved Washington, as well Meryl Streep, during a promotional run for their film “The Manchurian Candidate” — after Pellegrino brought up the art of celebrity and political interviews.
“I just remember leaving it and thinking, ‘God’ … I don’t think I said anything wrong … I don’t know what happened. Anyway, I think he must have been having a really bad day, because he later wrote a big check to my colon cancer organization, which I thought was super sweet.” She continued, “I love him. I admire him so much, he’s one of my favorite actors, but I remember walking out feeling kind of shaken that he had gone after me in a way that was completely weirdly uncalled for.”
The “Dateline” interview involved Couric asking Washington, 65, if he agrees with the notion that “Hollywood folks should stick to acting.”
“I don’t know what Hollywood folks are, first of all,” he retorted. “Hollywood is a town that has some stars on the sidewalk. I don’t know anybody from there. So, I don’t — that’s like saying — calling you a ‘type’ of folks. I’m not a Hollywood folk. I don’t know who they are.”
“OK, all right, well, let me rephrase the question,” she responded. “Are you one of those people that —”
“Ah, there you go,” Washington interrupted. “Am I one of those people? Hmmm, isn’t that interesting?”
“Oh, stop, stop, stop,” Couric replied, to which Washington answered, “No, don’t stop. I heard what you just said. ‘Am I one of those people?’ No, I’m not.” Couric countered by telling the star, “No, are you an actor who would rather not —”
“No, I’m not that either,” Washington added in response to being labeled an actor. “I’m a human being. My job is acting.”
The quotes from the old interview made me uncomfortable, especially when she told him “Oh, stop, stop, stop.” It’s just a reminder that Couric wasn’t that great, actually. I mean, Denzel might be unpleasant all the time, but he clearly had a reason to be unpleasant in this instance.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She can kick rocks in flip flops and I have some other things to say about her white woman tears BS but I don’t want to get banned.
And FYI, that was not shade at Denzel. It was micro- aggressive racism. This ain’t new and good on Denzel for taking her to task.
WORD.
She is mediocre and always was. Sit down.
White woman fragility is real.
It’s one of the most over looked, and most dangerous, forms of white privilege.
^^^This.
Her comment about Aniston was just her overinflated ego talking, but the Denzel stuff…wow.
Can’t believe this Karen “you peopled” an Oscar winner and is still whining about HER feelings being hurt. The caucasity.
@Tiffany. This!!
Her micro-aggressions are clear and her lack of understanding of them is too. Am so over her privileged white lady tears.
I am genuinely confused…why did Denzel have a reason to be unpleasant? Sorry, no coffee yet.
Replying to myself because a bunch of comments clarified what I was missing. Thanks.
Katie is the same woman who enjoys janetti’s bullying of Meghan Markle in his IG page so she best shut up.
I don’t think Denzel is unpleasant, I think he doesn’t suffer fools. Acting is his job but he is not “Hollywood folk” is fair considering all of the snubs and discrimination he went through in his career. I’ve heard others say he’s unpleasant but when I watch his interview he is just calling bullshit OR refusing to be spoken to as a child. I like Katie but I think this was all on her and she did not take the hint he gave her to rephrase the question. She asked the same question referring to him as those people instead of correcting to speak to acting as his work not who he is as a person. I also think this may be a ww being over sensitive to being critiqued/corrected by a Black man.
I agree. She did a lousy job in that interview, and he rightfully called her on it. She was a real journalist who struggled to be taken seriously and I’m disappointed that she failed to gain any perspective afterward (sometimes it’s hard to see your mistakes in the heat of the moment). I guess getting dressed down by the great Denzel really hurt (I know I would have hoped to impress him) but she really lacks perspective and thoughtfulness about the situation. It doesn’t sound like she tried to learn from it at all, or see it from his perspective.
Every interview I’ve ever seen with Denzel Washington is bad and he comes across as above all of it. He’s a fantastic actor of course, that’s not in dispute, but I bet he’s a LOT to handle in his off time. It’s disappointing too, because you almost expect him to be this charming, affable guy, but he’s just not.
I will say I agree that in this interview with Katie he had a right to be irritated and unpleasant. She was terrible. She also went on to say that he later made a big donation to her cancer fund she started after the death of her husband and after that painful interview, that was a very nice gesture on his part.
I don’t expect that. Why should actors be charming and affable off screen? The charm will be there certainly, it’s likely ingrained and in that case, more of a magnetism, but anyone with something going on upstairs can’t really be affable. Because firstly, people are mostly idiots, and secondly, a conceited “I’m just so cute” person like Couric, is talking to a black man like HE’S an idiot. But Denzel’s no idiot.
So of course he’s not going to be “affable”. Honestly, if anyone ever described me as affable I would be so offended. But it wouldn’t crack the top 20 with anyone who knows me.
We don’t seem to mind when Harrison Ford isn’t warm and fuzzy…
I’ve never seen an interview with DW where I wanted to go have a beer with him later, but I have never failed to listen when he speaks. He is highly intelligent and not afraid to point out tough truths. Listen to him (and his son) speak about his wife, that tells you exactly what type of man he is. All the respect to DW.
Yeah, I wouldn’t put so much faith in how he talks about his wife. He’s not known for treating her well, nor for being faithful.
He is unpleasant. I used to work for a national youth nonprofit where he is a longtime board member/spokesman. We were pretty used to celebrities in the office as we had a lot of high profile people working with the organization. He is one of the only ones who would be rude to staff, wouldn’t share an elevator, in short people would actively avoid him. Compared to Colin Powell, at the time also on the board, who was one of the warmest, approachable people you could meet (and was happy to share an elevator!).
That’s disappointing. :/ I’ve always loved Denzel and I actually see why he had to put Katie in her place here. Another reminder that it’s not skin color, but kindness that makes us the best humans we can be.
He’s had this kind of reputation going back to his St. Elsewhere days. I think people want to believe he is as great as the characters he portrays so well. Thanks for the first person experience.
I’ve heard the same things about him from people with direct knowledge…and also that his wife puts up with a lot.
Speaking of the interview, he was in the right. As for how he treats his wife, are there any famous actors who are in long term monogamous marriages? That’s really not relevant to this. We’ve all heard he’s a jerk, but we are speaking about this interview. The fact is that Couric was always playing a role as well. She was good at playing that role, but it’s just a role. that’s not the real her either.
It was lazy interviewing on her part and he wasn’t having it. Nice of him to make a big donation to her charity.
I’m a white woman, with no white woman tears & I understand why he was annoyed by her questions. Jesus, Katie either you’re a moron or you just don’t care. As far as Aniston goes, is it supposed to be based off of the Today show? Is Katie jealous?
I don’t think it came across as jealous. I think Katie is correct that most of those morning show people can come across as likeable and charming, and Aniston’s CHARACTER on the tv show did not. Katie was pointing out that it was a somewhat unrealistic take on the morning show host. And I’m no huge fan of Katie, just don’t think the comment was some sort of dig at Aniston. (Although I did see a couple episodes of the Morning Show and thought it was cringe-worthy, but it was never going to be my cuppa.) Katie came into the industry at a time when women had to have a lot of personailty, had to charm. It wasn’t enough to be smart, and I have no doubt that she’s smart. For whatever else people think of her, she knows that industry like few people do.
What a cow. Especially after that crap ass interview and a huge donation from Denzel. No, he doesn’t have to shuck and jive at your request, Katie. Stop the white woman tears. It’s ugly. I hate the expression Karen, but this was the epitome of a Karen thing to do. Methinks Katie has complained to many a manager, and got more than a few low level employees fired.
I don’t know if Katie is a Karen always asking for the manager, but I once waited on Jane Pauley. It was in the aughts, and I was working a John Hardy sample show in NYC. I was a freelance writer at the time, and I fell into sample shows through a friend. The money was REALLY good. Anyway, Pauley walked in and I was the next available person, so I had to help her. She had just come from having her eyes dilated so she was all teary and her vision was cloudy, and so she needed a bit of extra help. I never said her name, I’m just not that kind, plus, New Yorker here, too cool for that. We interacted for about half an hour, and she was quite a nice lady.
My personal opinion, even before that incident, was that Couric is no Jane Pauley anyway.
Everyone else has quite nicely addressed why Denzel responded as he did, so I’ll throw in two cents on the JA part. If the character wasn’t perky enough maybe Ms Aniston was playing it as written or as directed. Why assume the lack of perkiness was her fault? She was plenty perky on Friends, IIRC.
She clearly was talking about the character.
This idiot was so busy making it about herself she did not under what The Morning Show was really about. It was behind the scenes of a morning show and the BS that comes with it.
Soooo….again Karen, take a stadium.
Denzel might be unpleasant but he had every right to be in that interview. He called her out on her bs and she tried to shut him up. I would have responded even harsher to be honest. Also her comment about Jen was basically that she wasn’t perky enough. I’m assuming that the character wasn’t meant to be all perky and bubbly like Katie, which is annoying by the way.
Why did she phrase the question like that? Is that b/c it goes along with her faux cutesy persona? Why not just ask Washington, should actors stick to acting?
Turn the lens on yourself, Couric. You’re not such a super-sweet perky person-it’s the character you play on tv.
So this happened 16 years ago and she’s still struggling to figure out why he might have been pissed about the question? She basically “you peopled” him and to this day, she’s never guessed as to why he might have taken exception? Wow, she really has no introspection at all.
Katie seemed to adjust fine when you look at the transcript & didn’t seem like hostile encounter so not sure why she was so ‘shaken’ by it. Seems a case of white woman fragility- she was corrected on her phrasing, didn’t like it and is acting like Denzel was all ‘scary black guy’ to her.
She was a regular on Epstein’s planes& is always camped out on Gary Janetti’s racist, misogynistic posts so seems a fairly unpleasant person herself.
Though The Morning Show is based around The Today Show, I don’t think Jen Aniston’s character is supposed to be a direct reference to a particular real-life host. If anything, she reminded me a bit of Kelly Ripa because she was a bit cold. But that was just the character as written (pretty sure they refer to her as an ice queen), no fault of the actor. I think Aniston ALWAYS plays the same character and I enjoyed her in Morning Show. She finally switched it up and did a fine job.
Let’s say he didn’t have a good reason to be surly. Let’s say he really is just being prickly because he can.
Nothing he said, nothing the describes justifies the reaction she then goes on to describe. He sounds curt and dismissive but not threatening or scary or intimidating at all.
And it’s interesting to me that this minor encounter still sticks in her crawl all of these years later, after all she’s experienced including a tenure alongside Matt Lauer.
We’re all analyzing Denzel’s likely attitude and not holding Katie accountable, imo, for still framing this as terror of a black man and telling this story today.
The question shouldn’t be if Denzel was rude, justified or nah, but whether Katie’s fear was justified and where it came from.