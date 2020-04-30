Donald Trump screamed at his campaign manager when he saw bad poll numbers

While Democrats keep shooting themselves in the foot over and over until their feet become mangled stumps, it’s worth noting that the GOP is imploding. The Republican Party was, in my opinion, in disarray for a while, but the pandemic has really put everything in sharper relief. Donald Trump has been utterly shambolic in his response to the enormous public health crisis in an election year. And he’s somehow only understanding that NOW. Like, this week is the first time he’s really been confronted with the fact that his ignorance and sh-tty management has killed off thousands of supporters. From the NY Times:

Frustrated by a faltering economy that is out of his control, and facing blowback for his suggestion that disinfectants could potentially combat the coronavirus, President Trump had sunk to one of his lowest points in recent months last week. And he directed his anger toward the one area that is most important to him: his re-election prospects. Mr. Trump, according to multiple people familiar with the exchange, erupted during a phone call with his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, two days after he was presented with polling data from his campaign and the Republican National Committee that showed him trailing Joseph R. Biden Jr., the presumptive Democratic nominee, in several crucial states. He lashed out at Mr. Parscale and said it was other people’s fault that there had been fluctuations in a race they had all seen as his to lose just two months ago. At one point, Mr. Trump said he would not lose to Mr. Biden, insisted the data was wrong and blamed the campaign manager for the fact that he is down in the polls, according to one of the people familiar with the conversation. Mr. Trump even made a threat to sue Mr. Parscale, mentioning the money he has made while working for the president, another person familiar with the call said, although the threat did not appear to be serious. “I love you, too,” Mr. Parscale replied, according to the people briefed on the call.

[From The NY Times]

He “insisted the data was wrong and blamed the campaign manager for the fact that he is down in the polls… Mr. Trump even made a threat to sue Mr. Parscale, mentioning the money he has made while working for the president.” LOL/WTF? Donald Trump is threatening to sue his campaign manager because of sh-tty polling, but what does Trump’s profiting from the presidency have to do with it? The NYT goes on to say that Trump truly believes his daily press conferences are helping him, when in fact his personal approval ratings have plummeted with each presser. Ten bucks says that Trump calls Paul Manafort in prison and asks him to take over the re-election campaign.

Meanwhile, did you see The Boy doll (aka Jared Kushner) say that the Trump administration’s reaction to the pandemic has been a “great success story”? 60,000 people dead.

Jared Kushner on Trump's coronavirus response: "The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story." pic.twitter.com/zmd7L6uC6M — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 29, 2020