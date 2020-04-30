Ingrid Seward: Duchess Kate wears the pants (jeggings) in her marriage

Real question: is Ingrid Seward the nastiest snob among the royal commentators? I remember when she used to throw down snide comments on nearly every royal figure, but in recent years, she’s definitely one of those commentators who act as if they’re getting paid solely to embiggen the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while simultaneously talking sh-t about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. All of which to say, this B is at it again. Seward gave an interview to The Sun about how Kate and William feel the unbearable burden of keenness in these trying times. Some highlights:
Will & Kate feel the royal burden is entirely on their shoulders now that Harry & Meghan are gone: “They feel almost wholly responsible as they are the only influential ones young enough to be out there at the moment apart from Sophie and Edward and The Princess Royal. They have the highest profile and want to use it to the benefit of the monarchy which has to be seen as being a comfort to people at this time.
Kate wears the jeggings in the Cambridge marriage: “I think Kate has always worn the trousers. She runs the household allowing William to get on with his own thing. She may not have ever looked as confident as she does now, but that was because she didn’t want to overshadow her husband. He is quite happy to let her lead the Zoom calls as someone has to. Although they are very competitive, their marriage is not a competition.”
Will & Kate are so happy that they successfully exiled the Sussexes: “I think they are sending the message that they can do it on their own without the support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I get the impression that the Cambridges are far more relaxed and comfortable since Meghan and Harry left.”
The Cambridges love using their kids as props in a PR war: “I think the Cambridges want to let people see their children in controlled circumstances i.e. that they have control over. The underlying message has to be that unlike Meghan and Harry they are happy for everyone to enjoy pictures of their children especially if they are doing something not just looking cute. It shows that she has learnt the magic of sharing bits of information and details of her children’s lives as a way of engaging with people.”
Seward believes that Harry is secretly so sad: “I think we all hope that after such a rumpus that Meghan and Harry have found the happiness and peace they hoped for in their new life. But there is no doubt Harry must be missing his family during these strange times and must be thinking how much more he could do if he was here.”
“She runs the household allowing William to get on with his own thing.” *cough cough* Ahem. *points at a rose bush* Ahem. And yes, that is their dynamic. Kate raises the kids and relies on her mom and William f–ks around and they live separate lives. But the burden of keenness! The monarchy – nay, the NATION – rests solely on their keen shoulders, just like they planned when they were smearing and maligning Harry and Meghan. I also have no f–king idea what Seward is prattling on about with the kids’ photos. I don’t blame Will & Kate for showing us cute photos of their kids – their kids are cute and people want to see them, and W&K like showing them off in a controlled way. And… Meghan and Harry are the same way? Who cares? Why is Seward even being bitchy about that?
You know..
I’ve always thought she is his S to his M.
From the outside he appears the lead, but he seems to me like a little boy who wants to be punished and that’s what Kate knows and gives him and this is why he will never abandon her.
And while you think I’m crazy and/or funny, I had been in a similar dynamic.
William is a sly man who needs someone to lose so he can feel like he is a winner. Kate isn’t on board with everything William does but she desperately wants to be on his team.
William will never leave Kate because he doesn’t care about being an insincere person. He wants to feel comfortable and in control and Kate will give him that.
They say the submissive is really in control but that’s in a healthy dynamic with full honesty. Here, Kate is there to serve William’s needs and keep a sense of stability. What is William’s purpose besides money and connections?
To the Kate fans It is great when Kate “wears the trousers.” (LOL) but there are critics who slam Meghan for “ordering Harry around.” the double standard so prominent and obvious
IKR. Like they say about the DoS, Katie Keen ‘gets what she wants’! She has duped everyone with her dark magic powers. She has cast a malevolent spell over Willie and emasculated him with her narcissistic need for power and control. She knows TQ’s days are numbered, so her next objective is to bring Chuckie to his knees in full submission to her and QM Carole, who will silently rule as monarch during his reign. And that, everyone, is exactly how ridiculous these crazed haters sound when they talk about Meghan.
I mean, I’m going to need more of this theory LaaLaa
I disagree with your theory though. If Kate is master in their bedroom , she could have easily got her third kid soon and also her fourth. According to your theory the master has all the cards when it comes to bedroom but in this case , william repeatedly said no to third kid and he gave in to save his family man image and that too he cheated on her during her pregnancy. Also submissive wont cheated on their master not that I know off. The submissive only thing to please their master and they wont want their master to get mad at them. Your theory is correct when you change the role with Kate being submissive and William being master than it future correctly. Because master decided when to have kids and how many which William does. Kate being submissive doesnt cheat on William because she is afraid that her master will be raging mad when his submissive found another master. That’s why Kate wont cheat and she is classical example of submissive wife who always look out for her hubby approval which kate does often.
Edit though : I got it wrong but anyways, I dont think Kate has that much power over William like submissive vs master style. In their reproducing William takes the lead not Kate. The woman who is in control of her hubby in bedroom doesnt appear like Kate. Meghan has that style who can both lead and laid back. No way kate will punish this williy boy. If he is sexually attracted towards her he wont go for rose bush. Most people cheat because at one point their sex life becomes boring and predictable and they cheat because the new partner or person brings something new to their sex life which both thrills and excited them. If William is satisfied with his vanilla sex he wont need rose . I bet rose gives that both exciting and thrilling experinces to him.
Omg. The first picture in this article killed me.
I think these two pretty much live separate lives (as you’ve said Kaiser) just like most of the aristocracy.
If Kate could have it her way, she would be a full time stay at home mother, looking after the kids and shopping whenever and vacationing whenever she wants. But you don’t marry a man who’s lifestyle is heavily subsidised by the taxpayers if that’s the lifestyle you want and you certainly don’t marry the Future Future King if that’s the lifestyle you want. So she does her minimum amount of work and that’s it.
To Ingrid I would ask “what more could Harry do?
Harry’s doing the same thing everyone else is just from a better environment.
Ingrid Seward and her ilk want Harry to do whatever Harry does from the UK not from California.
William is going to hate it when his kids overshadow him.
“But there is no doubt Harry must be missing his family during these strange times and must be thinking how much more he could do if he was here.”
Really? REALLY? Why the fuck these people believe the RF to be a happy, bubbling family?
HINT: if Harry was happy to be there, he would have stayed there. People don’t leave somewhere when they are happy. People don’t leave someone behind with they are happy. people leave because they are unhappy.
Granted, they wanted to leave on better terms, but you know what they say about breakups? It is time that people show who they truly are. When my father wanted out, my mother left him go. When he complained about alimony and pension, my mother went ” Dont bother- i got this.”
It is the same feeling I get from harry on his last appearance. Complete and utter disappointment at his fanmily Him and Meghan being polite because they are not narcisists, and Kate going all mean girl.
remember the reports that the Queen would punish them? and that we did not believe the reports because it was petty? then it all came down and it was even worse?
For fuck´s sake, who would miss a family like the Windors?
There is a pandemic going on. Even the BRF are all isolated in their different palaces/homes. What can Harry do in the UK that he can’t do in America during these times?
As far as we know, William is RIGHT there. Why they need Harry to do anything?
Harry IS with HIS family.
This is the real problem here. People consider Harry´s family not to be Meghan and Archie, but Betty and Willie.
If Betty needs someone to fetch her a warm bottle, she has Pedo Andy,
Lol they are trying create Kate as Meghan . Pant wearing woman in relationship wont allow her hubby to treat her like shit and turn blind eye to cheating. Pants wearing woman has self respect, also she doesnt depend on her hubby money. That is the main definition of pant wearing woman does , she wont take shit from anyone. Kate is 50s wives who wont leave their hubby because how she can manage that lifestyle with alimony.
When Kate wore that blue inspired outfit getting photographed after Meghan and Harry’s appearance at the Endeaver Awards, I knew the media put her up to that. The media has a lot of insecurity because an American Biracial actress has overshadowed their homegrown English rose with ease. They know the true superstars are gone and they are angry.
Kate has been totally dependent on what William wants since they started dating. She had to wait 8 years until he decided to settle for her.
I know it eats them up (media and the palace tbh) that Kate isn’t as charismatic or have the work ethic in regards to her charities. They like that she is obedient but she doesn’t have It, she’s interesting as beige wallpaper and she doesn’t sell papers. Meghan is who they wanted her to be minus the melanin and the spine.
I wonder if KP saw our comments regarding Kate and saying we couldn’t respect someone like her who is a doormat and lets her husband cheat. And now there is a story of Kate wearing the pants in the relationship. Coincidence? Probably not.
This is the second royal ‘expert’ I’ve seen say Kate is the boss in the relationship recently. Wondering why& who wants that out there. Interesting how that’s not a problem when it’s Kate as leader. William isn’t whipped or being emasculated.
These royal experts seem very bitter& obsessed with the irrelevant Sussexes. If there aren’t enough young, glamorous royals around they did it to themselves. And we’ve seen Archie more than royal children are generally seen at the same age, they just act like he’s been hidden away because they had limited opportunities to profit of his image.
That’s all they are angry about. Harry and Meghan aren’t playing the game and pimping out their son to get positive pr. They have never been through anything like this before where you have two individuals who aren’t backing down against the machine. In a way they are traumatized because blackmailing, abusing and bullying has worked before but it pushed them away and made them stronger.
Yea long back someone in the comment said that the smear campaign was to drive Meghan away not harry and they are surprised that harry gone away too. That why brf try to take away all his title , military etc because he will cave for those. In the end harry happily went away. That’s what they did with andy too, andy doesnt want to divorce fergie even after her scandal but palace pressure him to do it and threatened to take away the money . That’s why he did it and even now he is with her and both didnt marry . Fergie was very much in Andy life and getting benefits from it.
The Cambridge’s and the royal reporters/experts totally deserve each other and now that Harry and Meghan are gone they all get to reap the benefits of their actions. Good luck!
Yep. That family is stuck with a parasitic, evil media they have to keep off their backs and the media is stuck with boring, bland and useless royals who can’t even drum enough interest for more than an hour. Don’t bite the hands that feeds both parties.
I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. The media is trying to turn Kate into Meghan and it’s still not working. They know all those kiss ass articles about William/Kate don’t sell. At this point the media only support the Cambridge’s as a means to shit on the Sussexes and still no one cares. They desperately want Meghan and Harry back and it shows in every article. In a way, I feel sorry for Kate because that media is going to turn on her eventually but since she benefited the most from the Meghan smearing and in my opinion took glee in it, I can’t really empathize too much. You wanted boring, bland royals British Media, don’t try to make her sparkle now.
They are very desperate for Kate to be like Meghan and have a good charity record. Her 5 question survey is such a flop and still she cant strong two sentences together, she is aging rapidly so they cant forever say that she is look beautiful. Her fashion sense is disaster and even her kids is not selling that much . With her changing her style into pants not much. Before anyone says after Meghan into then scene only Kate starts to wear pants to engagement and those long skirt. Before that no pants and no long skirt , even an article says that queen complain that Kate skirt is very short. In uk older people like Kate but younger generation working woman like meghan and they can relate to Meghan what is to struggle for work , getting harrssed by co workers and hustling for money. In what way these woman can relate to Kate who never had any job and all day sleep and party all night and waited for a guy who dumped, cheated on and humiliate her and she waited for ring and title. Even after wedding he remains the same and she wont leave because of title. In what way she wears pants??
Just wanted to add that the titled aristocracy and untitled rich landed gentry aristocracy, Cain’s ilk, do not care for Unable. They never had cared for her and never will care for her.
Another double standard article because it is perfectly normal ans healthy that Kate is the one who has some “control” in her relationship with her husband but when it comes to Meghan, she is a manipulative authoritarian castrator.
Has Ingrid steward been reading Celebitchy? Is Kate now suddenly all insecure about her 1950s housewife image?
Maybe someone realized that the image of quiet doormat won’t sell to many people and most of them don’t have many years left to live.
Kate only controls her food intake, buttons, her kids (mostly because William doesn’t care to do the work) and her shopping list. Outside of that she has no control over William which the world can see. He brushes her off in almost every public appearance despite her puppy dog looks at him. He’s obviously in control because she looks foolish and he does whatever he wants. Kate either has to accept it or leave, which is the opposite of being in control.
Honestly, this is what I’m picking up. There must be some noise outside of here about Kate being a Stepford wife and they’re trying to counter that.
I think they are trying to counter Cain’s love of Rose Bush gardening.
The question seems to be: Is Cain still cultivating Rose Bushes or has he switched to another flower species and if so which one has he added to his garden.
I think the forgiveness that Future Charles III appears to have gained is because his relationship with Camilla seems to be rock solid. Also, Future Charles III at almost age 72 really puts out a volume of work.
I agree with Nic919. Eventually the Cambridge’s target demographic will age out so I’m guessing their trying to make her appeal to the “younger” market or something.
Seems like this has more Midds influence than anything. I doubt William would want a PR article that says he’s subservient to his wife and that she runs the household.
No. Just no.
You can try all the psychological explanations about her “topping from the bottom”, so to speak, but she has been pushed, pulled and tugged by Will and his family into the image that she is today. She used to dare not speak without his say so in interviews; watch back on interviews and how she would always look to him before answering.
If that is wearing the pants in the relationship, then I don’t want any of it.
Kate is such a regressive figure and the press loves her for it. How fragile is William that Kate must be eternally careful to not overshadow him?
So it’s not a problem when Kate is “in control” huh? She’s not manipulating him? It’s not “what Kate wants, Kate gets”? William isn’t pussywhipped? I think they live separate lives like most of those Windsor couples. Kate raises the kids and William fucks around.
I have a hard time believing Harry is missing his family as his family, referring to Chuck & Betty, did very little for him in terms of what they could have done and what he needed when he was living in England. Ms. Seward’s comment on this matter makes no sense.
If the weight of the Monarchy is resting on anyone it is Charles and Anne as they do the majority of the bread-and-butter engagements that people in the UK seem to want the Royals to do.
I said this yesterday and I’ll say it again – I think to the extent Kate has control of the household, its because William doesn’t care. If they even normally live together FT, I imagine he lets her do her thing and run the kids and house because he honestly doesn’t care, as long as he gets what he wants out of it.
The rest of it……this is the thing with the embiggening articles. So many of them don’t actually make the Cambridges look good. Its like the reporter is trying SO HARD to make their point that they end up making the opposite point. I think its intentional sometimes. Here, talking about how relaxed they are with the Sussexes gone…..its not a good look for them.
Finally, re: the kids pictures. OMG, these people are obsessed with seeing Archie. People seem to forget he’s not even 1 yet, and we RARELY saw the Cambridge kids under 1. I think we saw Louis with the clapping for carers and that was the first time we had seen him since….Christmas? And before that I don’t think we had seen him since the polo match maybe?
Even with the older kids…yes, we are seeing them “more” but its still not a lot, which is fine, they’re not my kids, but lets not act like Kate and Will are putting out a new picture every week. We see a lot of them from April to July with the birthdays and Trooping and such, and then we’ll see G&C on the first day of school, and then prob no more pictures until Christmas.
I agree with all your points, especially about the kids. I’ve never bought the “rolling the kids out more for PR”. We don’t see much of any of them and when we do it’s very controlled as it has always been. I am hoping for a birthday pic, but won’t moan if we don’t get one.
@Becks1 – What I do not get is why Ingrid Seward talks out of both sides of her mouth making her look stupid.
Ingrid says, with the right side of her mouth, that Bill and Cathy feel the weight of the Monarchy is on them but then she turns around in the same article and says, with the left side of her mouth, that Cain and Unable are more relaxed with the Sussexes gone???? This really makes no sense to me.
And still Harry and Meghan overshadowed this dull couple with only a one minute long zoom video LMAO
I realize for her to still be there she must think it’s worth it, but I’m just like…pass. No amount of money or prestige would be worth a husband who demeaned me so obviously in the public eye.