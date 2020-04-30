Ingrid Seward: Duchess Kate wears the pants (jeggings) in her marriage

Real question: is Ingrid Seward the nastiest snob among the royal commentators? I remember when she used to throw down snide comments on nearly every royal figure, but in recent years, she’s definitely one of those commentators who act as if they’re getting paid solely to embiggen the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while simultaneously talking sh-t about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. All of which to say, this B is at it again. Seward gave an interview to The Sun about how Kate and William feel the unbearable burden of keenness in these trying times. Some highlights:

Will & Kate feel the royal burden is entirely on their shoulders now that Harry & Meghan are gone: “They feel almost wholly responsible as they are the only influential ones young enough to be out there at the moment apart from Sophie and Edward and The Princess Royal. They have the highest profile and want to use it to the benefit of the monarchy which has to be seen as being a comfort to people at this time.

Kate wears the jeggings in the Cambridge marriage: “I think Kate has always worn the trousers. She runs the household allowing William to get on with his own thing. She may not have ever looked as confident as she does now, but that was because she didn’t want to overshadow her husband. He is quite happy to let her lead the Zoom calls as someone has to. Although they are very competitive, their marriage is not a competition.”

Will & Kate are so happy that they successfully exiled the Sussexes: “I think they are sending the message that they can do it on their own without the support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I get the impression that the Cambridges are far more relaxed and comfortable since Meghan and Harry left.”

The Cambridges love using their kids as props in a PR war: “I think the Cambridges want to let people see their children in controlled circumstances i.e. that they have control over. The underlying message has to be that unlike Meghan and Harry they are happy for everyone to enjoy pictures of their children especially if they are doing something not just looking cute. It shows that she has learnt the magic of sharing bits of information and details of her children’s lives as a way of engaging with people.”

Seward believes that Harry is secretly so sad: “I think we all hope that after such a rumpus that Meghan and Harry have found the happiness and peace they hoped for in their new life. But there is no doubt Harry must be missing his family during these strange times and must be thinking how much more he could do if he was here.”