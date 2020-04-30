“Joe Alwyn posted a photo of Taylor Swift’s cat Benjamin Button” links

Joe Alwyn posted a photo of Taylor Swift’s cat Benjamin. [JustJared]
Elon Musk is still pretty awful. [Dlisted]
Lainey’s Show Your Work pod is all about Taylor Swift & Michael Jordan. [LaineyGossip]
The Viktor & Rolf tulle collection looks like lingerie. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Which actors have surprisingly good singing voices? [Pajiba]
Peak quarantine content: name the five best birds. [Jezebel]
Google & Apple are tracking coronavirus but it seems… invasive. [Towleroad]
So much drama in and around My 600 Lb Life. [Starcasm]
Bella Hadid shot an ad campaign on FaceTime. [RCFA]
Aww, as a cat fan, Benjamin Buttons is super cute! Kitty in a bag!!
I’m loving me some B.Button, too.
I think the cat looks like Joe
@Tempest – At first I thought he looked like Taylor, then I scrolled down and saw Joe. He looks like the love kitty of Joe and Taylor – or perhaps their littermate.
Walk, talks, looks like a douche: Elon Musk.
I’m just here for the cat. He’s beautiful!
Say what you want about TS but her cats are beautiful!!!!!
Ughhhh ragdolls are so freaking cute. We have a 1.5 year old Siamese x Ragdoll mix and I STILL can’t get over how pretty she is. It’s just ridiculous. She is also obsessed with crawling into grocery bags of any kind, and her favorite passtime is attacking the amazon boxes that just keep showing up “mysteriously” (read: I’m bored and shopping) at our house.
Anyone who isn’t much of a typical cat fan – give a ragdoll a shot. She is more dog like than the dog is, I swear. Also listens better.
My rag doll baby died, but Pinto was the best cat I ever had. He looked like Benjamin Buttons, but with golden eyes, and he played fetch. He was very dog-like. He also loved being picked up. He’d reach up to you like a toddler. He is buried under his favorite bench under our apple tree in the backyard ❤️
We’ve had two ragdolls, the second one is still going strong at 18. They are adorable, affectionate kitties. Taylor’s cat is a doll.
Ahhh Crick does that too. She’ll sit on her back legs and put her arms up in the air because she wants to be held like a kid. She’s done that since she was a baby. I think she’s considered lilac colored – but with more stripes (her mom was a lynxpoint siamese) than a ragdoll would have. Her eyes are a really pale blue green though – not anywhere near as deep as Benjamin Buttons.
She gets in a scuffle with her cat sister – and if her collar ends up falling off she’ll pick it up and run around the house crying until someone puts it back on her.
Taylor’s cats are so beautiful. Those eyes!
Ugh, I miss my blue eyes cat so much.
Evan Rachel Wood, I couldn’t believe it was her singing as the mom in Frozen 2. I had no idea she had a nice singing voice.
That cat has gorgeous eyes.
My Maine coon is currently asleep, snoring, in a shipping carton. The kitten has claimed the recycling bin. They usually compete for the recycling bin.
That’s one photogenic cat!
Harrison needs to have his license revoked.
Harry Goulding is…masked up. How do they know that’s him?