When all was said and done, I think one of the nastiest moves by Queen Elizabeth was to strip Prince Harry of his military titles and patronages as part of the Sussexit negotiations. It was especially notable considering that Prince Andrew didn’t have to give up any of his military titles when he stepped down from royal duties after his mind-blowingly offensive BBC interview. HRH Prince Andrew is still an HRH and he still holds the rank of vice admiral in the Royal Navy. Prince Harry served two tours of duty in the Afghan war. He’s legitimately a veteran. And he was stripped of his military titles and patronages because… he was tired of his wife being smeared and racially abused. That will always be one of the most terrible things Liz of House Petty ever did. And now it’s time for the British press to continue to gloat about how Harry got punished and how devastated he was about it:

Prince Harry told military chiefs he was “devastated” that he had to stand down as Captain General of the Royal Marines. At his last military engagement in the UK, the Duke of Sussex spoke emotionally of his regret at the move — due to Megxit — and pride in having served. A source said: “He told people he regretted having to stand down and pretty much said the decision had been forced on him.” Harry, 35, revealed his feelings at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where he and wife. Meghan, 38, got a standing ovation. He told Major General Matthew Holmes, head of the Royal Marines, and other senior figures: “I am so proud to have served as the Royal Marines Captain and am devastated that I am having to step down. I feel I’m letting people down, but I had no choice.” The source said: “He was being apologetic and did not appear fully at ease. He is a genuine guy and you could see he was upset and emotional as this was one of the last times he would be in uniform among his men and women. Being in the military is a unique experience and he has deployed on operations. It creates a bond which you’d suspect Meghan may struggle to understand.” Harry, who completed two tours in Afghanistan during ten years in the Army, was told he could not keep his honorary military titles as he steps back from royal duties.

“It creates a bond which you’d suspect Meghan may struggle to understand.” Meghan was with him on his final event for the Royal Marines and she was especially protective of Harry that night, checking in on him with eye contact and holding his hand and generally trying to be his first line of support. I’m sure it was extremely emotional for him. But of course, they make it sound like Meghan was the one who forced him to quit, I suppose because she “made” him leave the family so… everything is always her fault. It’s clear that Harry wasn’t given a choice BY THE QUEEN. Liz of House Petty is a punitive a–hole and she thought the more she punished her grandson, the more he would realize that he needed to abandon his wife and child. Instead, her punishments simply confirmed for Harry that he needed to GTFO of the royal family.