Prince Harry told people he was ‘devastated’ to step down from the Royal Marines

When all was said and done, I think one of the nastiest moves by Queen Elizabeth was to strip Prince Harry of his military titles and patronages as part of the Sussexit negotiations. It was especially notable considering that Prince Andrew didn’t have to give up any of his military titles when he stepped down from royal duties after his mind-blowingly offensive BBC interview. HRH Prince Andrew is still an HRH and he still holds the rank of vice admiral in the Royal Navy. Prince Harry served two tours of duty in the Afghan war. He’s legitimately a veteran. And he was stripped of his military titles and patronages because… he was tired of his wife being smeared and racially abused. That will always be one of the most terrible things Liz of House Petty ever did. And now it’s time for the British press to continue to gloat about how Harry got punished and how devastated he was about it:
Prince Harry told military chiefs he was “devastated” that he had to stand down as Captain General of the Royal Marines. At his last military engagement in the UK, the Duke of Sussex spoke emotionally of his regret at the move — due to Megxit — and pride in having served. A source said: “He told people he regretted having to stand down and pretty much said the decision had been forced on him.”
Harry, 35, revealed his feelings at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where he and wife. Meghan, 38, got a standing ovation. He told Major General Matthew Holmes, head of the Royal Marines, and other senior figures: “I am so proud to have served as the Royal Marines Captain and am devastated that I am having to step down. I feel I’m letting people down, but I had no choice.”
The source said: “He was being apologetic and did not appear fully at ease. He is a genuine guy and you could see he was upset and emotional as this was one of the last times he would be in uniform among his men and women. Being in the military is a unique experience and he has deployed on operations. It creates a bond which you’d suspect Meghan may struggle to understand.”
Harry, who completed two tours in Afghanistan during ten years in the Army, was told he could not keep his honorary military titles as he steps back from royal duties.
“It creates a bond which you’d suspect Meghan may struggle to understand.” Meghan was with him on his final event for the Royal Marines and she was especially protective of Harry that night, checking in on him with eye contact and holding his hand and generally trying to be his first line of support. I’m sure it was extremely emotional for him. But of course, they make it sound like Meghan was the one who forced him to quit, I suppose because she “made” him leave the family so… everything is always her fault. It’s clear that Harry wasn’t given a choice BY THE QUEEN. Liz of House Petty is a punitive a–hole and she thought the more she punished her grandson, the more he would realize that he needed to abandon his wife and child. Instead, her punishments simply confirmed for Harry that he needed to GTFO of the royal family.
I’m so glad Harry has left the firm.
I am watching The Crown and jeeze the future he would have had would not have been pretty.
I do think that was one of the pettiest moves on Liz’s part, and I’m sure Harry was really upset at that. But it probably cemented his decision to leave – you’re going to do what? you’re going to treat me how? Okay, bye.
Especially since his uncle still gets to keep his honorary military titles. The same uncle, who had to step back from royal work, because of allegations of him being a sexual predator (allegations that he pretty much confirmed unwittingly on TV by being an exceptionally bad liar).
Andrew is the worst scandal of the BRF but he gets to keep all his honors (and he has Mummy’s full support). While Harry simply wanted out of the Royal Rota because he didn’t want to constantly interact with the very same people who smear his wife. He didn’t want totally out (as per their original statement), he just wanted to create a less toxic work environment for himself and his wife. He was told no, and stripped of his honorary ranks and had to agree not to use his HRH. The difference is galling and it cast such a poor light on the BRF for anybody who isn’t blinded by manufactured outrage.
House Petty has indeed shown themselves to be a viper’s pit, full of venom and always happy to eat their own. Harry and Meghan made the best decision to walk away.
I’m fascinated by this idea that Queen Elizabeth might have really had the angle to get Harry to leave his wife and child? Then again if I look to real life… I believe my MIL has at various times tried to smear me and break up my marriage to her son… so I guess my struggle is to understand that kind of crazy, controlled delusion exists in the British royal family. Actually, now that I’ve made this comparison it seems completely logical. SMDH
Omg that’s awful. I’m so sorry.
Yeah. *super* petty. I don’t think he gives a crap about HRH or whatever, but the military stuff is meaningful to him.
This is something that still bothers me and I will never forgive the Queen for doing that to Harry. It was clearly a very petty move from her. Harry is one of the only TRUE military men in that family. I just hope that William doesn’t get the captain general of the Royal Marines.
I would expect Harry to be upset over this. He loved the military and it gave him an escape and focus that he desperately needed. And I am sure Meghan understands how this is for Harry.
I bet William is chomping at the bit for that role. He’s always been jealous of so much that was given to Harry.
He will have ZERO credibility in the role though, and will make yet another part of his plot to enrich himself off of his brothers attributes and achievements all the clearer for everybody to see.
The son is a horrible man with no honour. He stays and retains all honours. . The grandson is a tremendous asset, dedicated, loving, and honourable, trying to do the right thing as well as do it right and DESERVES SO MUCH BETTER. This is why, IMO, #abolishthemonarchy is trending…it is certainly why I am no longer a monarchist. It’s so upside down, sometimes I can’t breathe. The good guys keep losing because we operate honourably and with integrity. The bad guys keep winning because they cheat, lie and misrepresent. How do we change the upside-down-ness of this insanity happening throughout the world?
Worf, is that you?
Sorry, I couldn’t help myself. It really shouldn’t surprise us, though. I remember reading a book (one of the Diana bios) about how Liz Petty wouldn’t “let” Charles wake up W&H after Diana’s accident. AND HE LISTENED. It was so cold. Even now, as a therapist, I don’t understand it, and I sure as hell can’t come up with any healthy reason Charles listened to her
In this instance, I can understand not waking them in the middle of the night, giving them a few more hours of “peace”. What would it have done to wake them right then? Was there ANYTHING they could’ve/would’ve been allowed to do, other than begin grieving?
If they were my boys, and I got bad news in the middle of the night, I’d let them sleep till morning as well. This is the ONLY thing I’d agree with Petty Betty on.
I am so glad they left. The irony of Coronavirus is that, no royal can perform any duty, for the press to gloat over, at the sussexes expense. Now H&M could take their time with their nonprofit, and their lives. A real second honeymoon, with Doria close by. Imagine, going back to your home country where you were born, where your mum still lives, only for the British media to turn it into something scandalous! I see a sea change, rather positive.
Don’t look at the Daily Mail — if there is a way they can embiggen the Cambridges at the expense of others, they will (and have.)
I wonder which is more devastating: losing his honor or his grandmother lording it over his head to force him to choose between his wife and child or them.
I do think that his family has inflicted some pretty deep wounds on him.
This move will come to haunt her and the family for years to come. I mean its highly unlikely that Andy will return to public duties yet he still can use these titles+get taxpayer funding via sovereign grant.
The security also sets a precedent for Charlotte and louis.
To this day, icant understand how these courtiers and chuck thought it was a good idea not to side with harry!! The court cases will seal the nail in their coffin+expose their collusion with the press to bully Meghan.
I think the Vipers knew how much the military tittles meant to Harry and that was the only thing they had to hold over his head to control him, and he said bye
He will always be Captain Wales, the BRF can’t take that away
When Covid19 is over, can’t wait to see the family at that great institution, DisneyLand and Archie wearing his NY Yankee jersey, if it can fit him.
Harry received a one minute long standing ovation. Veterans and those currently serving, love him and respect him. They see what the RF did to him and that standing ovation says that they are with him and support him. I’m sure that meant a lot to him. The RF is a laughing stock.
TQ knows how much veterans mean to Harry so this move was purely spiteful. Petty Betty will never live it down.
“It creates a bond which you’d suspect Meghan may struggle to understand.” WTF??? There they go with the Meghan-bashing again. Meghan doesn’t struggle to understand anything. She is a clear-headed and compassionate person who knows exactly how Harry feels and how crushing an insult it was of Petty Betty to insist he step down from the Royal Marines. Talk about kicking a guy where it really hurts. Well they will forge their own path and create good things together which will eclipse anything that family of vipers could ever do.