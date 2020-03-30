Robin Wright lives her best quarantine life with her hot, younger husband

For the past week, there have been tons of exclusive photos of Robin Wright and her husband Clement Giraudet in LA/Santa Monica. I’ve been dying to talk about them, but this is the first time we’ve had access to any of the photos. Robin and Clement were seen this weekend, biking around LA. I would assume that they’ve been isolating in California for weeks, but from the looks of it, they get out of the house to do about an hour of walking or biking every day. Which is what I’ve been trying to do too: go out for an hour and just walk and get some fresh air. More people than ever are doing that these days. All of the gyms are closed!
I had to get an assist from CB on the bikes – Robin and Clement are riding around LA on iZip Cruising electric bikes, which retail for $2100-$2600. The electric part is so you get a boost when going uphill, but it appears that Robin and Clement are just biking through a flat neighborhood. Still, I have been struggling with the hills in my neighborhood while walking, so I kind of wish I could get an electric “boost” on my f–king legs these days.
Robin and Clement married in August 2018, after dating for several years (I think they broke up once though). He’s 35 (36 in June) and she’s 52. Before the quarantine, I had only really seen photos of Clement in Paris, attending various events with Robin, and I had a completely different view of him, as someone who was always impeccably turned out, someone with a more “sophisticated” vibe. But in their quarantine-exercise strolls, he just seems like a hot younger guy who is actually quite athletic and almost bro-y (French bro-y?). Hm. I’m now really into him??
Come again, you are ‘suddenly into him’ now that you’ve seen him as a bro-y, young athletic ‘hotter’ dude? 🤔
And? Every women has their thing and what turns you on may not turn her on. Sometimes you see someone in a different light and it switches, I don’t see the issue.
Go girl – he’s a major upgrade in every way from Sean Penn.
I can just see how it would go if I tried to ride a bike with my dog. I don’t think it would last five yards!
Meh. She could do better, she is stunning. Let’s face it, most women age better than men.
Throwing this question out there: there is a 17 year difference between her and her husband, 16 years between Ben Affleck and Ana de Adams.
So is it hypocritical (sexist) to praise Robin (I know it’s coming), while trashing Ben?
(BTW: I have dated significantly (more than 10 years younger) younger men (20 years younger was the most) before. And tbh while the relationships ran their course, I got tired of all the looks and disapproval from women.
There is nothing hot about this haircut. Yikes.
Oh jeez. You need a lot more than 6 feet of distance to keep safe on a bike. Biking would be the last outdoor activity I’d do right now.
That dog is too cute !
As a Robin fan, I know that she married Clement way before August 2018, they been sporting wedding bands long before that, so I guess that “wedding in France was probably most likely a party for family and friends? I know this because it was kinda confirmed by none other than hear hear, her bitter angry ex husband Sean Penn!! LOL he outed her being married way before when he was asked a totally non related question in an interview about his (lame) book in The Guardian and he answered about her wedding with this guy, who he obviously hates to the gutters. LMAO