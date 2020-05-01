“Is Stephenie Meyers about to release a new version of ‘Twilight’?” links

Is Stephenie Meyers releasing Midnight Sun, which is Twilight told through Edward Cullen’s sparkly-vampire perspective? [LaineyGossip]

Channing Tatum & Jessie J can’t quit each other. [Dlisted]

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom pretend they don’t hate each other. [Just Jared]

Oh, I might be in the mood for some Absolutely Fabulous! [Go Fug Yourself]

There’s an Indian gay-wedding scammer…? [OMG Blog]

A lovely piece about the late Irrfan Khan. [Pajiba]

Michigan MAGA peeps need to get a f–king grip. [Jezebel]

Vice President Megan Rapinoe has a great ring to it. [Towleroad]

Did Drew Barrymore rip off some expensive designer pillows? [The Blemish]

Before she was famous: Sharon Gless on Ironside. [Seriously OMG]