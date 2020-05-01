“Is Stephenie Meyers about to release a new version of ‘Twilight’?” links

Is Stephenie Meyers releasing Midnight Sun, which is Twilight told through Edward Cullen’s sparkly-vampire perspective? [LaineyGossip]
Channing Tatum & Jessie J can’t quit each other. [Dlisted]
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom pretend they don’t hate each other. [Just Jared]
Oh, I might be in the mood for some Absolutely Fabulous! [Go Fug Yourself]
There’s an Indian gay-wedding scammer…? [OMG Blog]
A lovely piece about the late Irrfan Khan. [Pajiba]
Michigan MAGA peeps need to get a f–king grip. [Jezebel]
Vice President Megan Rapinoe has a great ring to it. [Towleroad]
Did Drew Barrymore rip off some expensive designer pillows? [The Blemish]
Before she was famous: Sharon Gless on Ironside. [Seriously OMG]
