Nathalie Emmanuel: The light from screens & phones damages your skin

I hope all of us are used to this by now: Actor has given an interview to promote a film which was supposed to come out soon, but got pushed back because of the global crisis. The ninth Fast & Furious film was supposed to come out April 2020. It got pushed back an entire year. It’s fine. Nathalie Emmanuel had already done this Shape Magazine interview to support the film, and we might as well talk about it! Nathalie is best known, to me, as Missandei on Game of Thrones. But she’s also been part of the F&F franchise for several films now and I don’t hate it? I think it’s kind of cool that a British actress of color is part of this dumb car-racing franchise. It’s a job and she probably loves the work. Nathalie chatted with Shape about her vegan diet, yoga and more. You can read the piece here, some highlights:

Yes, she’s in a car-movie franchise, but she still takes public transport: “I mean, Dame Helen Mirren [her F9 costar] takes the Tube. If she can, so can we all.”

She’s done yoga for years: “I started going to yoga when I was 19 as a way to stay active but also do something by myself if I needed peace and quiet. In the last seven years, it’s been much more of a necessity that I do it religiously. Wherever I am in the world, I find a yoga studio or I travel with my mat. I also trained to become a yoga instructor about two years ago—and taught at a London studio for a bit—because friends kept asking, ‘Can you show me how?’

She has stress-related breakouts: “Skin is a priority for me because every time I start a new job, the stress makes my skin break out. I have to really be on top of it. I’ve been using Dr. Barbara Sturm’s darker skin-tone range. She has an antipollution serum that you put on after your moisturizer—that’s been a game changer for me. People don’t realize the amount of damage that the light from mobile phones and screens does to your skin. Plus, living in London as I do—it’s so polluted. And I’m always on planes.”

She goes without makeup sometimes too: “I’m not someone who needs to have makeup on all the time. When I’m doing it for myself, I get irritated, and I’m like, ‘OK, I’m done.’ I just go as I am, as long as I’m clean. It really depends on my hair too—it can dictate how much time I spend, because there’s obviously a lot of care and maintenance to it. Most of the time, I’m just traveling or I’m running errands, so I keep it casual.”

Fitness goals: “I’m not working out to be a certain weight or size. I’m a goal-oriented person. My fitness goals at the moment are to do pull-ups and to do a pincha mayurasana, which is a forearm stand in yoga. I’m pretty strong at a headstand, but I want to be able to do a handstand and hold it. The workouts I do with my trainer in London condition me for those things. We focus on upper-body strength because that’s my weakness.”

Her veganism: “Because I’m vegan and I have a gluten intolerance as well, when I find baking that is both vegan and gluten-free, it’s so exciting that I tend to go a bit over the top. In L.A., I go to this place called Erin McKenna’s Bakery and basically eat all the things. Mostly, I try to keep my food simple. I want to read the ingredients and know exactly what’s in stuff or be able to pronounce it. That’s generally my thing: If I can’t understand the words on the back of the packaging, then maybe I shouldn’t be eating it. Usually, I’ll cook lots of vegetables together—broccoli, onions, peppers, mushrooms—and then I like to add a bean or something. Or I might buy some organic tofu, season it, and mix it with a grain or in a salad. Throw some nuts in there. I make it as colorful and as varied as I can.”

She’s an introvert who gives herself timeouts: “In busy or very social situations, my energy level depletes quickly. I have to recharge. That might mean reading a book or binge-watching a show when I get home. But sometimes I just want it to be quiet, to relax and sit and be still. That is something I have put into practice now that I have realized I really, really need it for myself. People often think that if you’re introverted, it means that you don’t like people, you don’t like being sociable, you’re shy and not very confident. But that’s just not true. It’s about how you recharge and come back to yourself and what you need to do that.