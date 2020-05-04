Princess Victoria & Prince Daniel got an adorable Cavapoo puppy named Rio

I’ve been walking so much during the lockdown, both in my neighborhood and at local parks. One of my biggest lockdown enjoyments has been seeing all of the local dogs. I live in a suburban area where people have a lot of pets, and I’ve loved seeing all of different varieties and cuteness levels. I haven’t seen many big dogs, which bums me out because big dogs need love too. There’s been a real move towards people adopting pets over the past two months. People decided, en masse around the world, that if they were going to be stuck at home, they needed someone furry to hang out with. My cats have been such a big comfort to me, but I’ve also been thinking about getting a dog. Ugh, should I? I still can’t decide.
Turns out, Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel also decided that this would be the perfect moment to introduce a family pet into their home. They already had two growing children, Princess Estelle (8 years old) and Oscar (4 years old). Now they have a puppy they’ve named Rio. Rio is a “Cavapoo,” meaning a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel-poodle mix. I love Cavalier Kings, they’re such beautiful dogs with sweet little faces. Rio has more of a poodle face though, and I don’t see much Cavalier King in him.
Meanwhile, Sweden has become a coronavirus-reaction test case for the world. While Sweden’s Scandinavian and European neighbors were ordering mass lockdowns and closing all but essential businesses, large swaths of Sweden stayed open throughout the past two months. As such, Sweden has a higher death rate and infection rate than its closest neighbors, and the infection rate among seniors is especially troubling. And yet… approval of Sweden’s anti-lockdown policies are widely popular within the country. The Washington Post had an op-ed questioning if this internal popularity was some kind of macabre nationalism. While “royalty” isn’t the most important thing to focus on during a pandemic, I do wonder if the long-term effects of the pandemic will fundamentally change how many European royal houses operate.
A mutt. They got a mutt. I hope they adopted it and didn’t buy it.
This “breed” is exploding right now. I know a local woman who has 1 year wait list even with about 8 litters every year between all her dogs. She sells them for $2500-$3000 per pup. Cute when they are little but become a shaggy mess as adults if not groomed constantly. Crazy.
I have been wondering about Sweden a lot, because I can’t find a clear source about their numbers, how is the situation there.
Hi, France is reporting around 22 317 confirmed cases and around 2 679 deaths related to covid 19 for Sweden
Thank you!
France deaths from Covid19, 24,895.
Sweden deaths are at 2,679 deaths and climbing.
I know Yoyo, I’m just from France, that’s why I detailed that this is what is reported in my country for Sweden
The death toll in Sweden is much higher than Norway where I live also because they count the numbers in a different way than we do. In Sweden they register the dead from all who has tested positive for the virus. So it can be people who had the virus but died from a heartattack. As I have understood it, it’s most common for countries to register the ones who have died directly from the virus.
*squeeeeeeee* He is too cute for words. That little face!!!!!
I think the Coronavirus strategy Sweden has decided to follow works mainly because it’s Sweden: its population is around 10M (so easier to control the spread) and the Swedish mentality makes it work. Try to implement that in most other countries and it would probably fail (people not following the first soft restrictions is what made most countries enforce more serious lock downs). Also, the entire continent around them is on lock down, so there’s not much movement anymore, which clearly helps massively slowing the spread.
Anydoodle, cut dog, and the kids look so excited to have a new family member!
I have a Cavalier King Charles — Fergus! — who is just the best boy and has been the perfect companion for isolation. Rio is really cute, but the poodle does look like it has won out over the Cavvie, for the most part. I’d say the coloring is Cav, because the ruby color is one of the classic Cav colors, but not so much poodle I think. The upside from the poodle side would be less shedding and allergens, but you definitely lose some of the adoreableness.
The Swedish corona virus model is really worrying. Is travel in/out at least restricted or shut down? I mean, play with your own population’s lives, but keep it at home.
Wow some of the comments on here are so mean about Cavapoos! I have a 7 year old cavapoo called Larka and she is the most adorable loving little pooch (I don’t care if you want to call her a mutt with relish, it doesn’t matter to me). I also adore Cavaliers but they have so many health problems due to over breeding that we decided to go for a cavapoo instead, they are gorgeous no matter which breed they look more like <3