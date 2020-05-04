Here’s a better explanation for what’s happening in Duchess Meghan’s lawsuit

I got my law degree from the University of The Good Wife, which means that I only really have a vague understanding of American criminal and civil law. My understanding of British law is practically nonexistent. Personally, I think the British laws governing the media and those civil lawsuits brought against print media are meant to be murky. That’s how the British tabloid media continues to gleefully smear people with few consequences, even after the Leveson Inquiry. All of which to say, I’m still trying to understand what Friday’s ruling means for the Duchess of Sussex’s lawsuit against the Daily Mail/Mail on Sunday. Meghan “lost” the first round of what will be a longer war – the judge told her side that they couldn’t make certain arguments, but that the lawsuit could of course proceed because the crux of the case is solid. As a gauche American, I actually found People Magazine’s explainer really helpful:

Meghan Markle will “continue to move forward” with her case against Associated Newspapers — publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday — after the judge ruled against parts of her claim that were presented in a pre-trial hearing last week. In a written judgment made public on Friday, the judge, Justice Warby, agreed to “strike out” parts of Meghan’s claim, which were put forward to the High Court in London on April 24. This means that when the case goes to trial, the court will not be asked to rule on whether the Mail on Sunday acted dishonestly, pursued a negative agenda against Meghan or deliberately stirred up trouble between the Duchess of Sussex and her father, Thomas Markle, 75. During the pre-trial hearing, the newspaper said that Meghan’s team didn’t have enough proof of dishonesty – mainly because it’s a state of mind. Instead, the legal case will now focus purely on whether the Mail on Sunday infringed Meghan’s privacy and U.K. laws surrounding copyright and data protection by printing excerpts of a handwritten letter she sent to her dad in August 2018. “I do not consider the allegations in question go to the ‘heart’ of the case, which at its core concerns the publication of five articles disclosing the words of, and information drawn from, the letter written by the claimant to her father in August in 2018,” Justice Warby wrote in the summary of his findings. Friday’s legal ruling is the first stage in the lawsuit, which is expected to go to a full trial in late 2020 or early 2021. In response to the ruling, Meghan’s legal team made it clear that despite the setback they would “continue to move forward” with her case, which is based around five articles published by the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline in February 2019. “Today’s ruling makes very clear that the core elements of this case do not change and will continue to move forward,” a spokesperson for Schillings law firm says in a release. “The Duchess’ rights were violated; the legal boundaries around privacy were crossed. As part of this process, the extremes to which the Mail on Sunday used distortive, manipulative, and dishonest tactics to target The Duchess of Sussex have been put on full display.” While Meghan will not dispute the ruling, her legal team added that they were “surprised” that Warby ruled that dishonest behavior was not “relevant” to the case. Adds the spokesperson from Schillings: “We feel honesty and integrity are at the core of what matters; or as it relates to the Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers, their lack thereof. Nonetheless, we respect the Judge’s decision as the strong case against Associated will continue to focus on the issue of a private, intimate and hand-written letter from a daughter to her father that was published by the Mail on Sunday. This gross violation of any person’s right to privacy is obvious and unlawful, and the Mail on Sunday should be held to account for their actions.”

[From People]

Ah. So the judge basically told Meghan’s side that there’s no way to prove that the Mail was consciously choosing to be dishonest, whether the Mail’s editors and journalists had dishonesty in their hearts. The judge also agreed with the Mail’s argument that at this point, no one can prove that the Mail pursued an agenda to destroy Meghan’s relationship with Thomas Markle. Which I also agree with? The argument that Toxic Tom wouldn’t have sold out his daughter unless he was manipulated by dishonest journalists is an argument which robs Toxic Tom of his toxic agency. I don’t doubt that Thomas has been manipulated and deceived about many things. But he also chose to sell out his daughter constantly.

The Daily Mail ran their take on the judge’s ruling and it was just as ridiculous and hyperbolic as you would expect. They got their own lawyers to insult Meghan, saying: “For Meghan this judgment is like a train ploughing into a petrol tanker on a level crossing. It is a complete disaster. She’s been humiliated today. Every complaint by Associated Newspapers has been completely and utterly vindicated by the judge.” LMAO. A boulder of salt.