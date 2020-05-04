Stephenie Meyer really is releasing ‘Midnight Sun,’ told through Edward’s perspective

I put this in the links last week, and as it turns out, it’s really happening: Stephenie Meyer is returning to the Twilight series and doing a book told through the perspective of Edward Cullen. It will be the same Twilight story – the core of which is Edward Cullen and Bella falling in love – but now told through the perspective of a sparkly vampire who has been undead for more than a century (and still somehow in high school). The book is called Midnight Sun.

It’s been 15 years since author Stephenie Meyer took the book world by storm after publishing her debut novel, Twilight. Now Meyer is making her return to the Twilight world with Midnight Sun, the much-anticipated companion novel to the franchise. The author first teased a surprise announcement by featuring a clock on her website’s homepage, seemingly counting down the Monday reveal. The clock was also posted on the social media pages of her production company Fickle Fish Films. The suspense drew fans into a frenzy as many were left theorizing whether the author would finally release Midnight Sun or return with a new book altogether. Indeed, when the countdown ended on Monday morning, Meyer’s website seemingly crashed from all of the interest as fans were unable to reach it to find out the news. But, in a video that aired on Good Morning America, Meyer announced the release of Midnight Sun on Aug. 4. The book’s release date and information was also posted to her publisher’s website. In the video, Meyer speaks about announcing the book’s release date amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure if it was the right time to put this book out but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long, it didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore,” she said. Though the author was originally set to publish Midnight Sun in 2008, Meyer canceled the publication plans after a copy of her manuscript was leaked online. The author then posted a partial rough draft of the work on her website but never released a completed story. At the time, she referred to Midnight Sun as “an exercise in character development that got wildly out of hand.”

A lot of authors do this now and I don’t hate or love the process. E.L. James did it with her Fifty Shades series too, which started out as Twilight fan-fic and became the most boring and terrible BDSM ever to be committed to the page and screen. But James did Grey, the Fifty Shades story told through Christian Grey’s perspective. One of my favorites of this literary “reimagining through another character’s eyes” thing (does it have an actual name?) is Wide Sargasso Sea, told through the perspective of Bertha from Jane Eyre (I love both books).

Anyway, is this a huge money grab? Possibly, although I’m sure Meyers is already worth more than she can spend. It seems more like she wanted to genuinely give her die-hard fans something. And yes, she’ll make millions from it.