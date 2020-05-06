Chris Evans tried to groom his dog, left a big bald spot

Two seconds later he full-body sneezed directly into my face. pic.twitter.com/rYKcCnhj3J — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2020

Today’s Quarantine PSA – I know we have all convinced ourselves that we have some latent hairdresser inside us that has been itching to come out but please, for the love of Christ, leave the pets out of that nonsense. While people like Pink and Anderson Cooper have shown us why the untrained should heed Jonathon Van Ness’ advice to put the scissors down, Chris Evans recently proved the same for anyone who thought they could negotiate dog clippers during quarantine. Chris, who just joined Instagram, posted a shot of his devoted, loving and adorable pup, Dodger, after Chris attempted to clean up his coat. And he biffed it. He gave poor Dodger a bald spot on his right shoulder:

I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) pic.twitter.com/uooHwtmgH3 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 4, 2020

This is all my fault. I complimented Chris on his work in cleaning up his brother Scott’s hair attempt and It went straight to his head. One fix job and Chris fancies himself Vidal Sassoon. Poor Dodger. Chris thinks he convinced Dodger that he looks good, but Dodger knows. You can see it in his stance. Fortunately, it will grow back, as will Dodger’s trust.

Even though Chris demonstrated exactly why we should leave things to the professionals, I understand the desire to groom our fur kids. My doggos nails need some serious attention and since I’ve never clipped dog nails before, I would be more scared then they were during the process. I’m fine bathing and brushing them, but that’s as far as I’ll allow myself to go. Fortunately, my dogs aren’t a long-haired breed. Plus they just got done shedding their winter coats so there is less hair to deal with anyway. I think I’ll tape this shot of Dodger to our clippers, though, just in case lockdown drags on. Now, all that said, I might have other plans for my pups*:

Best thing I did during quarantine… pic.twitter.com/ab0gzPUsPU — jaciwest (@jaciwest3) April 25, 2020

*I swear to you, I will not dye my dogs fur. But know that I want to. So. Very. Much.

Also, was this all an excuse to post Dodger photos? Yes. Yes it was.

Anyone else’s pups asking these questions?

“I’ve been watching you sleep for the last hour trying to organize my thoughts. I’m not sure how to say this so I’m just gonna come right out with it. Why the f*ck do we never go to the dog park anymore??? Also wake the hell up, I’m starving” pic.twitter.com/Ix8Yw61Vit — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 12, 2020

Happy Valentine’s Day from this pair of dysfunctional codependents. pic.twitter.com/8rzRkLKmFr — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 14, 2019