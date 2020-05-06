Chris Evans tried to groom his dog, left a big bald spot
Today’s Quarantine PSA – I know we have all convinced ourselves that we have some latent hairdresser inside us that has been itching to come out but please, for the love of Christ, leave the pets out of that nonsense. While people like Pink and Anderson Cooper have shown us why the untrained should heed Jonathon Van Ness’ advice to put the scissors down, Chris Evans recently proved the same for anyone who thought they could negotiate dog clippers during quarantine. Chris, who just joined Instagram, posted a shot of his devoted, loving and adorable pup, Dodger, after Chris attempted to clean up his coat. And he biffed it. He gave poor Dodger a bald spot on his right shoulder:

This is all my fault. I complimented Chris on his work in cleaning up his brother Scott’s hair attempt and It went straight to his head. One fix job and Chris fancies himself Vidal Sassoon. Poor Dodger. Chris thinks he convinced Dodger that he looks good, but Dodger knows. You can see it in his stance. Fortunately, it will grow back, as will Dodger’s trust.

Even though Chris demonstrated exactly why we should leave things to the professionals, I understand the desire to groom our fur kids. My doggos nails need some serious attention and since I’ve never clipped dog nails before, I would be more scared then they were during the process. I’m fine bathing and brushing them, but that’s as far as I’ll allow myself to go. Fortunately, my dogs aren’t a long-haired breed. Plus they just got done shedding their winter coats so there is less hair to deal with anyway. I think I’ll tape this shot of Dodger to our clippers, though, just in case lockdown drags on. Now, all that said, I might have other plans for my pups*:

*I swear to you, I will not dye my dogs fur. But know that I want to. So. Very. Much.

Also, was this all an excuse to post Dodger photos? Yes. Yes it was.

Anyone else’s pups asking these questions?

  1. Lori says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:22 am

    I have a rescue that looks like Chewbacca and we had to buy some clippers and have a go because she can get so easily matted & overheated (and I’m up in Canada). The results were…function over fashion. And the way she looks at me now – she totally knows it and is very disappointed with me.

  2. Jellybean says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:25 am

    Was this a stunt? A dog like that doesn’t need clipping, just a good groom to get rid of loose hair.

    • Erinn says:
      May 6, 2020 at 7:42 am

      That’s what I was wondering. It can cause more damage than benefit clipping a dog that isn’t supposed to be clipped – they need the coats for sun protection and cooling.

      I’m just not sure how it went so wrong haha.

  3. Jellybean says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:36 am

    What kind of human being would dye a dog? I can’t believe some people, they will go online and shame you for walking a dog off the lead and don’t seem to understand that throwing unnecessary chemicals at your dog is not ok. My labs get hosed down if they roll in fox poo! and one of them needs their ears cleaned regularly and that is it. They do not need their nails clipped because they walk a lot, they don’t need baths because they swim everyday and they don’t need fussing with because they are labs and not fashion items.

  4. SJR says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:41 am

    I have buzzed my dog several times since no groomers. It goes Ok cause she is mellow but, it does not look good. Neither do my bangs which I also have trimmed.

    Dodger is adorable! What a cute dog.
    Chris Evans looks gooood these days.

  5. Jerusha says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:50 am

    Awwwwww, Dodger! Makes Chris even more attractive.

  6. Lightpurple says:
    May 6, 2020 at 7:51 am

    I have seen Dodger running on two occasions. He is a very cute dog. As is his human.

    We will not be buzzing our long haired cat here, although she has a few mats. I value my life too much.

    My hair salon has started sending out comforting emails once a week, urging patience and hats.

