Brad Pitt & Alia Shawkat are still ‘hanging out plenty’ during the quarantine

In the early months of this year, a curious thing kept happening: Brad Pitt kept hanging out with Alia Shawkat, an actress perhaps best known (to me) as Maeby Funke on Arrested Development. Alia is 31 years old. Brad Pitt is 56. Alia is very “hip/cool comedy actress/writer with young friends in the LA scene.” Brad is… not that. Not part of that crowd at all. There was even a rumor that Alia was the one writing Brad’s awards season speeches, which is something I still believe. So… is this really a thing? Could it be that while we were waiting for Brad to date Charlize Theron or Ana de Armas, he’s actually been quietly spending a lot of time with Alia?

Brad Pitt is strictly adhering to the coronavirus quarantine at his Los Angeles home — but he has accepted a few visits from Alia Shawkat. “They’re hanging out plenty,” a source close to the Oscar winner, 56, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re only about 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad’s place whenever they have time to chill. It’s all very organic and easy.” Pitt and the Arrested Development alum, 31, were first spotted together at the L.A. on Fire exhibition in November 2019. They quickly bonded over art, and she has since been helping with his sculpting work. “She’s been by his side at his art studio, helping him brainstorm projects to get involved in, and vice versa,” the source tells Us. However, a second insider insists the pair are just friends despite their chummy hangouts.

[From Us Weekly]

This feels familiar to me in a strange way. Like, I relate to Alia – the “weird girl” who is friendly with people outside my traditional friend group. I used to be like that. I would have thought nothing of befriending a man 25 years older than me and doing casual hangouts at his home or art studio, or going to concerts with him or helping him write his speeches. I would have told myself that we were “just friends” too. And hell, maybe that’s all this is. But since it’s Brad, I kind of feel like he has some kind of agenda. Maybe it’s not a sexual or romantic agenda, but there’s *something* happening here.