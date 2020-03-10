Brad Pitt was seen with a ‘mystery woman’ at an Thundercat concert in LA

I feel sorry for the old-school Bradifer shippers who were taken in by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s rather obvious Oscar-campaign scheme. It had all the hallmarks of an Oscar campaign stunt: a December rollout, suspicious photo-ops, explicit denials that Brad and Jennifer were back together while still managing to get both their names in headlines for three solid months. Personally, I believe all of the conspiracies about CAA (the agency which represents both of them) and how the scheme was likely dreamt up by agents, publicists and Oscar-campaign strategists. People Magazine readers love “Brad and Jen” together, so it worked – Jennifer won a SAG Award and Brad swept all of the major awards. And then the very second the awards season was over, all of those Bradifer stories stopped ABRUPTLY.

So, we haven’t heard about “Brad and Jen” in weeks, basically since the Oscars. And now Brad is out with some “mystery woman” in LA? Hm.

Brad Pitt looked comfy over the weekend next to a mystery woman at a concert — and while it’s unclear if this is romantic, what is clear is Brad’s not scared of getting out there. BP was spotted Saturday night at The Wiltern in L.A., where musician Thundercat was performing. Eyewitnesses tell us he arrived with the woman, whom he sat next to pretty much through the whole show. It’s hard to see her face, but you get a decent side profile. At one point, she takes off her beanie, revealing really short hair — almost like a buzz cut. There’s no clear signs of PDA, but they’re clearly watching the show together … which becomes even more evident when Beck comes over to chat them both up. BTW, he wasn’t the only other celeb there … we’re told Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign and Anderson .Paak were among the stars in the VIP area. Brad and his lady friend, included, obviously. Now, again, we don’t know if this get-together was romantic or friendly — but fact is … Brad out with anyone is always worth a convo. He’s joked anyone he stands next to is immediately pegged as a new flame — so we should give him the benefit of the doubt. That said, it’s also pretty apparent Brad is somewhat conscious and careful about who he steps out with in public — which was evident at the Oscars last month. He showed up with his manager as his date but the media went nuts trying to figure out who exactly she was. The potentially bad news this could pose for Brennifer shippers … Brad’s recent encounters with Jen Aniston might’ve been much ado about nothing after all. In any case, we’ve reached out to Brad’s camp for clarification on this outing … so far, no word back.

[From TMZ]

I personally think that when Brad has a new girlfriend, he’ll want to show us and there will be a big girlfriend rollout. Until then, he’s probably just dating here and there and it’s probably nothing serious. I also think – and I know I don’t give him credit for this enough – that Brad legitimately has a lot of female friends? He’s not a toxic bro in that sense. He has, historically, been friends with a lot of women and always had good relationships with female coworkers. Plus, I think Brad has a lot of “sober buddies” these days, either sober companions he’s paying or friends he met through various programs. Also: some people think this is Alia Shawkat. Could be. Brad and Alia have spent a lot of time together over the past year or so.

Brad Pitt Watches Thundercat Show Next to Mystery Woman in L.A. https://t.co/svmmLedf7g — TMZ (@TMZ) March 9, 2020