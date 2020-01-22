People: Jennifer Aniston ‘is not dating Brad, they are friends & happy for each other’

Are you shocked by the fact that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s blatant stunt queenery was not rewarded with breathless Us Weekly and People covers? I am shocked. I thought Us Weekly would have absolute put Brad & Jen on the cover, but they went with the Sussexes. People Mag only put a little sub-cover blurb, and People is running this story, below, as an exclusive:
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston‘s sweet reunion at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards showed the pair’s regard for each other. The two exes greeted each other warmly backstage at the awards show after each had won a SAG Award in their respective category — Pitt, 56, for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Aniston, 50, for her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.
“Jen was happy for Brad,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They congratulated each other and that was it.”
The insider says, “It was an emotional night,” and adds that Aniston “is not dating Brad.”
“They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other,” says the source. “She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”
Well, that’s something. It sounded almost… terse? Are sources close to Aniston (cough) kind of terse about how her big SAG Award win turned in Brad & Jen: Redux For An Oscar Campaign? Nothing is more convincing than a flat “Jennifer IS NOT DATING BRAD.” I actually believe she’s not and I actually believe that she’s over his bulls-t, but still…she and Brad have both been happy enough to milk this reunion.
Also: Brad mentioned his “lovely kids” in an interview with People. For those of you keeping track of how many times he mentions them.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
