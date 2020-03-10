Liu Yifei in an epic Elie Saab gown at the ‘Mulan’ premiere: stunning or too much?

Actress Yifei Liu wearing a shimmering gold, str...

Here are some photos from last night’s Mulan premiere, which is… I think appropriately hyped, right? I’ve seen a lot of hype pieces for the live-action version, but it doesn’t feel like Disney is oversaturating the market with Mulan stuff. Maybe they’ve learned how to balance it. Or maybe everything just feels subdued these days because of the ‘rona. No matter how popular Mulan could have been, I suspect that the box office will suffer just because people don’t want to go OUT right now to see movies. Still, the star of the live-action movie decided to roll out the red carpet for herself. Liu Yifei wore this absolutely huge, epic Elie Saab gown to the premiere. The dress is gorgeous and completely appropriate.

Actress Yifei Liu wearing a shimmering gold, str...

OG Mulan – aka the voice of Mulan in the animated ‘90s movie – Ming-Na Wen also attended the premiere. She also went big and she looks absolutely gorgeous. This immortal vampire is 56 years old, can you believe it?

Ming-Na Wen at the World premiere of Disney's 'Mulan' held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, USA on March 9, 2020.

Lana Condor wore Antonio Berardi. Cute? It’s okay.

Lana Condor attends The premiere of Disney's "MULAN" in Los Angeles

What’s going on with Jaimie Alexander? She looks deathly. Maybe it’s just the haircut?

Actress Jaimie Alexander arrives at the World Pr...

Christina Aguilera was there. She sings “Loyal Brave True” for the soundtrack. You think Aguilera will perform at the Oscars next year?

Singer Christina Aguilera wearing a Galia Lahav...

It’s great to see Jet Li.

Actor Jet Li arrives at the World Premiere Of Di...

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to “Liu Yifei in an epic Elie Saab gown at the ‘Mulan’ premiere: stunning or too much?”

  1. Astrid says:
    March 10, 2020 at 9:47 am

    Liu and her gown are perfection

    Reply
  2. Belli says:
    March 10, 2020 at 9:55 am

    No way, it’s gorgeous.

    But then if I had access to a gown like that I’d wear it to the supermarket.

    Reply
  3. LULU wang was robbed says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:00 am

    Absolutely epic and completely appropriate for the occasion.
    Usually I don’t like Ellie Saab but those Phoenix and dragon(?) motifs are perfect for an occasion like this, theyre such an important cultural touchstone for us, even if you’re ABC like me.

    Reply
  4. Valiantly Varnished says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:03 am

    I was never that into the original animated Mulan all that much but Ive seen the preview for the live action version a few times now and I am EXCITED to see it. It looks amazing. I will be going to see it.
    Liu’s dress is stunning and so is Ming-Na’s. Ming-Na looks stunning. The woman doesnt seem to age!

    Reply
  5. Spikey says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:05 am

    Just wow! And I’m not one for princess gowns. Liu Yifei looks a-m-a-z-i-n-g!

    Reply
  6. Eliza_ says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:06 am

    I am here for more Ming-Na Wen!

    Sadly Mulans boxoffice will be lower due to covid19 as people around the world will abstain from public places more than usual. Which is a shame, I want to see it but with a young baby even without the virus I’m not able.

    Reply
  7. josephine says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Love Jet Li, so glad to see him looking healthier again.

    I’m worried about this movie not doing well – I feel like I can’t quite tell if it’s geared more toward kids or if it’s an action movie geared toward adults and that the general public won’t know quite what to do with it. Hope it does well though.

    Reply
  8. Noodle says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:08 am

    My daughter was obsessed with animated Mulan when it came out. She loved how strong and brave she was. She famously asked one of our family friends “Do you like the Huns? I don’t like the Huns!” I cant wait to go see the remake with her!

    Reply
  9. BANANIE says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:13 am

    “Loyal Brave True” sounds like a Kardashian baby name brainstorming session.

    Reply
  10. geekychick says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Mulan was my favorite animated movie ever. she was brave, true, intelligent and aspirational, and she wasn’t a tomboy per se. I am so excited for this movie and I fervently hope it’s slay in profits and that the big-shots will take into account it’s coming out at the time when no one smart enough* wants to go see a movie .

    *in countries affected by the covid-19, which is practically all of europe and north america.

    Reply
  11. asdfa says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:32 am

    I’m always here for a huge ballgown when it’s done well, and I think both Liu Yifei and Ming Na Wen look amazing :)

    Reply
  12. Snappyfish says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:41 am

    Simply glorious. This is live action Mulan. Go big or go home

    Reply
  13. Watson says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:42 am

    If you’re a Disney Princess, you’re definitely allowed to rock a ball gown of this magnitude to your premiere!!!

    Reply
  14. says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:44 am

    The dress is beautiful, can’t stand her.

    Reply
    • Imtired says:
      March 10, 2020 at 10:50 am

      Because of her saying something tone deaf about the communist party right? I heard about this too. There is a boycott of this movie. Other that that I know nothing about her

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment