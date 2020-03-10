Liu Yifei in an epic Elie Saab gown at the ‘Mulan’ premiere: stunning or too much?

Here are some photos from last night’s Mulan premiere, which is… I think appropriately hyped, right? I’ve seen a lot of hype pieces for the live-action version, but it doesn’t feel like Disney is oversaturating the market with Mulan stuff. Maybe they’ve learned how to balance it. Or maybe everything just feels subdued these days because of the ‘rona. No matter how popular Mulan could have been, I suspect that the box office will suffer just because people don’t want to go OUT right now to see movies. Still, the star of the live-action movie decided to roll out the red carpet for herself. Liu Yifei wore this absolutely huge, epic Elie Saab gown to the premiere. The dress is gorgeous and completely appropriate.
OG Mulan – aka the voice of Mulan in the animated ‘90s movie – Ming-Na Wen also attended the premiere. She also went big and she looks absolutely gorgeous. This immortal vampire is 56 years old, can you believe it?
Lana Condor wore Antonio Berardi. Cute? It’s okay.
What’s going on with Jaimie Alexander? She looks deathly. Maybe it’s just the haircut?
Christina Aguilera was there. She sings “Loyal Brave True” for the soundtrack. You think Aguilera will perform at the Oscars next year?
It’s great to see Jet Li.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Liu and her gown are perfection
I’ll say! It’s the stuff every little girl’s princess dreams are made of.
No way, it’s gorgeous.
But then if I had access to a gown like that I’d wear it to the supermarket.
Absolutely epic and completely appropriate for the occasion.
Usually I don’t like Ellie Saab but those Phoenix and dragon(?) motifs are perfect for an occasion like this, theyre such an important cultural touchstone for us, even if you’re ABC like me.
I was never that into the original animated Mulan all that much but Ive seen the preview for the live action version a few times now and I am EXCITED to see it. It looks amazing. I will be going to see it.
Liu’s dress is stunning and so is Ming-Na’s. Ming-Na looks stunning. The woman doesnt seem to age!
Just wow! And I’m not one for princess gowns. Liu Yifei looks a-m-a-z-i-n-g!
I am here for more Ming-Na Wen!
Sadly Mulans boxoffice will be lower due to covid19 as people around the world will abstain from public places more than usual. Which is a shame, I want to see it but with a young baby even without the virus I’m not able.
Love Jet Li, so glad to see him looking healthier again.
I’m worried about this movie not doing well – I feel like I can’t quite tell if it’s geared more toward kids or if it’s an action movie geared toward adults and that the general public won’t know quite what to do with it. Hope it does well though.
My daughter was obsessed with animated Mulan when it came out. She loved how strong and brave she was. She famously asked one of our family friends “Do you like the Huns? I don’t like the Huns!” I cant wait to go see the remake with her!
“Loyal Brave True” sounds like a Kardashian baby name brainstorming session.
LMAO
Also Christina’s dress makes it look like her boob was stung by a bee and is now like that. Not good.
Mulan was my favorite animated movie ever. she was brave, true, intelligent and aspirational, and she wasn’t a tomboy per se. I am so excited for this movie and I fervently hope it’s slay in profits and that the big-shots will take into account it’s coming out at the time when no one smart enough* wants to go see a movie .
*in countries affected by the covid-19, which is practically all of europe and north america.
I’m always here for a huge ballgown when it’s done well, and I think both Liu Yifei and Ming Na Wen look amazing
Simply glorious. This is live action Mulan. Go big or go home
If you’re a Disney Princess, you’re definitely allowed to rock a ball gown of this magnitude to your premiere!!!
The dress is beautiful, can’t stand her.
Because of her saying something tone deaf about the communist party right? I heard about this too. There is a boycott of this movie. Other that that I know nothing about her