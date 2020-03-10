The Duke & Duchess of Sussex threw a goodbye-lunch for their staff last week

When the Duchess of Sussex first arrived back in Britain for the first time following January’s Sussexit announcement, she was first spotted at the Goring Hotel, one of the most exclusive and “royal-adjacent” hotels in England. She and Harry were seen exiting the hotel, and there was a day-long HOW DARE THEY story about how Meghan and Harry were probably staying at the Goring Hotel and how dare they not stay at their taxpayer-funded home Frogmore Cottage, and how dare they spend money on a nice hotel, etc. Well, the mystery of why Meghan and Harry were at the Goring has been answered: they threw a goodbye-lunch for their staffers.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s staff wept during an emotional lunch the couple threw for their employees, Page Six is told. With just days to go before they step down as “senior” royals, the The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — currently on a “farewell tour” of the UK — surprised their employees with a “festive” lunch at The Goring Hotel in London on Thursday. The Sussexes told their 15 staff they were closing their Buckingham Palace office in person in January — shortly after announcing they were moving to North America. While a few staff will remain in their employ, most have been negotiating exit packages. A royal source said the couple organized a lunch to bid farewell to their hard-working team, revealing: “Harry and Meghan have often done fun things like throwing pizza parties or hiring ice cream trucks for their staff, but they wanted to do something special going into this last week together. They toasted the team and thanked them for everything they have done. Some of the staffers cried. They’ve all been through so much together and the staff have been working around the clock to make sure this last visit was as seamless as possible. Meghan and Harry really wanted to show their appreciation, they know how hard everyone has worked.” Staff who are leaving include Harry’s longtime program co-ordinator Clara Loughran, who was asked by the prince to hand Meghan her bouquet in church on her wedding day. The couple’s private secretary Fiona Mcilwham is also leaving, although she is on secondment from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and is likely to be found in a role in Whitehall, according to reports. Their hugely experienced communications chief Sara Latham — who previously worked for the Obamas and was Hillary Clinton’s senior campaign adviser –- remains with them until the end of the month, while her deputy, assistant communications secretary Marnie Gaffney, is leaving. The other press officer to lose her job is Julie Burley, who worked for Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton on their successful mental health campaign Heads Together. David Watkins, poached from fashion house Burberry in August as the couple’s social media expert and nicknamed “Digital Dave”, is also leaving.

[From Page Six]

I still have questions about whether certain staff members are going to “rejoin” the Sussexes’ staff in a private capacity once they’re officially off the royal chain on April 1st. My guess is that a few of these staffers probably will be working for Harry and Meghan in some capacity. I’d also like to point out a few odd things. One, we all knew that Harry & Meghan’s palace office was going away when they announced their Sussexit, so why all the breast-beating from royal reporters one month ago about it? It’s also remarkable and noteworthy that no other royal office wants to hire ex-Sussex staffers. Those royal offices want to copy and emulate Harry and Meghan’s media-savvy power, their social media and their ideas, but those royal offices won’t hire H&M’s people? It’s funny. Anyway, the Goring Hotel lunch sounds like it was a nice time.