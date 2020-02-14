The Duke & Duchess of Sussex went to Stanford and they fired all their office staff

Well, this is interesting just from a logistical point of view. Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to Stanford University yesterday for a day trip. So… they spent a few days in Miami late last week, rejected an offer to fly to California to go to the Oscars, flew back to Vancouver Island, then flew – commercial! – to the heart of Silicon Valley on Thursday (or perhaps they flew on Wednesday). What was the purpose of the trip? Something about the foundation:
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have gone back to college. The royal couple paid a visit to Stanford University on Tuesday to attend a brainstorming session over several hours with professors and academics at the prestigious university in Palo Alto, California, a palace source confirmed to TODAY.
The meeting was to help them with their ongoing work to establish a new charitable organization. The couple indicated on their new website in January that they intended to start a new foundation after shifting their home from England to Canada.
“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they wrote.
Harry and the former Meghan Markle flew commercial from Canada. At Stanford, they were personally greeted by Marc Tessier-Lavigne, the university’s president.
I’ve generally believed that Harry and Meghan could get a meeting with anyone they wanted in the celebrity, media, political and financial worlds. But can also get any meeting they want in academia and tech? Apparently so. Stanford isn’t the kind of college which stops on a dime for a couple of “minor royals/celebrities,” and this wasn’t some unannounced drop-by. They clearly had meetings set up with specific people and I’m curious who, where and why, and how it all relates to their foundation.
Meanwhile, I could have sworn that we already knew that this would eventually happen, but apparently all fifteen staffers in the Sussexes’ Buckingham Palace office are being let go:
Harry and Meghan are axing 15 staff and closing their Buckingham Palace office. It is the surest sign yet that the couple and their son Archie are unlikely ever to return to the UK to live. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke the news to their team in person in January following the announcement that they were stepping down as senior working royals. While one or two may be absorbed back into the royal household, most are now negotiating redundancy packages.
Last night Buckingham Palace said it did not comment on staffing matters but it is understood senior royals, including the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William are aware of the office closure and redundancies. A source told the Mail: ‘Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed. While the details are still being finalised and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately there will be some redundancies.’
Among those to lose their jobs are the couple’s newly appointed private secretary, Fiona Mcilwham – although she is on secondment from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and is likely to be found in a role in Whitehall – and their hugely experienced communications chief Sara Latham.
Didn’t we already know this was going to happen? Part of the Sussexit deal they worked out was that they would no longer have a Buckingham Palace office, correct? Or rather, Charles and the Queen would no longer pay for the office/staff. I think it was left fuzzy on purpose a month ago, but I figured this would happen at some point. Anyway, I feel sorry for those people, many of whom were hand-picked by Meghan and Harry in the past year. I wonder if one or two of those people will end up working for the Sussexes anyway, just in a “private” capacity?
SussexRoyal also posted this “behind the scenes” video from Meghan’s British Vogue guest-editorship, where she’s sitting with Vogue editor in chief Edward Enniful and they’re talking about the issue and then they call some of the women on the cover. It’s cute, and it’s very Meghan. Which is to say, very earnest.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier today @edward_enninful, the Editor in Chief of @britishvogue shared: “#ForcesForChange, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue ( sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. I can't wait to see what 2020 has in store…” • To celebrate, we wanted to share this never before seen video behind the scenes with Edward and The Duchess of Sussex on the creation of this special issue. Please note, this was filmed last August in London. Congratulations to all of those who took part in the 2019 September issue, and huge thanks to those who supported and helped make this a success! Video credit: Directed by @kloss_films Copyright @sussexroyal
It is sad for the staff that have lost their jobs but what was the other option, keep all those employees on the payroll even though H&M no longer have an office? Either way H&M were going to have their arses handed to them on a platter for either sacking people or having the Firm pay people that are no longer needed as they are no longer royal. But the Daily Mail get their headline either way.
The comments on DM are surreal. You would think that H&M would have to be obliged to live in UK to keep these people working. Or the the Crown somehow would have to make place for them.
It’s always sad when people loose their jobs because the company (office) closed, but they are very qualified with great references and they can have better pick them most of us.
Of course, everything because M&H are selfish people, blah, blah, blah.. I just think that, if those employees were so loyal to the house of Sussex, H&M would move the skies to keep them, because loyalty is a very precious commodity in their household.
I thought Chaz, the tabloids et al were clamoring for a streamlined monarchy?
The natural result of having fewer working royals, is fewer royal courtiers. Can’t have it both ways, chickens.
Mind you I’m pretty sure Her Maj’s grey men and the hobgoblins at Clarence House & KP aren’t losing any sleep over these redundancies.
The staff knew it was coming. It was no big secret.
Wait, people didn’t really believe the Oscar presenting story, did they?
I never believed this Oscar story for one minute.
Hell no, lol.
The presenters were probably already lined up well in advance and before Meghan and Harry’s departure from the UK.
I side-eyed it. Yes, presenters ARE lined up weeks in advance and are normally never a last-minute invite thing. That said, I couldn’t completely put it past the Academy for at least entertaining the idea to the point of asking. Not compelty.
And them showing up at a private after-party I do think is something that could have been on the table if they wanted to do some networking. Looks like they didn’t want to go that route either though.
I think this was expected TBH as considering the path the Sussex’s want to take the team in the UK wouldn’t necessarily have the experience. Working in PR for the public sector is a very different ball game to the private/entertainment sector – I have worked in comms in both. Plus if they are basing themselves in North America is makes perfect sense to have a team based there.
I can understand why they are using Meghan’s HW contacts to build a brand – these guys are better placed to do that. Am sure these folks won’t have problems getting roles elsewhere.
@ Digital Unicorn, I sincerely doubt the Sussexes are using Meghan’s HW contacts. To me this is all Harry because, of the two he is the most connected when it comes to high profile people, through his work as the Queen’s rep but most importantly through his work with the Invictus Games and foundation and through his other charity work both is Africa and elsewheres. Harry, it seems, has been laying his ground work for years, making his contacts and connections, knowing probably that if nothing changes with his family situation, these would be the people he was gonna call upon for assistance and advice. I believe once they both got tired of the abuse and Meghan agreed to leave the firm with him, they left knowing that their friends were willing to be there for them through thick and thin.
I don’t think they are using Meghan HW contacts to set up meeting at Stanford and such. However, I do think she kept her PR and agents from when she was acting – or at least kept the same firms who she had when she was acting, and *they* are the ones who have helped them set up some of these things. However, I think Meghan and Harry have the idea of the things and types of meeting they want to do and have taken the lead to point their reps in the correct direction to help set up things like this.
As to the UK staff, I’ve been saying since jump that the two of them have no intention of living full time in the UK again. Not in any meaningful and significant way. They’ll pop over for quick visits for a few days, like the Commonwealth event they’ll going over for in March, but that’s it. However, they’ll live in Canada, and do most of their work – related to their foundation and such – in Canada and the US. Archie and any other kids will go to school in Canada, and never be sent to Boarding School in the UK. When they make enough money to pay for their own security, they’ll cut that final tie.
@Morrigan01, that makes sense, I absolutely misunderstood @DU. I stand corrected.
I would’ve thought they paid Stanford. Academic institutions are always in need of funding and I don’t think Harry and Meghan would expect expert academic consultation for free.
I doubt they cut anyone a check. But I also bet everyone was really excited to do it for free.
I’ve worked at several major universities and medical schools and if the topic is viable to any of the school’s research, foundation goals, or think labs, the meetings are set. There is no fee for this as it’s just part of the ongoing life of a major university. And, yes, I’m sure Stanford’s team was excited to take the meeting and establish a relationship. I think people would be surprised at the number and scope of public figure that requests meetings. The first children’s hospital I worked for it was a pleasant surprise to me the number of sports figures, singers, musicians, actors, etc would set up a private, low key visit to the children’s wards when they are in town for a gig or movie role, etc. The children are thrilled and — surprisingly — the visits stay private.
As to the SUSSEX BP office team, most of them have probably known for at least 6 months that their jobs were ending. Everyone now agrees that discussions had been going on for quite some time and I’m sure several were key players in the negotiations and word just trickles down. I imagine the Sussexes meeting with their team in January was a formal announcement and private thank you to their team. But, you can bet, the Rabid Rota will write this story as if they were all blindsided. I know I read several weeks ago that one of their team had already taken another position with a big private London-based firm. ( I think it was the woman who left Kate to work with Sussexes when they split foundations.).Many others, like Sarah, probably already have something lined up.
Natalie Campbell. Starts a position as of next month with Belu water. Have never heard of it (not in UK) but sounds like an interesting, environmentally responsible company. Donates 100% of its profits.
Stanford is the second wealthiest university in the US. It’s endowment is over $25 billion. Money is not an issue.
Agreed. Stanford doesn’t need any more money.
Marc Tessier-Lavigne is Canadian. Coincidence or conspiracy?
There’s never been a university that said they had enough/too much fundings. Of course Standford reps will want to meet with them and figure out if they could eventually benefit from their future foundation.
That being said, Canada has wonderful universities that could also benefit ya know?! And we constantly lack funding in part because we don’t charge a gazillion per semester to our students.
there’s no reason to be surprised that academics/academic institutions would take meetings with them. The lure of funding (or connections that could help funding) is a big motivator – just look at the academics/scientists that had egg on their face when the funding they received from Jeffrey Epstein was made public
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/08/22/scientists-apologise-accepting-money-epstein-academia-engulfed/
I am a provost at a college. The president and I take meetings regularly with non-profits that align with the mission of the college. It helps create opportunities for our students down the road, brings influential people into our sphere and allows us to provide support (some strategic, some academic) to worthwhile causes. I took two meetings like this in the past week.
I doubt they are there using the HW connections, I think their work there is likely to do with conceptualizing and branding their foundation.
Stanford (the dschool) is a leader in Human Centred Design, an approach to business and industry (as well as education and health) that uses Design Thinking to blueprint and execute a concept. I would image they are using their methods, dispositions, and protocols to lay the groundwork on the foundation.
I am starting to think that even if she had not received such awful treatment she would have eventually just gotten bored or tired and left either way, too much of a free spirit for that stiff institution.
that’s kind of a shitty thing to say. Fine, it’s your opinion, but that’s just echoing one of the nastier coded charges against her: that she wasn’t “good enough” to be a royal based on her pedigree (or lack of one). “She would have left anyway” b/c she’s not “one of us.” I’m not saying that’s what you intend to say (maybe you do, Idk, but I’m not assuming that), but that’s how coded language works. I mean, she gave up her country, her home, and her career for the man she loved, and she tried hard to fit in. She didn’t fit in because they didn’t want her to fit in. Not for her lack of trying.
Sorry if you think it’s a shitty thing to say…i know she tried very heard and I love Meg and her work ethic. But that’s not what I meant at all.
You are really reaching to find her comment so offensive. She didn’t at all even hint that she wasn’t good enough. Like you said, it’s her opinion so maybe respect that without trying to find something to overreact about.
what Lisafrankaboutit said. ridiculous over-reaction.
She didn’t seem bored or tired when she was raising money for her charities. I’m calling bs on this comment. Megan was nothing but all in. Btw, Keen Kate’s charity is closing. She fits the profile you describe to a tee.
??
It’s hard to say but I doubt she would’ve left if Harry decided to stuck it out and stay with the family. I know some on here think that Meghan has him wrapped around her finger and it might be so, since the more assertive one in a relationship leads naturally, but I think they tried and it just didn’t work with the Windsors.
Harry was the one who wanted to leave. Meghan would never have left if Harry did not want to leave. Do not forget that Harry talked about leaving as early as 2007 and/or after he left “army active field duty” and felt chained to a desk with his desk job. Harry wanted to leave since BEFORE he meet Meghan.
I think Harry adores Meghan. But I think one of the things he loves about her is that she had no ties into that world which he *himself* was never in love with and always had a desire to leave even before he met her.
Think if he had married someone like Cressida: she was born and raised in that Aristocratic world. Does anyone really think she would have been up for walking away from it all if Harry had finally had enough and wanted to make a plan to leave/get out? I don’t think so.
Leaving was a lot easier because Archie is still a baby and Meghan hadn’t lived her whole life in the UK and within that same world Harry wanted to escape from. When he said “that’s it, let’s go” she had the ability to be full ride-or-die and say “I’m with you babe.”
Cressida would be arguably be even less popular with Kate than Meghan was. IMO.Cressida is half sister of Isabella Calthorpe–and William was interested in her but Calthorpe apparently did not reciprocate . Kate and Chelsy Davy were pictured together when Chelsy was dating Harry. Kate did not apparently socialize with Cressida though the York girls did. I think she’d have had a really tough time with Kate since her half sister might have been around a lot visiting Cressida.
Keekee, I think in another reality she was supported and revolutionized what it means to be royal. (That’s the reality that I would like to be living in … somehow I got stuck here.)
I don’t think so. She seemed really excited and eager for the projects she first did there, and had she been treated warmly (or even fairly) I think she would have continued trying to do good things in the UK and modernizing the royal family.
Also, if they hadn’t closed this office, people would be screaming about the waste of having a staff when they don’t live there. Now they’re screaming about people losing their jobs. H&M can’t win, so they might as well do what makes them happy.
If she had been given the support and space to thrive instead of being bullied she would definitely have stayed.
But if they were not bullying people, the BRF would not be the BRF. Bullying, stealing (land, money and people), etc. it’s what those people do best.
@KeeKee, Meghan is a grown woman who has worked her whole life. She’s not some flighty lightweight who has devoted her entire existence to trapping and hanging on to a man. The idea that Meghan would get ‘bored’ and pack up her toys and flounce off is typical Cambridge stan nonsense.
Well I am not a Cambridge Stan and that was my opinion and it was rather straight forward.
I can see it. She’s been a gogetter since practically birth. She would eventually find the RF’s ‘stay in your lane, stay quiet, know your (inferior) place in the family and never glow’ way of life beyond stifling. Nor does the vacation six months of the year life style seem to be her thing. Had she stayed, in 20 years she would have been unrecognizable from the woman that married Harry in the first place.
These two have an amazing life in front of them and they are going to live it active, happy and making a difference, which wasn’t going to happen attached to that family and the head troll.
I get what you are saying @Lady D. Meghan herself said she never wanted to be a lady who lunches, but a woman who works.
“Ladies Who Lunch” btw is a song from the Stephen Sondheim show “Company” about women who lead empty lives of quiet desperation. (Being a theater major – along with her international relations major – I’m sure Meghan knows the entire Sondheim catalog backwards and forwards).
I admit, when I read that Ladies Who Lunch quote from her, aside from recognising a fellow Sondheim fan, I DID wonder how her being in the BRF was going to work because the women there – or at least among the British Aristocracy – seem to emptomise the whole Ladies Who Lunch moffit – particularly this lyric: “The ones who follow the rules/and meet themselves at the schools/too busy to know that they’re fools.”
I think she tried, that Meghan really did try to make it work. That she really was all-in at the start. But there was just too much of a culture clash wrt her American upbringing/ideal of working hard vs taking six month vacations. Hence, one of the many reasons the smear campaign started up against her.
I’m not sure if it’s a matter of her being “bored” but instead a realization that the changes she might have wanted to introduce would never be acceptable to the BRF.
how do we even know she wanted to introduce changes? That’s more of the DM bs used to justify the media’s horrible treatment of her. Why not go by what she said she wanted to do. She wanted to work. All the stuff about wanting to change things was media speculation. Her being there at all IS changing things, but if that’s really the problem, then the real “crime” she committed was simply existing. I think that we need to make sure we don’t simply accept the media narrative as fact. It’s clear that the BM created a script for Meghan to follow that fit their own biases and beliefs. They have then judged her according to their own script instead of by what she’s actually said and done. Food for thought: every single thing Meghan did had a precedent. Editing a magazine, putting together an outside project like a book and a clothing line (hello Prince’s trust). It’s like all the “protocols” she supposedly broke were things that the other royals do regularly.
Lanne, I agree with you. The media started telling us that Meghan was modernizing the monarchy because she was a black, American, working woman who had life experience and opinions moving into an all white, dusty, old, British aristocratic royal family. It was meant to be a good thing and meant to make the royal family seem more representative of the people, less racist, less classist, etc. The modernizing the monarchy was literally just her being able to exist at all in the monarchy and that was a good and positive thing.
But eventually the Daily Mail and the other click-baity royal reporters twisted this idea into “Meghan wants to modernize the monarchy and completely overhaul it,” with the implication being that she was going to live tweet from coronations, or start a YouTube channel doing Get Ready With Me videos in the queen’s jewelry vault, or some other stupid thing. They were using “Meghan modernizes the monarchy” as a way to slur her and get everyone’s backs up about this radical new interloper coming in and demanding that the RF act like Southern Californian celebrities and throw away all their traditions when that wasn’t actually happening. She was dressing like everyone else, following the same rules and etiquette and protocol as everyone else, was working like everyone else (except Will and Kate who barely work), was going to the same events as everyone else, was dealing with the same royal rota as everyone else.
And now, Meghan fans are defending the fact that Meghan was working behind the scenes to modernize the monarchy because we like to defend her against stupid criticism and we think that the monarchy actually is in need of modernizing because it’s so anachronistic and backwards. So people are happy to think that Meghan was trying to make all kinds of changes and are defending her for it. But they’re defending her for something that she wasn’t actually doing. It almost feels like we’ve ceded a point to the Daily Mail crowd that didn’t need to be ceded, and now we’re defending her for this supposedly bad and offensive thing when she wasn’t doing the thing. She modernized it’s just by existing within it. She wasn’t breaking the rules and doing all kinds of unprecedented new things to cause big changes, though.
I agree. I don’t think she was bored of working, they both obviously love the work, but they would have gotten sick of the restrictions either way. Especially the pressure from other members of the family to have them not do so much work and not be so high profile…
I never got the impression that Meghan was bored. I think she really was enthusiastic and excited about the work. If anything, she probably had a lot of ideas to bring to her patronages, but was stymied by the courtiers.The press picked at everything they did, with the reaction to Vogue being so negatively over the top, that they gave it international publicity. The craziness surrounding her pregnancy—- I’ve never seen anything like that regarding a public figure. How can a couple deal with that constant onslaught and still function in a healthy way. They did this for their family first and foremost.
1) the Stanford thing is interesting to me. I really wonder what they were doing there and who they were meeting. One thing is clear – they really are getting the ball rolling on their foundation and I think it’s going to be interesting to see what happens.
2) I’m surprised they got rid of ALL their staff, but I wonder if some like Sara Latham will come to their foundation and work for them there. Logically it makes sense that they don’t have staff/an office at BP anymore, if they aren’t working royals – to the extent anything needs to be coordinated or discussed I imagine they’ll go through Charles or the queen. So I don’t know why I’m surprised, but I kind of am. who is coordinating things like this visit to Stanford and the like? Meghan and Harry themselves?
3) That Vogue video is so cute, I love the hats at the end. A little cheesy and over the top, of course, but still cute. And I love that they released it coordinated with the news that it was the fastest selling issue ever and the biggest selling issue of the last decade.
I agree, Becks. Fiona is no loss but I bet Sara goes with them.
Saying they fired all their staff is possibly not even true. They don’t have a BP office and are starting a new foundation. So, they had to be fired from the BP payroll, but not necessarily from working with the new foundation. It’s likely to have a U.K. branch even if it’s based mostly in Canada.
The media has had this narrative about the Sussexes never coming back ever again ever since the Sussexes announced they were leaving. Meanwhile, they are coming back for the Commonwealth service, they kept their patronages and Frogmore cottage. It’s the media who don’t want them going back. It screws with their narrative. So, of course they are turning this into a thing.
The media wants it both ways. Harry and Meghan have never said they are leaving for good, that was the media. But if they come back now and then, the media have set it up to then claim that they’re attention seeking, Harry’s regretting it, they’re about to split, it’s going so badly for them… The media aren’t reporting, they’re writing fiction from start to finish.
” I’m surprised they got rid of ALL their staff, but I wonder if some like Sara Latham will come to their foundation and work for them there. ”
Can she, though? I mean, I’m not positive on how easy it would be for someone to just pick up and move to Canada to start a completely different job with their employer. I know that there are at least SOME restrictions on hiring outside of the country, but I’m not sure on the intricacies of that.
It’s a sucky situation for everyone, really. I don’t blame them for letting the staff go, but it does suck for the staff all the same. Having to go through the emotional roller coaster of having our entire office shut down out of the blue makes me a bit more empathetic to the staff, but again, it’s not like I blame M&H for it – what else could they do, really?
I know very little about international employment, but I imagine if that was a real issue they would base part of the foundation in the US and Sara could work there (if she wanted to, of course.) I wouldn’t be surprised if they end up with a location in New York (depending on where the Sussexes end up settling.)
That would make sense, Becks1. I know you ( obviously ) know a lot more about legal stuff than I ever could haha, I’m not even sure about it in terms of my own country, and I’m extra hazy on things because I work in a satellite office but for a US company. I think it would make a lot of sense to have at least one secondary base on either coast of the US – if they want this foundation to have a lot of global reach especially.
I think the Sussexes will have a US based office and Sara Latham will work out of the US office. Since she’s is reportedly a dual UK/US citizen, employment issues shouldn’t be a problem for her.
The only BP staffers that are blindsided are the ones who were or were going to be feeding tidbits to KP/press.
What’s clear to me that the Sussexes have worked more than the Cambridges this year. Kate and her 5 struggle questions that she paid a company to come up with and William with his eco project that was arranged by his handlers to embiggen him. they really enjoy the ribbon cutting aspect of the job and maybe that’s fine.
Actually thrilled here that they got rid of the spies and leakers from BP. I believe they will retain some of the senior trusted staff as they alone can’t perform all the secretarial, legal and accounting responsibilities.
Cue William running to Oxford University to figure out if he can do something with them about what he doesn’t know, but so long as he can upstage his brother.
Or cue Charles wangling an honorary degree of some sort for Bill. Such bullshit….
Stanford’s Graduate School of Business includes the Center for Social Innovation, which works on solutions for social and environmental change, and “to build a more just, sustainable, and prosperous world”. That sounds right up their alley, could be where they went.
https://www.gsb.stanford.edu/faculty-research/centers-initiatives/csi
@Windyriver – thanks for that link, that’s interesting, and I bet you’re right and that’s why they went to Stanford.
Great link! I’m glad to know of it. I hope you’re right.
Thanks for that. This is why I like this site. You ladies bring the receipts.
Those staff were paid by Sovereign Grant or Duchy funds. They cannot take those staff with them and have them keep being paid as they were before. If we see any of these staff hired back, it will be with funds generated by the Foundation for the Foundation.
Right, that’s why I said I shouldn’t be surprised but I still kind of am. but if they aren’t taking SG money anymore, and aren’t working royals, then it makes sense.
It may have been done to show/prove a complete break from all SG funding.
According to Daily beast, Sara is gone too. That surprises me more than anything, but I guess it would be a tough move, physically, to keep working with the Sussexes.
Rebecca English acted like it breaking news that they don’t UK staff anymore like it wasn’t obvious. They aren’t working royals, they have no reason to have staff or an office at BP. Sad for the staff but oh well, that’s life.
As for the vogue issue. HUGE success. I think this is one instance where the BM severely overplayed their hand. They made such a huge fuss about nothing I saw tweets from a few people who bought the magazine just to spite the media. Have seen much BM coverage about its success tho.
Agree re: Vogue. The BM (and people on here!) acted like it was a bad idea and too Hollywood/celebrity etc and I think first off, it made the hypocrisy crystal clear. Kate appeared on the cover of BV and that was praised, Meghan guest edits an issue and its a problem?? Especially since Charles has guest edited magazines before and Kate “guest edited” HuffPo UK. Anyone paying attention to the criticism, even if not a huge Meg fan, was probably thinking “huh? Whats the big deal?” Second, it was a great issue. I know some don’t like Meghan’s writing style or think she should have picked X person and not Y person, but it was still a great issue. She did something different for their biggest issue of the year and I’m glad it paid off for Vogue in a big way.
But to circle back – yes, the media definitely overplayed their hand. There was such an uproar over it that I think it fed the overall interest in the issue. People wanted to see what the big deal was about.
Amazing how no one in the press has shown any interest in, concern for, or made any comment about Prince Andrew’s staff when he was FORCED to close his BP office. Now there is a staff that were blind-sided as his TV fiasco interview and his ejection from BP only took about 72 hours not months of negotiation. Obviously though, there is no interest in the futures of those employees.
Also, most of us on this site agree that Harry and Meghan are caring, thoughtful people. Most everyone who has ever worked with Meghan says she is considerate, thoughtful, and friendly. I’m sure they have handled the closing down of the BP office in a thoughtful and compassionate manner. Andrew — on the other hand — is known to be a nasty piece of work to staff and I can imagine his shut down was of little concern to him other than making sure everyone kept their mouths shut.
JA I agree with all of this.
The hypocrisy is sickening, it disgusts me to the point that I’ve changed what internet sites I visit. Like Fergie said(the cool one) where is the love?
The BP staff would have known that this was going to happen once it was decided that they couldn’t do part time as Harry and Meghan had originally proposed. It’s the queen and Charles who made it all or nothing, so if we want to blame anyone, it’s those two.
And yes of course Andrew’s staff got shut down as well and of course no one cares about that.
Becky English gets her info from KP and so she’s reporting on this because it’s when KP found out about the staff.
I don’t like the way Harry & Meghan are handling this and that’s all I have to say.
what would you rather they do? Just wondering.
I’m interested in knowing too.
Can you be a little bit more specific?
I LOVE that they have left. I love it. I am super interested to see what this foundation does and stands for. Honestly, I was so blown away by Meghan’s ideas. Her successes. I think she works her butt off. I am so curious to see what she and Harry come up with. They have both done such ground breaking work.
I am MUCH more disappointed with how The Royal Family has behaved in all honesty.
Ok. Cool. I’m pretty excited to see how their journey plays out.
@Sierra. Why not apply for a job which allows you to mould (dictate) whatever the couple ‘should’ be doing. Perhaps YOU could be their new Head of Communications. I’m sure you can have your Daily Mail and rich tea biscuits FedExed to Canada on a weekly basis. I’m equally sure that Meghan will burst out in a rash of buttons and botox and Harry become petulant, whiny and topiary-crazed
She, like anyone else is entitled to her opinion.
And sorry,much as I would like things to work out for this couple and their child(ren), I give it 5 years!
@UKborn – you don’t want things to work out for this couple.
@UKBorn You sound like a dyed in the wool Sun/Wail reader. How about leaving this site to those of us who love this couple and don’t wish them the pain of a broken marriage
@Sierra, Noted.
You’re crying over what now? The Sussex Division of the company has closed, the closing talks took place over nine months. The staff employed by that division are leaving, because there is no funding for that division anymore. Some were offered new jobs with the overall Firm – AND REFUSED THEM.
And I don’t like the way the BRF handled Harry and Meghan’s involvement in the Firm.
I don’t like BRF at all so barking the wrong tree here.
Yeah. Meeting with universities. So, um, tawdry?
@Sierra – well I’m sure Meghan and Harry are shocked, SHOCKED and HURT, by your opinion. Mind telling us why you don’t like the way they’re “handling” the situation?
This was obviously going to happen, and yet the crazy press throwing out ‘ruthless’, etc. The video gave them another excuse to label the Vogue issue as controversial and self promoting. Eye roll.
Visiting one of the top universities in the world to speak to leaders in every field to educate themselves is ok I guess…but did they spend years making a scientifically irrelevant survey?!? That’s real work.
They’re going to show the Cambridges how to properly use professionals to achieve real results.
@BellaDupont Cue the struggle survey Mk2. TEN questions that are supplemented with actual raw data on background, income, age, ethnicity, orientation, disability, benefits (in work or otherwise), partner status, local OFSTED and gov.uk statistics -
Nah. Scrap that won’t happen
It was expected, but when has the truth ever got in the way of British Media whipping up hate?
For those jumping on the “how horrible they are for making people redundant” train, I trust that you would be gleefully happy to pay for those staffers to remain in post with no work to do, but still be paid for…oh wait…no you wouldn’t. I would get my year’s salary that you’d be hollering about the wasteful cost to the taxpayer.
So save us your feigned outrage bollocks.
It’s cognitive dissonance
Sites like the Wail are expert in encouraging (so-called) individuals to hold two opposing views at the same time.
At least one of them was offered a job with the overall Firm, where she used to work, and refused. That says a great deal about that firm, doesn’t it?
I think they probably spent time in California talking with potential donors to their new foundation. As to Standford, they probably spent time brainstorming with experts about what the new foundation could look like. Standford is a thought-leader in social innovation and philanthropy space(see its Social Innovation Review). This is potentially a really smart move especially if they are thinking through what organizational model they should use to drive impact.
I would have loved to be a fly on the wall in those meetings!
IKR? Silicon Valley is where you go to find investors looking to drop their excess millions into a worthy foundation. The only weird thing to me is I’m still adjusting to the swift change of reading about these two like storybook characters in a fictional world to them being very real people doing very real things.
A big win for Meghan with the Vogue issue. The RRs and the British media were trashing it, hoping it would tank and definitely not outsell Kate’s where she was just on the cover. The press is muted on this news and KP must be “incandescent with rage”.
The staff firing is no surprise because the Sussexes will no longer rep the queen.
The moves in America are interesting and I know the press is having a fit.
I love that SussexRoyal has now surpassed KensingtonRoyal on Instagram! Team Harry and Meghan all the way!
Why does she shorten everyone’s name? Harry is H, Edward is E. Maybe this is a new trend I’ve never heard of, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen people referring to people by an initial.
tons of people do that…
My parents have always done that. And I’m not exactly young.
I know many that do that. My husband is David and is often called D for short, and I have a son Emmett who I usually refer to as E or Lil’ E. It’s nothing new.
Harry introduces himself as, ‘H’. He’s done that for years, long before she arrived. He prefers people call him ‘H’ not Harry or Henry, so that’s what she does.
One of my bosses did that, call people she was close tooP by the initials. Her boyfriend and personal assistant were PR and LB, while the rest of us were still on first name basis. Not that uncommon. Just hate when people give us nicknames we didn’t ask for.
I call my husband, ‘T’, nothing strange, about it
I call Mr. Jaded MT…it’s a sign of affection.
If memory serves, I believe even Jane Austen used to refer to people as Mr. H, Miss P, etc.
Just another confirmation to the Brits….They’re done with you and confirmation to the US…I’m coming home and guess who’s coming with me !!!
@Molly. Hey, now. Millions of us love/have girl crushes on/think Meghan is a fantastic, driven, intelligent, deep, resourceful and inspirational woman. Please don’t homogenise us
The fact that Meghan left your country the way she did speaks volumes. The “millions” of you who “love” her apparently watched and provided little to no support to her while your press abused her….so spare me the lecture on your support, please.
@Molly – What did you expect common people to do? Lots of people in the UK expressed dismay. And AFAIK the majority of the nasty comments on outlets like the Fail come from middle aged white women the US.
@Mich, it’s hard to know what the British people COULD have done but I wish there had been some way for ordinary people to show their support.
And you’re right about where many, if not most of the nasty comments on British tabloid sites came from.
@Molly – here in Victoria BC, on Vancouver Island, there are numerous vile paparazzi swarming around the house where Meghan and Harry are staying. Guess where they’re from….the US. What were the British supporters supposed to do? Rent an arena and hold a mass rally in favour of the Sussexes? Round up all the gutter press and incarcerate them? Scale the walls of BP and KP shouting “off with their heads”?
They showed support by making the Vogue issue the best selling. They also showed support by giving Smart Works enough clothing to outfit women for a year’s worth of interviews. Ditto making the Hub cookbook a sellout. Blame the press for her exit, and blame the cowards running the RF for her exit, not the people of the UK.
@Jaded, your comment about the paps hanging around their house made me realize, once again, that they managed to leave, and no one was the wiser. We got reports of them being in Stanford, plus that they flew commercial, TWO DAYS after the fact. These two are good! As my mom used to say, if the paps want to keep up with them, they will have to get up early and pack a lunch!!
Molly, please be kind. The success of the issue of Vogue that Meghan edited is in part due to support from UK readers. There were also many enthusiastic people around during their meet and greets in the UK. Kind, normal people aren’t going to be among the loud idiots on social media. And plenty of people have given first hand accounts of how their supportive comments were removed or not allowed at all on the Daily Mail comments section. And some of the worst abuse has come from people claiming American and Australian addresses. A good number of trolling remarks probably consists of bots anyway.
Harry and Meghan made it pretty clear themselves that the toxic environment is the one in the British media, and reading between the lines, we can carefully surmise it was also among their family. They always took great care to thank the public for their support. ALL of their public. They would not have fought to keep their UK based patronages if they faulted the entire British public.
Thanks Guest with Cat. I never understand how anyone can fault an entire country, religion, or group of people for the behavior or words of a few. Let’s agree not to go there.
@Molly What do you think that one Brit can realistically do? Take on the media singlehanded? Have you personally tried to oust Trump?
Oy with the judgmental blame game.
@Molly
Using your logic then the US is a nasty racist country filled with murderers who allow the police kill unarmed black people, allowed your government kill millions in the Middle East and Africa, allowed Boko haram thrive in my country by toppling Ghadafi’s regime, destabilized countries in other regions of the world and even branded Mandela a terrorist. Why have you not done anything about it?
+1
I knew they hired a few people for their BP office but I didn’t realize they had 15 people on staff. Then again that number may be inflated by the press, idk. Why would they have hired that many people last year if they were already planning to step back and split their time between North America and UK? Maybe their decision to step back was more recent than we realized.
I wonder if Andrew’s BP staff is included in that 15 staffers notice.
H&M personally informed their staff in January that they would be laid off from their positions. Many have been reassigned to positions elsewhere. What took DM so long to learn about this?
There you go, being all reasonable, factual and stuff. The DM writes whatever they want, why would they actually start being accurate now?
The DM will never be accurate, but I was amused that they are having a hissy-fit spinning old news that no one bothered to leak to them last month.
DM didn’t just learn about it. Rebecca English wrote the article to counter the Vogue magazine success and keep some people’s blood pressure up. These people know what they’re doing. This is how it’s going to play out for a long time, so expect more leaks from “disgruntled” ex staff anytime either of them is about to get positive reviews. The hate is personal and runs deep with these RRs. Best for the Susexxes to do what gives them enough peace to sleep at night. Which is exactly what they’re doing.
Yep. They left that media mess behind and are sleeping well at night. I suspect they leave the negative articles to be read by a legal team.
That was Frogmore cottage household staff that were immediately let go and mostly absorbed into other royal homes. The staff fired today are the personal secretaries, pr, social media, planner people who were all working out of the Sussex offices in Buckingham Palace. So it is news and it did just happen.
Please stop with the misinformation.
As a firm anti-monarchist, I am overjoyed Meghan left. She could have been such a huge asset for the RF. These bunch of dumb f$cks don’t even realize what they’ve lost. She is way too smart, accomplished and hard-working for them. Andrew and Fergie are exactly what they deserve.
+1,000
+1.000.000
I can already picture Kate and Sarah doing joint engagements:)
Can Kate and William attend productive meetings with Cambridge and Oxford or are they just lazy and content to do quick photo-ops with sick children and old ladies?
William didn’t even turn up to the specialist courses tailored for him at Cambridge.
That speaks volumes, doesn’t it?
I agree with those who say this issue was handled before they left. They aren’t going back, simply moving forward. Meghan exudes warmth and kindness in the video, sweet.
Since laws surrounding charities vary by country, wouldn’t they be meeting with Canadian universities/think groups if it’s to be based there? Granted, they get more press attention in the US
I’m sure they will see Canadian universities if there is a reason to. This was probably a specific visit for a specific reason. There’s only two of them so they can only do so much and be so many places at once. Remember Meghan just visited 2 Canadian charities? They do one thing and everyone tries to make it a pattern or the direction they’ll take going forward. Yesterday it was big banks, today American universities ( Stanford was a very smart choice BTW- Silicon Valley). Maybe she has something planned with Vogue in future. As for the staff, they were paid for by the Crown, which they will no longer represent, in a country they will no longer be in. It sucks but these types of splits are always messy and not fun.
Maybe Canada is just going to be their temporary home? I mean they haven’t bought a house in Canada or anything. They may very well end up living in California. I guess we’ll see.
It may depend on injunctions. If they win their legal fight against the photos taken of their rental house, and photos of Meghan taken in public? Staying in Vancouver would mean the ability to live a life unhounded by the press while also doing their charity work.
My thought is it also depends on the Nov election. If Trump stays in office I think that informs their future- and they stay in Canada? They don’t want to deal with any more nastiness from press or Trump.
Trump specializes in remarks that whip up his Cult of Racism followers. I believe he has already made nasty comments about Meghan in the past.
I think they’ll stay in Canada for the next year. Things in US are too uncertain until the election and too many weirdos with easy access to guns. You can work from anywhere with access to technology and an airport.
The charity is based in the US (and for now in the UK). They are just living in Canada. IMO, temporarily or just as a vacation home.
Or, maybe they chose Stanford because it’s one of the Top 5 (usually Top 3) Universities in the world, is located close to where they are living, and has a school of thought within it specifically tailored to something they are looking to set up with their foundation.
Why they chose to take a meeting there probably isn’t any deeper than those things. If they had been living in Eastern Canada, they may have taken a meeting at Harvard (the #1 University in the world) instead.
Standford is a leader in social innovation and has produced a lot of interesting academic work that has influenced non-profits. This is like going to the foremost experts on global trends in social impact before setting up there new organization. I said it up thread, and I will say it here, this is a really smart move and promising in terms of them really thinking through how they’ll build their foundation. There are so many models for charities and glad they are being smart about thinking through what they’ll build.
I think they lay off the staff mainly because they are constantly leaking to either kp, ch or press. i firmly believe one of these staff leaks about their constant whereabouts like jp morgan, Stanford etc. it is wise of them to lay off the staff they no longer need. now William will be ranging mad because they cant provide the scope for dan. The only time that makes press not going after William affair because constant leak about Sussex, now they lay off their staff from bp and the Sussex doesn’t have any direct contact with Windsors lets see how press take this. I think sooner we will hear about the William affair in the press when he cants no longer provide the leak. My theory is that Sussex left brf means William cant no longer tend the rose garden, he is frustrated that he can’t get laid without caught and he is mad as hell(horny dude) that’s why kate walks around him like an eggshell and her skinny bone is obvious. That makes her worry about not sleeping enough, she and Carole are over pr drive to push future queen consort and the only kate can save the monarchy and how she is so brave to criticize, etc. Rosebush days are marked and soon we might hear. I think it will be in summer when Sussex is no longer official of brief and officially cut their ties. This explains the sudden working of kate, many ppl think she is working to compensate the Sussex absent but for me, kate is working and constant photo op to show British that she is worthy of their money and queen consort. because before Sussex she didn’t work and during Sussex also she didn’t work, now working means she wants to remind ppl that she is William’s wife. if rose thing didn’t happen and now this situation she will make her own excuse like she was not working because she was depressed that harry left UK, how Meghan was bitch to her and how she was saddened that they left etc. keen kate will make this as excuse not work, now she is working because of rose garden and not giving William a chance to sideline her or worst leave her. According to the report if peter inform them last year means kate much known and this also pushes her to work more, that now peter has done it and William won’t feels the pressure that he done that horrible thing to queen. I think kate finally wake up and see the writing is on the wall.
I think your right. It’s been said that Kate is a competitive person — in sports and in real life. She could indeed be seeing the writing on the wall–and all these appearances might mean she’s finally realized that she’s not a posh toff who can just take her children to school before going to yoga and then shopping or whatever with friends/family. “Normal Kate.” It might have been impressed upon her that her very low work numbers need to improve substantially.
I think it’s possible that Normal Bill and Katie Keen got a very firm lecture about how they WILL be doing more engagements in the future. The end, no more discussions.
if she wants trophy wife then she should have married Pippa. this is not the life for her. is she going to work like queen and Philip at age 90+? I think she slowly realizes that her life is screwed up. I think she thought she might got off after some time, where she can share her work with harry wife. I think she genuinely believes in William reign she and William will do the domestic work and send harry and his wife to oversea because you know Cambridge are hands-on grandparents, how kate will always put her kids and grandkids. She thought she will make that excuse not to work and be lazy here in the UK. But now Sussex left, in old age, Cambridge will be alone without any senior royal to take off their work and their kids will be more screwed then William and harry. because William and Harry grow up in era where his cousins, aunt, and uncles are there to sacrifice the lamb but Cambridge virtually has no one to throw them under the bus for popularity.
The York girls (possible) children, Zara’s children, Edward’s children, Peter’s girls… They still have lots to choose from when it comes to chucking relatives under the bus.
Aria, I always enjoy reading your posts. You have a good viewpoint on what’s unfolding.
thanks, I was in the wrong crowd for a long time. Finally, I discover this site. Also at the beginning, I didn’t like Meghan much, it really changed after the birth of Archie and how press and Windsor throw her under the bus. I mean whatever her agenda is , its not fair during pregnancy and at least she honest about certain things unlike kate who hide under good girl persona. I also much dislike kate because of her stan, like when Meghan started dating they literally count the days she worked vs kate and criticize her. when you are nitpicking then you have to do for both woman. One that broke my straw is that they complain about Meghan using the press for pap walk but kate does the same victim image of her like see how the press is hounding her like Diana to get public sympathy. when I ask them logical questions, they disappear. That’s I get annoyed by her fans coming here and criticize Meghan, you can criticize Meghan as long as you are doing the same to kate. But keeping kate at the pedestal and she cant do no wrong is so stupid. I asked her fans many times that if paps or press are making her life hell, then she could easily sue the press and have court order not to follow after all she is a private citizen. After Diana died, Europe and UK laws are stricks towards chasing private / celeb paps shots. Instead, she didn’t do anything in regard to paps because she and William are pushing for Diana pap hounding pr to get sympathy from the public but the too bad public didn’t bother that she was hounded. Also, her stans are denial, all the Cambridge photos are preapproved by the palace to public, the ones where for shopping, Middleton birthday outing, etc. when Sussex does this they are a whore for pimping themselves to press when Cambridge did , they are god to show their face to the public.
@aria, Glad you are hanging out with us now.
“kate is working and constant photo op to show British that she is worthy of their money and queen consort. because before Sussex she didn’t work and during Sussex also she didn’t work, now working means she wants to remind ppl that she is William’s wife.”
@aria I finally returned to read this and I think your theories are correct. Carole is setting the stage for brave Kate when the Rose rumor can no longer can be contained.
Once it was said they wouldn’t be working royals anymore it was inevitable that some staff would be let go. Eugenie& Beatrice have private patronages but no office I understand.
It’s always hard to lose your job& hope those affected land great new positions. The Telegraph is reporting that staff are said how things have planned out but understand. Richard Kay in the Fail said virtually all staff so makes me think it’s usual exaggeration& some staff are being retained- possibly connected to their foundation. Also funny that Sara Latham was the sinister liberal HRC former staffer but (if true she’s been let go) now is being touted as devoted& loyal.
I think hysteria of news that their office is closing is to drown out the news of the success of her September issue being the best selling of the decade. They themselves have reported they will be back next month, they are keeping UK based patronages& seems they are keeping Frogmore so of course they will be back in the U.K. The royal reporters will just have less leaks.
Finally saw an old article from 2008 that Harry said he didn’t always enjoy being in England with the press etc. I think Harry spoke the truth- this was his decision. I maintain they were committed to their duties but once it was clear they had no support in the Firm (as some royal reporters have asserted& the family’s actions (Or inaction) haven’t contradicted) & were possibly colluding with the nasty press- position became untenable& new atmosphere sought.
A voice of reason, thank you. Why don’t people believe Harry when he said HE wanted to leave?
@KatV, because the royal fandom (and even the general public to an extent) seems to love to infantilize Harry. Lots of people will still cling to the “immature, roguish, and dumb” image they have of him. Some still see him as the 12 year old boy walking behind his mother’s coffin and treat him as such. They’ve never met this man before and yet they think they know what’s best for him.
Becklu, I totally agree with your analysis! I like Meghan and Harry, but this site tends to romanticize them a bit to much. Meghan is a typical American woman who is willing to work hard and has to have her freedom to do what she wants (which she can’t as a Royal) and Harry has lived with a silver spoon in his mouth. Real life can be hard and you have hustle. Harry has no idea and does romanticize common life.
Honestly, I think passion and the thrill of something different got this couple together and I worry Harry might end up regretting leaving his family and the Royal life. And I wouldn’t be surprised if this marriage doesn’t make it long term. They are just so different. Personally, the way Harry tends to whine about “poor me” would get on my nerves. Meghan deserves better! She is tough and smart.
No one ever walks away from abusive behavior directed at them and lives to regret it. You miss me with that one.
” the thrill of something different got this couple together and I worry Harry might end up regretting leaving his family and the Royal life. ”
You’re not slick.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if this marriage doesn’t make it long term. They are just so different. Personally, the way Harry tends to whine about “poor me” would get on my nerves. Meghan deserves better! ”
Again, you are not slick.
Have to hustle? Not really. They’re worth an estimated $40 mil. Their hustle is entirely by choice.
Bettyrose, Meghan loves to hustle. Harry, not so much. Neither brother ever had a real work ethic like their mom. Meghan is going to get bored with Harry, mark my words. He just doesn’t seem very bright or interesting. His Royal title was the only thing interesting about him.
You may be right. I certainly don’t know them. But now that you mention it, this seems like an increasingly common dynamic, alpha females, working hard, with husbands in more of a supporting role. It could lead to boredom, but it’s also nice to have someone dependable home with the kids & pets who loves to hear your stories when you come back. No one ever faulted men for having that in a spouse.
Harry raised millions for charity, including creating Sentebale and Invictus Games, before he ever met Meghan. And served 10 years and two war zone tours in the military.
Take your tumblr-based ‘Harry has no hustle, Meghan will leave him’ tripe back to tumblr and the Fail.
@Momof2rats – is this today’s tumblr/twitter script? Harry has plenty of hustle. Look at what he has accomplished while within the confines of the RF. Now that he’s free of those constraints, no longer the family whipping boy, and with his wife by his side, he’ll continue on the path he started when he was 19 and established his first charity. Frankly, the royal title is the least interesting thing about Harry.
Just to add to the great comments above, Harry worked plenty in the military.
Yeah, asking the media not to treat his wife and child as a commodity like they did his late mother – big baby! Pointing out institutional racism, and being worried that his wife would end up dead like his mother – big f’ing whiner.
Their mutual desire to spend their efforts working altruistically was what brought them together – and their obvious physical chemistry probably had more to do with it than some juvenille thrill of something different. These two obviously revel in working as a team. That’s what it takes for the long haul.
Another day, another new troll with another new name.
If you would like a site that kisses Kate’s ass and attacks Meghan, look elsewhere.
wrong spot
“They are just so different.“
Different how? They seem very in sync and a good match. Both great with people and have a drive to cause change to name a couple characteristics. While I think meghan and archie’s treatment put a battery in Harry’s back to leave the royal family, he’s wanted out for YEARS. You can find evidence dating back WAAAYY before Meghan was an a thought.
“…just so different…” obvious dogwhistle is obvious. Woof!
BTW Meghan accomplished a great deal in only two years. She wasn’t hampered by the role, but the artificial constraints. Dim your light to make the lazy royals look better, stop working so hard you’re making the rest of them look bad. If she had married into a family that embraced her abilities, like Maxima in The Netherlands, and who supported her in the face of racism, the story would be very different.
If Harry wanted the “same old thing” then that is what he would have married. “Royal life” would have meant visiting old folks homes and doing ribbon cuttings for the next 40 years. You think he will miss that? As long as Harry was a working royal, he would have always had to live in Will’s shadow, especially as Will seems the jealous type. So I feel that Harry would have made this jump inevitably no matter who he married. As for whether the marriage lasts, marriage is a gamble no matter who you are. If I had a dollar for everyone who said “I thought it would last forever” how rich would I be?
@Momof2rats, well they might be sooooooo VERY different but they can stand each other’s touch, so they’re ahead of OTHER royal couples.
@Momof2rats: The desire to do meaningful work and raise their baby away from prying, threatening and lying media and trolls is what drove them away. Oh, and the leaky brother, his evil mother-in-law, The Firm, the courtiers and Harry’s father who apparently didn’t and still don’t give a rat’s ass about protecting them.
@Momof2rats The idea that Harry has no hustle is ridiculous. How do you think he got funding and sponsorship for The Invictus Games? Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, let it be known – in an interview at the Oscars – that he’s known Harry for years, before he ever met Meghan. Who was the one giving the speech at JP Morgan? It wasn’t Meghan, it was Harry. *Harry* is the one who has a close relationship with The Obamas, and it’s *Harry* who is doing the Apple TV+ thing with Oprah.
Harry has ideas, contacts and hustle. It’s just been stifled up until now because he HIMSELF has said that he has to be careful about the things he does because he can’t outshine his brother. Well, not that he’s out, he doesn’t have to worry about that outshinging thing anymore.
Yes, Harry was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. But the flip-side of that is being born in the 1% gave him 1% contacts and access grown up, that he has clearly cultivated and is beginning to use now.
As someone above said, you aren’t slick with this.
Harry and Meghan may have grown up in different money situations, but their outlooks on life, their core-ideas about helping people, their desire to raise their son protected from people who would use him, hell even their outer family issues are all *very* similar. (As someone said, the only difference between the Markels and the Royal Family is money when you get right down to how both have been treated by each). *That* is what is the same, and what is important in the long run for both of them.
Forgot to say – it’s *Harry* who apparently has the connects with Goldman Sachs. *Goldman Sachs* for goodness sake.
“Harry has no hustle” my a$$.
Just say you want them to fail and be done with it. This concern trolling is tiresome.
I believe Sara is a director of their foundation so she might stay on in that capacity.
But people (even on here) said they couldn’t do the half in half out stuff so the Sussexes said “okay we out!”. So they don’t need an office staff funded by the Queen if they aren’t going to be working royals. People are just mad because this just legitimises the fact the Sussexes are truly done
And if the Fail feel oh so sorry for these people (some of them have actually already found new jobs and will most likely be able to work anywhere with a glowing letter of recommendation) then perhaps they should volunteer to pay for the Sussex BP office no?
She might be rehired, but she cannot continue on with the existing contract. This has always been a shady area. The internal ‘Foundation of W&H&K’ had Duchy paid staff, it wasn’t an independent Foundation. What Harry and Meghan are building is completely independent, with staff paid only with funds raised for the Foundation. They have to start from the ground up.
I don’t have any real idea how any of this works, and yes of course I wouldn’t expect an office full of people to sit around with nothing to do, but it would also seem to me that the royal family and that institution was in place partly as a thing that provides jobs and means and “protection” for the people they rule. Like, the old manor homes where half the village worked in the home or on the grounds or on the land, and it seemed like it was a responsibility that the lord or whoever took somewhat seriously. So, if that is at least part of the purpose, you would think that perfectly good employees could have been placed in other offices. And I guess that is probably crazy to think, because they are probably all loyal to their particular people, but it just seems like bad PR to fire a bunch of people, even if you can blame it on the people who have left. It seems like the institution that remained after they left could have or should have done something for those employees, IMHO
Several were offered positions with the royals – and refused them. Does that tell you what those staff think about the remaining royal family?
oh, ok, didn’t know that
Were they fired, though? Where I live, when a job goes away you get laid off, not fired. If and when the position comes back, you get your job back if you want it. You get fired when you screw up. I think it’s the DM’s influence wanting everyone to say fired, it sounds so much worse than laid off and makes it sound like they had cruel uncaring bosses.
The DM is lying when they say the staff were fired. They clearly weren’t. They would be considered terminated for the purposes of qualifying for employment insurance. Usually you can’t access benefits if you resign. And since they weren’t fired for cause they would be owed something pursuant to UK employment law.
And Harry and Meghan weren’t their direct employers. BP is the employer and their termination was ultimately handled by whoever is handling HR for that organization. The fact that someone is leaking suggests that there remain current BP or KP employees who speak with the press. Usually as part of a severance package the employee signs a confidentiality and non disparagement agreement. None of the terminated employees would be likely to risk litigation so this is a courtier stirring up trouble again.
I thought the staffing thing happened a while ago? Its reasonable to let staff go when the bosses leave the country…Sounds like the DM trying to stir up negative crap again.
They are. The (amazing!) stats were announced on her Vogue issue, so they needed to counter that quickly with old and obvious news to rile the masses.
This faux outrage about the staff is pathetic. Who cares that they were let go. The Sussexes aren’t working (for the Queen) royals anymore. Why should they have staff? People don’t want to pay for their security (which is needed) but they’re okay paying for 15 people at BP who will do god-knows-what during the months the Sussexes are in North America? The taxpayers aren’t crying about wasted funds now?
The faux outrage is just the press being angry because reality is finally kicking in. There won’t be any leaks or offers to bribe the staff for information. They see the loss of revenue slipping by each day.
I’ll just sit here drinking my coffee and wait for the inevitable posts about why meeting with Stanford is bad idea.
In the meantime, bitter Becky English dropped the tidbit that the palace didn’t want the Vogue video released. Now I’m sure they had good reasons for that…🤔
H&M (hee) are pretty good at that age old practice of “and the horse you rode in on”.
If the Palace didn’t want it released that’s further evidence they were trying to get in the way of her work imo. I don’t see any other reason they wouldn’t want it released.
yes, she does seem bitter, doesn’t she? every piece I’ve seen she’s seems to go for the juglar with Meghan & Harry. I get her confused with the other one, Katie Nicholls – “intrepid” Fail & Vanity Fair reporter.
Yes, Becky English seems bitter and full of envy, and it’s legitimately suspected that she (and Lil’ Richy Palmer) is also a hate-stalking twitter and/or IG troll. Another ridiculously nasty reporter is Camilla L ong, notorious for her self-catfishing account photo (LOL!).
The video was harmless. I don’t understand why it was blocked in the first place.
Because it humanized Meghan and showed her in a good light.
Absolutely – a great “hold my beer” moment!
It doesn’t make sense to have your staff long term on a different continent than where you live. I’m sure the staff will get decent severance packages. And they are all experienced in their fields — working for the Sussexes will only enhance their resumes. They’ll land on their feet. Maybe even work for the Sussexes again if they Are willing to relocate.
This makes me think that the Sussexes have decided where they are going to live moving forward, at least for now. My money is on Toronto or possibly Vancouver. I do think it will be Canada though.
So as well as distracting from positive news on Meghans Vogue issue, just seen a new Vanity Fair article claiming that Prince Andrew was seen openly groping women at Epstein’s estate& he was a frequent guest of ANOTHER alleged trafficker& rapist Peter Nygard according a lawsuit just filed in New York as reported today by New York Daily News.
Some Sussex smears (you know there will be some ex employees spilling tea for weekend papers as we speak) to bury bad news about Andrew?
“If you knew, what I know”.
Prince Harry
That statement he made keeps coming back to me when I read these stories about them. I suspect he could burn the whole thing down if they pushed him too far. And I suspect they know that.
What a surprise!! And there’s probably more. Sad thing is, nothing will happen to the teflon pedo prince. Nada.
Sure sounds like it. They’re trying to cover up *something*.
Peter Nygard has always been viewed as a horrible, HORRIBLE person here in Canada. He’s been accused of abusive labor practices, tax evasion, sexual harassment and rape going back to 1978 and yes, PA visited his Caribbean hideaway in 2000 AFTER he settled cases of sexual harassment out of court.
The video is cute. Wish it had been shown back when the issue was released, but now is fine. Celebrates it being a smashing success. BP shouldn’t have blocked it at the time. There was no harm in allowing Meghan to the accolades she so richly deserved.
I really do appreciate the approach the Sussexes are taking towards their foundation. They are seeking advice from professionals to ensure its success. That’s just smart.
If this happened in January, why is this news now? And why are these people pretending that it’s such a SHOCK that Harry and Meghan probably won’t be returning to the UK? Isn’t that what they wanted? It’s a bit disingenuous to do everything they can to drive Harry and Meghan out of the country and then be shocked, SHOCKED! when they actually leave.
They are shocked that their abuse victims meant it when they said they were actually leaving. The BM is an abusive institutionalization and abusers are always shocked when their victims say BYE. They want to blame all of this on Meghan, but maybe three years of therapy plus a stable loving marriage gave Harry the Incentive to break the abuse cycle. I get a strong vibe he was the one who wanted this train to leave the station. And now that he has protected his family they want to paint both of them as spoiled and bratty and emotional and are Praying the marriage breaks up. For all the new trolls on here if you spend your days hoping a marriage breaks up or hating people because they are different than you (gasp the world is full of all kinds of people!). Look inside yourself, you need help, or compassion, or meds.
@kerwood many people – from RRs to trolls – are still in flat-out denial about H&M leaving. First they kept saying it would never happen when people like me and many Sussex Squad people over on twitter kept warning them that it would/was going to.
Now the prevailing argument is that they’ll be back. One RR even did a ticktok vid dedicated to H&M of the song “You’ll Be Back” from Hamilton implying it. (Never mind that the underlying joke of that song – sung by King George III is that America never *did* come back after breaking away).
This staff thing is just one thing among many that keeps hitting them in the face with the reality that they aren’t coming back. A few are moving/holding onto the idea that Harry is too dimwitted/pampered/spoiled to ever survive outside of the RF (never mind that 10 year stint in the army where he point blank said in one interview that he was happy to be out of England while there and away from the RRs – many preferred being in a war zone to being home!), but every move H&M make keep pointing to the direction that they aren’t coming back and RRs pretty much shot they golden goose with their active smear campaign. They don’t want to take any responsibility for what they did, along with still not being able to face the reality of the new situation.
They are still in the denial/anger stage, with a few moving in and out of the bargangng one. They will not reach the acceptance stage for a VERY long time.
Those saying that they’ll be back, once things get launched and the money starts coming in, and their demand and work increases, they may not want to come back. Once you start setting up your life, you don’t necessarily want to go back “ home. The press did so many horrible things and it seems the only thing that really motivates the Royal family is jealousy, spite and status. If the public saw so much ugliness through the press and rota gossip, imagine what they put up with in private.
She and Annie Hathaway have that same earnestness to them.
That’s not a good or bad thing, just an interesting commonality, considering all the irrational hate they receive from some people.
I think Anne was incredibly over-exposed, take her Oscar campaign and the Dark Knight promotion, it was so much Earnest Anne is such a short amount of time.
Oh, true.
LeBron James has the blue print for putting together a meaningful foundation in the US. He’s stated he was frustrated with his first attempt at a foundation, so he met with Warren Buffett and Bill Gates and they connected him qualified, appropriate people and look what he has accomplished. It’s extraordinary. But LeBron earns millions and millions per year playing basketball and from endorsements (and HES notoriously TIGHT with his money). His wife’s charity PROMise is phenomenal. But they don’t make money off of these programs. I hope HandM are able to have that level of success and impact. But how do you do that without a job or outside income? They have their own money, $30M? Which is a lot of money but it’s a far cry LeBron level money or from what Prince Harry is used to
He has 40 million in the bank, she has 5 million. He was just paid likely 500,000-1,000,000 for a speech last weekend. They aren’t hurting for cash in their private lives. They have wealthy, powerful friends and are making power moves in creating their foundation.
I know this has W&K stans upset, but really, get over it. Harry and Meghan will succeed on a global scale, because they are no longer required to sit on their hands to make the Cambridge Snowflakes look less lazy.
I work in fundraising/philanthropy in the US. I don’t know about Canada, and I’m just speculating based-off my knowledge of how it works here. The Standford visit was most probably about determining the best structure to do what they want to do. The traditional model may not be the best fit for their ambitions. They won’t have any trouble raising $$ to support the projects that are important to them. I’m so excited too what projects they have lined up, but also how they impact the structures of social innovation/philanthropy.
Remember that line about “working towards financial independence”? I think they have plans for that too, as well as the foundation. Stay tuned!!
I am very interested in seeing where the meeting st Stanford leads in regards to their Foundation and the writing was on the wall regarding the staffing issue.
Examples?
Having just read all of the comments, I feel I need to shout one thing loud for those with cotton wool in or between their ears:
Harry is NOT dim! He’s also not a “beta male” whatever the hell that is. He is intelligent and secure in himself enough to choose a partner who is also intelligent and secure in herself and together they work as a TEAM. He takes the lead in aspects of their endeavors that play to his experience, preferences and connections, as does Meghan. They are BOTH very accomplished people. Harry has real life experience that has been described and lauded by those who served with him in the military for 10 years, not 10 months.
Both have worked hard to overcome dysfunctional family dynamics to become very functional and effective people. Harry did do some incredibly stupid things in his misspent youth, but he got help and wised up and matured past that mindset.
So can we please lay the “Harry is dim/Meghan is a hustler” nonsense to rest? Seriously go out, dig a hole in the back garden and bury that fertilizer where it belongs. It actually makes the people who throw that nonsense around seem dim and unaware, themselves.
I’m not saying these people are saints or won’t make mistakes. I’m just saying some of the things said about them aren’t borne out by the evidence and need to be laid to rest.
Hallelujah!
Yes. I hate when people claim harry is stupid or even ‘emotional’. He managed to beat the British media and the monarchy at their own game. He’s been underestimated his own life. I hate how people assume it’s Meghan who’s behind everything. Harry has been dealing with these assholes his whole life and he’s been smart enough to collect receipts along the way.
Dear Guest with Cat. Keep em coming, please. I always enjoy your comments. You are the cat’s meow. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🐱
and Harry is bringing real experience serving in the military. That alone would be worth paying for him to speak.
The guy called in airstrikes and drove an Apache attack helicopter during two tours in Afghanistan. That is no beta male by a long shot. Nor is he dim or weak. These concern trolls need to get over themselves.
Thank you. This needed to be said.
As I just said/replied above, the idea that Harry has no hustle is so freaking ridiculous. He put together the Invictus Games. Bob Iger let it be known, on national tv, that *Harry* is the one he’s known the longest and has connects with. *Harry* was the one who spoke at JP Morgan. (And *Harry* was the one Forbes had their main focus on wrt that speech as a signal to investors). *Harry* is the one who has the relationship/friendship with The Obamas, and *Harry* is the one Oprah is working with on the Apple TV+ project.
And just over the past two days, *Harry* is the one everyone is talking about wrt Goldman Sachs and networking with them. *Goldman Freakin’ Sachs*.
Harry isn’t dim. I’ll keep saying it until I’m out of breath, they guy may not be “book” smart but he is clearly “street” smart.
Thank you guest with cat!! Can you say it louder for the people in the back who aren’t paying attention?! Brilliant comment!
It’s really hitting the Royal Reporters and media that they are really leaving. There is really nothing they can use against them at this point besides pointless ranting. They won’t have any proximity to them at all and the US Media was will have first dibs with everything and the Canadians aren’t making it easy for paparazzi or journalists either. Y’all did to much and now you’re on the outside and are left to cover those boring, bland royals that have to be hyped up to death to be even remotely interesting. How do you stop your own bag like that? 😂 Also shutting down their office shouldn’t be anything new considering they won’t be working members of the family anymore.
Agree. It’s almost like the BM are panicking now that they can’t hound them. All they’re doing is lobbing the same old shit-balls in their direction but they’re landing far short of the target and just making themselves look petty and stupid as a result.
There can’t be much left for the media to destroy them over.
1. They are repaying taxpayers for Frogmore.
2. No longer accepting sovereign grant money.
3. Left the Firm.
4. Left the freaking country.
5. No more taxpayer paid office staff.
What’s left to attack them for? Did they kill trees on their property or dent official vehicles? I wouldn’t put anything past the petty press.
Lady D: Let’s see what’s left….abusing their dogs? Littering? Wasting electricity? Leaving Archie behind with a nanny when they travel? (Mommy shaming is always a good one, gets the mini-van moms all het up).
How could I forget mommy shaming?
@Jaded – Meghan already got attacked over the dogs, at least on here. Remember the fuss by some commenters about leaving Bogart behind in Canada, and something supposedly happening to Guy’s legs, and where was he?
windyriver: Right….I remember that….then there’s crossing her legs – huge gaffe. And not releasing details of where Archie was born and not parading him in front of the press immediately after birth. Wavy tendrils around her face? I’m sure there are many more heinous mistakes that ruined the reputation of the BARF (British A$$hole Royal Family).
Wishing Prince Harry and Meghan more success. I am excitedly looking forward to their next public outing. Reading about the royals is not as interesting as when the Sussexes were around. Ever since Princess Diana died, reading about the royal family has become boring and dry. Until Meghan came and brought everything to life.
They were leaving the RF so of course their office would close. It sucks for the employees who were let go but this is a nothingburger with cheese. I’m sure those employees got glowing recommendations from H&M and will land on their feet.
Meghan has always been really earnest about the causes dear to her heart. Wish they’d release more BTS of her participation in things, would be great to see.
This has been known for at least a month, and shouldn’t be a surprise considering the Sussexes wanted to be independent. “The Great Sussex Firing of 2020″ isn’t news, it’s propaganda BS whipped up by rabid racist RRs who are still pissed they can’t bank coin off making the couple their target anymore.
I loved that little video, she is so pretty and obviously a very warm and chatty person. No wonder, those stiff idiots could not handle being around her.
If they notified their team in advance I doubt it’s the kind of news worth writing about.
Nutjobs.
Harry and Meghan had a staff of about 15 people. The smallest staff of all the royals. The staff knew the royals were discussing the Sussex situation for over a year. It came into reality on January of this year. The article I read stated some of them are being reassigned to other royal households if possible. Others will be getting a servirance package.
The ranking of a university depends partly on its “international profile” and apparently the Sussexs are used to raise it. Add international charity/development aid deals to that and you get the picture.
Programming note and slightly off topic: CNN is airing its six part series The Windsors starting on Feb 16 at 10 pm EST. It should be interesting . It’s been promoted since last month and by various on air newscasters. The commercials feature Harry, Meghan, Diana, the queen and George VI. Ocassionally Charles and the Cambridges. Judging from the commercials it won’t be a Valentine to the BRF. The song in the background has a lyric “no one said it would be this hard”. Prepare for RRs to be deployed for damage control.
The final chapter in the Sussex saga is the lawsuit. A victory there would be icing on the cake. And Meghan will have to take down Bad Dad in court if he shows up. Then she will be free.
I really want this to go to go to court because I really want to know who was doing the leaking and/or who authorized the leaks and why.
Me too.
They had a month of heads up and were likely given ample warning. Honestly, I’m not worrying too much about them. This isn’t America where losing a job means losing your healthcare, safety social net, and facing a mortgage and massive school loans to pay. I imagine these people were very well paid and received severance at that. They’ll be fine.
That was a really sweet video – I think Meghan’s eyes looked a little watery when Jane Fonda told her “I’m so proud of you”. Just me? It must be nice to finally be able to celebrate your hard work and achievements without worrying about damaging the fragile ego of others.
Somebody mentioned upthread that Sussex staffers had been offered other positions within the palace and refused? What’s the sourcing on that? I wonder if a few know they will be rehired, if they have other positions lined up (correct me if I’m wrong, but it seems like if you work in PR or political admin at this level, you can expect to move around a lot), or if it’s a refusal to work for BP? That would certainly be telling.
I really really want H&M (or maybe mostly H because he likely knows a LOT about Uncle A) to come forward and spill the details re: A’s crimes.
They don’t have to talk about any of the rest of them, just give us the deets on A so that justice can be served.
The stonewalling on A’s behalf by the BRF is unbelievable.
I finally watched the video and it was fantastic. How sad and pathetic that the British family didn’t have the intelligence, foresight, decency or sense of self-preservation to embrace this woman. She would have been such an asset to the royal family but they didn’t want a woman who would show them up as the dullards they really are so they pushed her out. And being the kind of people that wouldn’t recognize REAL LOVE when they saw it, they honestly thought that Harry would turn his back on his wife and son and stick around for the titles and the tiaras. The Windsors aren’t even interesting enough to be tragic. They’re just pathetic.
Just saw it too -she is so natural and at ease and the interaction just seems so genuine. Yes, they lost a true asset.
Wooton wrote a disgusting tweet about firing the staff, then went on to cry crocodile tears over his friend Caroline Flack who he also ran horrible stories about. This guy is a real piece of work – says nothing of character, does nothing of character
Oh please. Why don’t you go find some children and tell them Santa isn’t real. Women are allowed to a) succeed and b) enjoy our success. It don’t make us “conceited” to do so. No one ever complains about a man celebrating a victory. They were’t celebrating Meghan. They were celebrating the SUCCESS of the ISSUE that they worked hard to put out, and outsold all of the other issues of UK Vogue in the decade! That must really bite! Those your teeth I hear gnashing over there?
Go back to the Daily Fail where you belong.
You’ve never celebrated a personal success? A job promotion? An award of some kind? Come off it you troll.