“Kim Kardashian’s kids have a windowless playroom full of toys” links

Kim Kardashian’s kids have a playroom and it’s not a total minimalist prison. They actually get to play with colorful toys! [Dlisted]
Donny Smallhands by name… [OMG Blog]
Dakota Johnson directed Coldplay’s new music video! [Just Jared]
Taylor Swift went to the NME Awards this week & drank some wine. [LaineyGossip]
I feel like the York Princesses would like this season’s Brock Collection. [Go Fug Yourself]
Is Chris Evans hiding a secret wife? Is she in Boston? [Pajiba]
House Hunters featured a throuple! [Jezebel]
My take: this is one Sam Smith’s worst songs?? [Towleroad]
Love After Lockup: Clint cheated on Tracie. [Starcasm]
Who was the best-dressed lady at the VF Oscar party? [RCFA]
A tour of the kids Playroom in Kim & Kanye’s Home. pic.twitter.com/AE91SSXSK3
— KKW MAFIA (@KKWMAFIA) February 13, 2020
Sounds very Flowers In The Attic
We had a windowless play room as well, expect we called it the basement.
looooooooool
Hehehe! Good one!
Omg! Hahahaha!
It looks like a basement. If it’s not (I didn’t listen to the sound) I give up.
I wonder a) it is soundproofed b) what it feels like to never have to clean up your toys or your kids’ toys.
She said her kids do their homework in that room too. HOWWWW do those kids stay focused on homework surrounded by all those distractions ??? Those poor nannies lol.
What homework do her kids (plural) possibly have? Isn’t North the only one who is school-age?
@ Lightpurple
I have no idea but she said “my kids do their homework in here”.
As usual she’s full of it. At their ages her kids, even North, do not have “homework.”
…my kids are 4 and 5 and they both have homework. My 5 year old has homework every day.
Do they have basements in California? I thought they were a no no because of earthquake risk.
Basements are not common for that reason — the earthquake risk. I’ve heard some old, old houses might have a basement, but those houses are now few and far between, and I don’t know how common they were. But honestly, I’ve lived in California my whole life and I’ve never known anyone that had a basement. I trip out all the time when I go back east or something and see actual basements that are set up as work rooms, or for laundry or an extra TV room/man cave deal.
What I don’t understand are “unfinished basements.” ??? Did the builder leave it undone? Does it just mean no one has fixed it up to be a room? I don’t get it.
Unfinished usually means the walls will need to be painted, sometimes drywalled first, and flooring needs to be laid, whether laminate, tiles, carpet etc. Sometimes the plumbing has been done to have a laundry room or extra bathroom put in, sometimes you need to do the plumbing too. Usually the ceiling will require painting or even tiles put in. The wiring is usually in I think, @Erinn will know more about that, and the doors and windows are in. You get to finish it the way you want/can afford to. It also makes your home cheaper to purchase with an unfinished basement.
The basement is basically the foundation of a house. So it really just needs to be a big open room with cement walls and a cement or even dirt floor that the rest of the house is built on top of. There might be some other walls that are just wood, they’ve not had any drywall put up on them, or they could have drywall but no paint/plaster. We mostly use these basements as a place to put out furnace and water heater, washing machine and dryer, and fuse box, and as a place to run plumbing and wiring and heating ducts through without having to hide it inside the floor or in the walls or ceiling upstairs. And then we just use the big open space for storage. The big open unfinished basement is usually really cold because it’s not heated. Or even if it is heated, it’s underground in Michigan or New York so it’s still significantly colder than the rest of the house from like october-April.
So if you want to finish the basement, you have to add insulation to the outside walls, waterproof everything if it’s a dirt floor, put in partition walls or finish the ones that are there, put in heating vents, add flooring (and hopefully some padding under it because the basement floor is cement, add outlets and light fixtures, hide all the wiring and plumbing and duct work that’s running around down there. That’s why a lot of houses have an unfinished basement. It’s a great extra space if you can afford to use it and have it finished up, but most houses come with the basement unfinished or only partially finished.
The “color co-ordinated” theme is disturbing. I wonder who has to make sure the crayons go back in the right color section? The nannies or the maids? I mean there looks to be 500 hundred crayons in that bin, that is insane. Also, the different sections for each kid…so gender specific. Does Chicago really enjoy playing in the kitchen and pretending to go grocery shopping? Has she ever been to a real grocery store and has she ever seen her parents cook? Probably not. Saint has all the cars. As a kid I played with hotwheels and dolls and G.I. Joe. Anyways, that room would be heaven for any kid !
That seems fine? Or at least a lot of middle class American kids who grew up playing in a basement rec room were okay with it.
I actually love that playroom, especially the mini grocery store! Good to know the kids can still be kids. Although I agree that some carpeting or soft furniture would help enliven the space.
It still looks so cold to me. No windows, all monochrome walls and floors, so many hard surfaces. And it’s way too organized for me to believe kids are actually using it daily.
I’m sure she had staff clean and organize it ahead of doing the video. Hey, maybe she has a fulltime playroom-cleaner.
They would NEED a full-time playroom-cleaner with that amount of stuff. It just looks like typical Kardashian showing off and conspicuous consumption.
Agree – it looks like a kids playroom in a bunker or a prison. Where is the natural light? And kids like to play on the floor. They need a fluffy rug in there.
Agreed-it’s horrible! There are no soft surfaces, pictures on the wall. It’s off white and totally grim.
I see at least two windows? I think she’s just filming at night (she says as much). My kids would go bonkers in this space, but I can see them losing interest if they had daily access to it.
I don’t follow the Kardashians but that playroom is a kid’s fantasy…I love it!
How’s Kim’s law career going? Anyone know?
I didn’t think she was anywhere near having a career…just that she was pursuing a law degree. I assume part time and it will take many years if she doesn’t lose interest.
Going nowhere fast.
Meh. Good for for having such a variety. Would I go crazy in a white room with no artwork? Yes, but that’s me. All those curves, arches, nooks, etc. would be begging for my attention lol. But I’m impressed she had the wherewithall to offer organization and specific play zones (art, music, pretend, etc.). A pro regarding the bland is that the kiddos can use those walls as blank canvases if they’re able.
Omg when were big bird, Bert and Ernie murderd?? Why would they have X for eyes??
I love those Donald Smallhand pics! Especially where his toddler hand grips Obama’s – like Barak is saying “pull my finger”
I don’t know who to feel worse for the children who get to “play” with Sesame Street characters with X’d out eyes or the nanny’s who have to maintain the madness. Honestly, every time the kids are let in that room there must be about 8 hours worth of tidying that needs to happen. Every crayon put back. Every car placed in color spot. Every wooden toy returned to its spot. They are so weird. Kim, the kids don’t need that’s mucb stuff in a designed space, they need toys about the house and in their bedrooms.
The sesame animals have Xs on their eyes because they’re from the KAWS x uniqlo streetwear line. There are some other sculptures by Brian Donnelly, the artist behind KAWS, in the playroom as well. They can cost thousands of dollars and they’re probably set high in the shelf because they’re not for playing with… which is just about the MOST Kanye thing I could have ever imagined. 😂😂😂
The whole KAWS thing annoys me – as an artist.
Ugh.
She starts the video by saying “cleaning up for the night” as if she does it. She really thinks people are stupid enough to buy that!
That’s the house media/theater room build for the adults
Who will move in and live there some day , they just dumped a bunch toys in and filmed.
Didn’t anyone else notice that everything in there looked brand new? The drum was immaculate, the books looked like they’ve never been opened, nothing looked either played with or loved.
☝🏻 Exactly. Nothing was used, It was staged.
Just looking at the pics makes me feel claustrophobic.
It’s a lot of stuff, but there are nice things too. Everything so ordered, and not a fleck of dust. Colour-coordinated, my foot! A cosy sofa and a soft rug are defintely missing – and it doesn’t seem as though they are in there much.
I can clearly see the windows though. 🤣