Robert Pattinson continues to insist that ‘Twilight’ was an ‘arthouse movie’

I love Robert Pattinson. I just own it at this point. He’s a big dumb Englishman. He’s sweet and silly and he laughs at his own jokes and he’s awkward and yet… he’s organically grown into the kind of 30-something actor who takes on the role of Batman, and agrees to a “24 Hours With” Vogue video. I love this big dumb video:
Bobby Sparkles is a pencil eater and he doesn’t mind hustling for his Dior contract. I love all of this. Also… showing up to a fancy dinner in Paris wearing a backwards baseball cap is garbage, but I love him. Anyway, he was there for the Dior Homme fragrance, his latest campaign for the label:
Hot and silly. I love it. Anyway, I think Robert is promoting The Lighthouse in England, where it just came out. Which is why we have a million little interviews with him where he says all the same stuff, over and over. Some highlights from his BBC interview:
He doesn’t think his move to independent film was that big of a deal: His bold post-Twilight choices, he insists, weren’t so bold, after all: attempting to trek to the top of the Hollywood A-list would have been “much more dangerous” than going down the independent road. “You can see quite a lot of examples of it not really working out for people,” he says, naming no names, “so I just thought it would be a silly idea to try to do a massive action movie or something.” He was also aware that his stratospheric celebrity status might plummet down to Earth at any moment. “I always think that whatever movie you’re doing, there’s a potential that it’s the last movie you’re ever going to get, and so I don’t want to end my career on a ‘transitional’ movie.”
He’s very pro-indie film: “I definitely am on the side of trying to get independent movies into theatres and getting somebody to see them. I think if every single obscure filmmaker was just completely drowned out by conglomerates then that would be an awful thing.”
He thought he might have gotten too indie: “I literally started this year [2019] with no job. I remember my agent saying, ‘You’re not really on anybody’s list. The movies are well reviewed, but they aren’t big hits.’ And then a week later I got another call out of the blue: ‘Do you want to be in a Chris Nolan movie?’ I was like: ‘Wait – how did that happen?’”
Twilight was an art house movie: “That’s because no one realised that Twilight was an arthouse movie. It’s part of the same thing. In a few years, people will suddenly realise – ah, it was arthouse! I totally missed it!”
The first Twilight movie IS an art-house movie, made with a small budget, directed by an art-house director and starring a young cast which was largely unknown. It’s also art-house because it’s about a vampire falling in love with a mortal he met in high school. I mean… it’s a bizarre f–king concept. Anyway, I love him.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Sure tell yourself that.
A badly acted, badly directed film series based on a badly written YA trilogy where a 100 year old man is toxically involved with a 17yo girl (no age gap concerns), then later when she’s over 18 she has to decide between the 100yo and the 15yo.
He is obviously joking.
Let’s not forget the un chosen male fixated on the newborn and will just wait for her to grow up and love him back.
There was just soooooo much wrong with that entire poorly written series.
The worst thing, some found it cute!!!! It is the same thing with expectations around princesses/princes……..
Agree that its execution was very art house compared to the rest of the series. But the source material, despite the fact that the first book was better than the subsequent ones, was still trash.
He’s joking, though, maybe?
He always said how weird the story was, so I can see why he didn’t consider it an average teen romance. But yeah, not exactly art house quality like he has been doing since!
I can acknowledge its ridiculousness and still have fond memories of that whole craze. It touched on something, as bizarre as that is to think about looking back now.
Lmao. Twilight. Arthouse. Roflmao. Actually I’m not rolling on the floor. Twilight series has never given me the energy to do anything other than wear a blank face. Alright alright. Occasional eyerolls.
I don’t find him dumb, actually. He does act silly, awkward and ridiculous when it comes to press and promotion, but I think he knows exactly what he’s doing! It’s worked for him and made a unique brand to go with his unique filmography and now he’s Batman. Even better if these traits are genuine, because he was smart enough to capitalize on them.
Twilight was designed to make money and it did…no need to pretend it was more than that! It made all people in the movies quite famous and I actually appreciate that he doesn’t trash the movies that made him a household name or at least made him recognizable to the masses.
He has trashed Twilight all the time. He even did while promoting it.
I wasn’t aware of him doing it! he is a white attractive man, so he can get away with it
Twilight has an exclusively female fan base for the most part. There were virtually no men in their young 20s who were fans. Rob was no different, and he found the humor in acknowledging just how weird he found the whole thing. He couldn’t understand why everyone went nuts for this oddball love story. His charm and humor, along with his admitting utter disbelief in the craziness, was hugely popular. I never saw it as mean spirited or angry, nor do I think he meant it to be.
Twilight is a blessing and a curse for him, but I do think Rob has a healthy perspective on it. He has expressed his gratitude many times, and has acknowledged the tangible downsides as well (one small example- this site is still calling him sparkly, an entire decade later).
Omg i love him so much!!!! Sparkles is gorgeous and adorable and giggly. Please cover him more. I love any Sparkles stories and pics
I like him too, especially his dry sense of humor. A lot of people were predicting total obscurity for him once Twilight wrapped, and I couldn’t be more delighted that they were wrong.
As if. It was just bad. The blue tinge, the terrible make up…you can polish a turd, but it will still be a turd.
I’m 36 years old, happily married with two kids and I fantasize about Bobby Sparkles putting on some fangs and chasing me around the house. Judge away, I’m not ashamed.
I’ve always really liked him as a person & celebrity and more so as actor once I saw him in The Rover. He was crazy good in The Lighthouse.
While Twilight success kinda happened upon him in, seems like he’s worked steadily since to find the type of film success he wanted. He’s made a lot of believers along the way. It’s still wild to me to see the massive shift among film boys/film Twitter to becoming stans.
Oh and that Dior ad, yeah, I’m into it.
I’m pretty sure he was joking. Dry humor doesn’t translate lol
It made him rich, I don’t know why he cares.
Yeah he’s goofy and silly and funny but he’s also extremely bright. He’s planned his career carefully and patiently, he knew it would take ten years to get past the T-word so-called ‘stigma’, and he’s put up with dry spells (ugh, 2013, not a single film) while he’s sought out the established auteurs and new talent that he’s wanted to work with. Now we’ve got big studio films, Tenet and The Batman, and it’s a bit like the old days, what goes around comes around and he’s back in fashion. Older, wiser, talented as heck and hot as….yeah that. Loving it, and enjoying seeing Kaiser come back on board too!
Big agree, I’ve been a Pattinson fan since HP4 and despite Twilight. I had to stifle a delighted squee in the theater when the trailer for Tenet came up and he was cast as John David Washington’s partner. I also love the Nolan brothers so that also made me excited to see a new Nolan film.
As you pointed out, yep. It was art house.
It sucked but it was art house.
Was that him ‘singing’ in the Dior ad? He looked like he was trying for a Brando imitation. Or somebody was. Maybe James Dean.
That’s Leonard Cohen singing.
Cedric is a full grown man now and I’m here for it. I still done find him handsome , but I certainly get the appeal and he’s perfect for Dior.
I really like him as a person. I should watch his movies…
He’s got a good sense of dry humor, he was joking
Morón. Will never understand how it was decided that this creature is attractive, looks like he was hit in the face with a shovel and a very nasty personality to boot.
Team Jacob, uh?
@H lmfao 😂
Hmmm, nasty is the last word I would use to describe Rob. Lots of people find him goofy or unattractive, but he is rather harmless and unproblematic. I’d save “nasty” for someone like James Franco or TJ Miller.
Bobby Sparkles…..hahaha Thanks, mate. I needed a laugh today.
I like him, more than once I’ve heard him give an interview in which he said he is/was grateful for his success, for the Twilight movies, etc.
No harm, no foul. Carry on, RPatz
So are we going to see Sparkles in that glorious sparkly runway number at the Tenet premiere?