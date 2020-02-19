The Sussexes’ fifteen fired staffers won’t find work in other royal offices, eyeroll

Once again, I’m at a loss for why the British papers are making such a big deal about the “fifteen staffers” who have been “fired” from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office. As I said when the story broke last week, we already knew that the Sussexes’ Buckingham Palace was going to be phased out, and clearly that meant that their staffers would be leaving. The British papers are going the extra mile to make it sound like Harry and Meghan personally screamed “YOU’RE FIRED” at every employee, one by one. And now the papers are making it sound like these staffers have been so tainted by Harry and Meghan’s employment that no one in the other royal offices wants to work with them.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s aides are unlikely to be given new royal jobs after they were dramatically sacked, it was claimed today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex fired all 15 members of their “very loyal” team in a sign they plan never to return to Britain after quitting as royals. It is believed that while a couple of their team may find work in the royal household, the bulk will now be negotiating their redundancy packages in a “clean break”.
A source today told The Sun Online today: “Those who worked for Harry and Meghan were very much in their style, many of them were headhunted from highly successful jobs in the private sector. The idea that they could simply be moved into a Palace role isn’t going to work. Many of them were attracted by the fact they were working for Harry and Meghan who liked to do things differently. There are a lot of cliques that exist within the teams who work as advisers for the Royals. You are either in or you are out and Harry and Meghan’s team were never really part of that circle.”
Those being laid off are in the process of sorting out exit-packages. It is believed Prince Harry has asked to be kept informed of the process and hopes to speak personally to many of those affected before the end of the month.
The source said: “Harry was very proud of the team he had put together and everyone loved working for him and Meghan. Despite all the negative stories about the way Meghan can operate they were a really exciting and engaging couple to be around and everyone was excited about the jobs they were doing. Nobody particularly wants to leave – but life has to go on.”
This is all so ridiculous and petty. First of all, royal office work pays very poorly, so most royal-office people come into their jobs knowing that if they put in a few years of poorly-paid (but prestigious) royal work, they’re be able to find great-paying work in the private sector, especially now that they have “Director of Communications for Prince/Duke Whatever” on their CV.
Second of all, this is absolutely idiotic: “There are a lot of cliques that exist within the teams who work as advisers for the Royals. You are either in or you are out and Harry and Meghan’s team were never really part of that circle.” There’s the evidence you need that the old-guard courtiers so loathed Harry and Meghan that those courtiers were Mean-Girling the Sussexes’ staffers too. And it’s also evidence that those courtiers are exactly the people behind the worst of the Sussex smears. Even though the other royal offices won’t hire the Sussex staffers, those offices will totally steal all of their ideas though. They’ve already started.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Yeah, I think one part of this is right, which is that if they went out of their way to find a specific kind of employee/staff member, that person is probably not going to meld with the Cambridges or whoever. I think that says way more about the other royals than it does about H&M.
Exactly, the framing on this site sometimes throws valid points to the wayside and it’s unfortunate.
What a bunch of horrible people who spread this gossip and write this crap. How does this wind up in a newspaper?
“Even though the other royal offices won’t hire the Sussex staffers, those offices will totally steal all of their ideas though. They’ve already started.“
Yup. The Exhibit A is the way their Instagram is run. A LOT of idea have been lifted from their captions to IG stories.
Anyways, if I were their ex staff I wouldn’t want to work in the palace anyway afterwards. If there’s anyone who knows what Harry and Meghan have gone through, it’s their staff. They were apart of some great projects and I have no doubt they’ll find employment elsewhere.
The staff of the patronage that Kate inadvertently let lose money and close are losing all their jobs as well. Huge eye-roll indeed.
Additionally, the royals (I won’t capitalize that “r”) WANT these staffers to remain unemployed because then they can blame Harry and Meg for callously causing unemployment while they themselves are living high.
I’m assuming these people have impressive CVs if they were hired by H&M so they should be able to find a comfortable job soon.
Yes letting go sucks but if this happened a month ago, some of these people have already polished their CVs and have interviews lined up
It’s a sucky situation. I just hope that people aren’t going to go out of their way to rip on the staff in support of Meghan and Harry. I’m sure they’re having a rough time – and as far as we know their staff wasn’t disloyal. I’m also not surprised that the other palaces won’t be absorbing them, though you would think at least one or two of their team would be a high-value get.
It DOES look great on a resume though, so I hope they all manage to land a great job after this is all said and done. I just received my first offer since finding out that our office is being shut down, and even then it’s still difficult. Trying to decide whether or not to take a job that has less hours and less pay makes it tricky, and in my own case, there is a chance a new company is going to come in and take over our staff. So I’m just caught in the ‘what ifs’ stage of everything.
The snark at Meghan is this article is nasty – the line about ‘Despite all the negative stories about the way Meghan can operate’ tells you who’s office this ‘source’ came from. It was nice about Harry but just had to get a dig at Meghan. We see you William.
The royal spin on this shows they are not concerned about these 15 people. What they are interested in is using the closing of the Sussex BP office to smear Harry and Meghan. Anyone in the work world knows there’s a BIG difference between being fired and being laid off because you’re job is no longer there. Fired is punitive and that’s why the courtiers and press keep using that term in relation to this story. It’s funny that even this palace source has to admit the Sussex team were very professional and — I’m sensing — way above the petty politics that they themselves are participating in. All of these people had to see this coming as the Sussexes have been negotiating for months. Once the Queen told Harry In January that he had to be all out or all in, the staff were told the office would be closing. I have no doubt many of them already have jobs lined up and that none of them will have trouble finding work. If I was part of their team i would have been thrilled to work with them and sorry to leave but that’s the way it works in the real world.
On another note, no one seems to have any concern about Andrew’s staff when he was FORCED to close down his office. What about them? Instead of at least the month to two month official notice the Sussex staff received, his office staff found themselves without jobs within 72 hours of his insane tv interview. Why aren’t the press and all the royal rable expressing any concern for even one of them? (I’ll bet there were a lot more than 15 and probably some of them had been there way more than 2 years!) Finally, where’s all the hand wringing and worry about members of the Cambridge team who have been ousted? I don’t recall seeing any worry over the woman Kate fired the moment she came back from maternity leave. What BS this all is.
It’s just another cudgle to use against H&M – their staff isn’t “good enough” for the rest of the (lame, lazy) royals. Like this little comment: “Despite all the negative stories about the way Meghan can operate…” Another Meghan-is-horrible moment.
Right? I mean, she might have hugged one of them! They might wear black nail polish! Or have empathy and understanding for sex workers! Perhaps they might even close their own car doors! Or when pregnant cherish their unborn child! *swoon
Ha, I’d forgotten about the bananas.