The Sussexes’ fifteen fired staffers won’t find work in other royal offices, eyeroll

Once again, I’m at a loss for why the British papers are making such a big deal about the “fifteen staffers” who have been “fired” from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office. As I said when the story broke last week, we already knew that the Sussexes’ Buckingham Palace was going to be phased out, and clearly that meant that their staffers would be leaving. The British papers are going the extra mile to make it sound like Harry and Meghan personally screamed “YOU’RE FIRED” at every employee, one by one. And now the papers are making it sound like these staffers have been so tainted by Harry and Meghan’s employment that no one in the other royal offices wants to work with them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s aides are unlikely to be given new royal jobs after they were dramatically sacked, it was claimed today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex fired all 15 members of their “very loyal” team in a sign they plan never to return to Britain after quitting as royals. It is believed that while a couple of their team may find work in the royal household, the bulk will now be negotiating their redundancy packages in a “clean break”. A source today told The Sun Online today: “Those who worked for Harry and Meghan were very much in their style, many of them were headhunted from highly successful jobs in the private sector. The idea that they could simply be moved into a Palace role isn’t going to work. Many of them were attracted by the fact they were working for Harry and Meghan who liked to do things differently. There are a lot of cliques that exist within the teams who work as advisers for the Royals. You are either in or you are out and Harry and Meghan’s team were never really part of that circle.” Those being laid off are in the process of sorting out exit-packages. It is believed Prince Harry has asked to be kept informed of the process and hopes to speak personally to many of those affected before the end of the month. The source said: “Harry was very proud of the team he had put together and everyone loved working for him and Meghan. Despite all the negative stories about the way Meghan can operate they were a really exciting and engaging couple to be around and everyone was excited about the jobs they were doing. Nobody particularly wants to leave – but life has to go on.”

[From The Sun]

This is all so ridiculous and petty. First of all, royal office work pays very poorly, so most royal-office people come into their jobs knowing that if they put in a few years of poorly-paid (but prestigious) royal work, they’re be able to find great-paying work in the private sector, especially now that they have “Director of Communications for Prince/Duke Whatever” on their CV.

Second of all, this is absolutely idiotic: “There are a lot of cliques that exist within the teams who work as advisers for the Royals. You are either in or you are out and Harry and Meghan’s team were never really part of that circle.” There’s the evidence you need that the old-guard courtiers so loathed Harry and Meghan that those courtiers were Mean-Girling the Sussexes’ staffers too. And it’s also evidence that those courtiers are exactly the people behind the worst of the Sussex smears. Even though the other royal offices won’t hire the Sussex staffers, those offices will totally steal all of their ideas though. They’ve already started.