Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee, her ring is from Nikki Reed’s company

CB usually covers Jenna Dewan, but she let me have this because I love talking about jewelry! Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee, and they announced it on Instagram. I actually thought they were already engaged, but I guess not. Jenna and Steve have been together since the fall of 2018 – it seems like he was the first person she dated after splitting from Channing Tatum. They announced her pregnancy last fall, and I think she’s due in a few months. That’s probably why I thought they were already engaged – I thought they packaged that announcement in with the pregnancy announcement. But no.
Jenna Dewan just said “yes” to Steve Kazee! The actress, 39, is engaged to the Tony Award-winning actor, 44.
Dewan and Kazee both shared the happy news on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of the couple sharing a kiss.
“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️” Dewan wrote in her caption. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” Kazee wrote in a caption of his own, quoting the song “Let It Breathe” by Water Liars. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”
In the photo, Dewan also gave fans a look at her impressive and unusual engagement ring. The star said “yes” to a gold-banded ring that Bayou with Love founder Nikki Reed helped Kazee create.
As I often do, I went to check out the Instagram for this jewelry company, which was founded by Nikki Reed (so that’s what she’s been up to?). The jewelry is… not the best, but some of the pieces are somewhat okay. There’s a vintage flavor to a lot of designs, which is both a good and bad thing. For one, some of this stuff looks totally ‘80s, like sh-t you could find at any estate sale or secondhand jewelry shop. On the other hand, some of the sh-t looks totally ‘90s, and I f–king love that. Jenna’s ring looks like yellow gold with a large, oval diamond. It’s sort of Etsy-like, only with a bigger diamond than I was expecting. It’s not the worst.
Anyway, congrats to them. I really feel like Jenna really wants people to know that she’s not sitting at home, crying over Channing. There’s definitely a forcefulness to how quickly and thoroughly she’s moved on, right?
Oooh, is this a close-up of Jenna’s ring? It looks too small for that.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
I think this is my FAVORITE celebrity ring. Hands down. Meghan’s was up there for sure, but this is exactly the kind of style I’d want if I were doing it all over again. The small stones really add something special to it, and change the overall shape, but in a way that’s understated enough to not look super gaudy. It’s stunning.
I think Bayou with Love’s jewelry is beautiful. It’s got an organic feel to it that I like. It isnt always my aesthetic but I think it’s lovely. And I applaud anyone who is using ethical sourcing for gems. Congrats to Jenna and Steve.
Oh wow, that’s an amazing ring, I really like it. They seem really happy together. Good for them.
Bleh. I still wish she was with Channing. (dons flameproof suit) The way they met on Step Up 1 was cute and I like Channing even though he has a potato head. The ring is pretty but does look rather 80′s. I like that it’s a wide oval stone.
ETA: she also has a lot of Beauty Counter MLM scheme stuff listed on her website right alongside the jewelry. Tsk tsk.
I was a complete Jenna + Channing fan, but this guy seems like such a catch. He obviously adores her, makes her happy and loves Evie, he has his own thing going and he seems really mature and settled with himself. I’m a big supporter of this relationship. Congrats to these two, I wish them well.
I love love love the oval stone but strongly dislike the small stones on the top and bottom. I think it makes it look weirdly jagged.
I really wanted an oval ring but the jeweler told me that due to the cut it’s harder to get clarity that makes it sparkle as opposed to a round diamond. But I imagine budget isn’t an issue for them haha
I love it! Simple, elegant, not your typical solitaire. The shape is very flattering on the finger. Just stunning.
I like the ring, and some of the other jewelry is really pretty too. And great that it’s responsibly sourced and recycled materials. I am in love with that tourmaline ring! I’d never actually wear it, and it’s $2300, but it’s so cool.
I like Jenna, I’m glad she’s doing well.
Honestly this engagement ring is just stunning. Love that he diamond is paired with a dainty band.
Reed’s jewelry is not for me in any way (overpriced dainty), but it’s aesthetically pleasing, timeless, and I appreciate the conscientious approach. Dewan’s ring is beautiful.
I love the shape of this. Very elegant.
That is one gorgeous ring! Beautiful clarity for the size. Congratulations Jenna!
I LOVE her ring, and a lot of the others on that website. I love more unique and personal engagement rings. My ring is very traditional and I love my husband to death but he got what he wanted and didn’t ask my friends or family what ~I~ liked, lol.
Jenna seems happy and that dude is beyond hot, I’d take him over Channing any day! Good for her:)
I think the center stone is a square cushion cut (and not an oval) with 3 smaller stones on the top and bottom sides. It’s true that it won’t be as sparkly as a round brilliant cut, but I think it’s a lovely ring, nevertheless.
Man these people all move on with their lives so fast??? Like how? My sister got divorced a little over a year ago and hasn’t even had a second to think of dating between kids and work. Must be nice to be so rich you can get divorced, pregnant and engaged in 2 years.
I do like her ring but this all sounds so exhausting.