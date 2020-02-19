Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee, her ring is from Nikki Reed’s company

CB usually covers Jenna Dewan, but she let me have this because I love talking about jewelry! Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee, and they announced it on Instagram. I actually thought they were already engaged, but I guess not. Jenna and Steve have been together since the fall of 2018 – it seems like he was the first person she dated after splitting from Channing Tatum. They announced her pregnancy last fall, and I think she’s due in a few months. That’s probably why I thought they were already engaged – I thought they packaged that announcement in with the pregnancy announcement. But no.

Jenna Dewan just said “yes” to Steve Kazee! The actress, 39, is engaged to the Tony Award-winning actor, 44. Dewan and Kazee both shared the happy news on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of the couple sharing a kiss. “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️” Dewan wrote in her caption. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” Kazee wrote in a caption of his own, quoting the song “Let It Breathe” by Water Liars. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.” In the photo, Dewan also gave fans a look at her impressive and unusual engagement ring. The star said “yes” to a gold-banded ring that Bayou with Love founder Nikki Reed helped Kazee create.

[From People]

As I often do, I went to check out the Instagram for this jewelry company, which was founded by Nikki Reed (so that’s what she’s been up to?). The jewelry is… not the best, but some of the pieces are somewhat okay. There’s a vintage flavor to a lot of designs, which is both a good and bad thing. For one, some of this stuff looks totally ‘80s, like sh-t you could find at any estate sale or secondhand jewelry shop. On the other hand, some of the sh-t looks totally ‘90s, and I f–king love that. Jenna’s ring looks like yellow gold with a large, oval diamond. It’s sort of Etsy-like, only with a bigger diamond than I was expecting. It’s not the worst.

Anyway, congrats to them. I really feel like Jenna really wants people to know that she’s not sitting at home, crying over Channing. There’s definitely a forcefulness to how quickly and thoroughly she’s moved on, right?

Oooh, is this a close-up of Jenna’s ring? It looks too small for that.