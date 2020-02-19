Eight year-old girl had her birthday party at Target, her friends dressed as employees



I’d guess that most parents dread their kids’ birthday parties. They’re expensive, exhausting and between planning, execution and clean up, seemingly never-ending. On top of the physical toll, there is a sense of Keeping Up with the Joneses that directly clashes with the household budget. And don’t get me started on the guest list that multiplies by the hour. Enter our birthday party savior: Brayden Lawrence. Brayden’s found the perfect party venue – Target. Eight-year-old Brayden rounded up a gaggle of her closest buds, decked them out in Target colors, and took over register eight at the Campcreek Target.

No one loves Target more than 8-year-old Brayden Lawrence! Brayden hosted her birthday party at her local store Sunday, complete with red shirts and khakis for her friends and treats featuring the signature Target bullseye. “Brayden is obsessed with Target,” Rikki Jackson, the girl’s aunt, told CNN. “She will literally just ask to go walk up and down the aisles. She loves it and will spend hours in Target.” Jackson took to Twitter on Sunday to post photos of Brayden’s party, which took place at their Target just outside of Atlanta. She shared that her niece, sporting a sparkly red jacket (also from Target), got to check out her friends at register number eight after each was given a gift card to purchase something from the store. “We got all the kids uniforms & walkies and the manager made them name tags,” Jackson wrote on Twitter. “They did a scavenger hunt where they had to find stuff throughout the store and then put it back afterwards since that’s what employees do.”

As the article said, Brayden’s aunt, Rikki Jackson, posted pics along with the story to Twitter on Sunday night and it blew up. According to Rikki, Target does not do birthday parties, but Brayden’s family was able to get special permission to have this celebration. The family gave the kids their red shirts and khakis, walkies and gift cards, but the store manager, Albert, made each child their own name badge. Brayden was allowed to ring her party guests up (under Albert’s supervision), plus wear the special-sparkle Target red moto jacket. Obviously, it’s all brilliant but the scavenger hunt was inspired. I would totally attend a Target party. I am much more equipped to discuss how to accessorize a Universal Thread jumpsuit than I am discussing anything having to do with kids soccer leagues.

Target’s not perfect, but they acknowledged it and are trying to atone for their mistakes. Plus their literacy programs are phenomenal. So I could get on board with a Target Party trend. Maybe Serta could host slumber parties? Williams-Sonoma could build a bachelorette baking-party room. GOOP could offer… actually, nevermind.

All of this is to say, Project Hecate Birthday will be in the seasonal aisle of the LA Target next year, BYORC (bring your own red card).

