Amber Rose’s boyfriend, AE Edwards, also got face tattoos for their kids



Last week Kaiser wrote about Amber Rose’s new forehead tattoo for her sons, Sebastian and Slash: “Bash Slash.” Amber told everyone with an opinion to back off. The New York Post spoke with two tattoo artists who are not happy with the growing trend. They try to dissuade people from getting tattoos on their faces. One will charge a much higher fee in an attempt to get clients to change their minds. One tells his clients, “Amber Rose, she has the means to support herself. You don’t.” Now he can mention her boyfriend, AE Edwards, too:

Alexander “AE” Edwards‘ love for his son and girlfriend Amber Rose‘s son is with him everywhere he goes. The music executive, 32, recently had his dedication to the couple’s 4-month-old child Slash Electric Alexander and the little boy’s half-brother Sebastian Taylor, 7 this month, permanently etched onto his forehead. In a January photo posted by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Jacob Ramirez, both boys’ birth dates — “10-10-19” and “2-21-13” — are written in black ink on Edwards’ forehead, separated in the middle by a lightning bolt. But that was just the beginning. This past Thursday, Ramirez shared another image of Edwards, this time sporting a heart on his left cheek that read “SLASH,” over a banner design across the middle.

[From People]

Well, here we are. I have several friends and relatives who have gotten tattoos to celebrate their children, but no one has opted to put those tattoos on their face. Amber and Alexander are happy with their decisions, so that’s what matters, sure. There are worse things people could get tattooed on themselves, and better your kids’ names than a misspelled or just plain wrong tattoo. I just wonder what their kids will think when they get older and realize that their names/birthdays are tattooed on their parents’ faces.