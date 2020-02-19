Amber Rose’s boyfriend, AE Edwards, also got face tattoos for their kids

Last week Kaiser wrote about Amber Rose’s new forehead tattoo for her sons, Sebastian and Slash: “Bash Slash.” Amber told everyone with an opinion to back off. The New York Post spoke with two tattoo artists who are not happy with the growing trend. They try to dissuade people from getting tattoos on their faces. One will charge a much higher fee in an attempt to get clients to change their minds. One tells his clients, “Amber Rose, she has the means to support herself. You don’t.” Now he can mention her boyfriend, AE Edwards, too:
Alexander “AE” Edwards‘ love for his son and girlfriend Amber Rose‘s son is with him everywhere he goes.
The music executive, 32, recently had his dedication to the couple’s 4-month-old child Slash Electric Alexander and the little boy’s half-brother Sebastian Taylor, 7 this month, permanently etched onto his forehead.
In a January photo posted by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Jacob Ramirez, both boys’ birth dates — “10-10-19” and “2-21-13” — are written in black ink on Edwards’ forehead, separated in the middle by a lightning bolt.
But that was just the beginning. This past Thursday, Ramirez shared another image of Edwards, this time sporting a heart on his left cheek that read “SLASH,” over a banner design across the middle.
Well, here we are. I have several friends and relatives who have gotten tattoos to celebrate their children, but no one has opted to put those tattoos on their face. Amber and Alexander are happy with their decisions, so that’s what matters, sure. There are worse things people could get tattooed on themselves, and better your kids’ names than a misspelled or just plain wrong tattoo. I just wonder what their kids will think when they get older and realize that their names/birthdays are tattooed on their parents’ faces.
They’re going to think their parents are total idiots.
I was expecting a lot worse. I’m actually surprised by how delicate he went with the tattoos, and obviously all things are relative, but they look decently done.
I mean, I would never do this, but they are really rocking it and that makes me like it on them. Also that baby is super cute.
Well…. Amber could always grow out some bangs if she changes her mind about it. Those are some cute kiddos!
I’m still not entirely convinced hers is real – though his definitely is.
The kids are beautiful, but no to the face tattoos!
Those kids are adorable!
Holy hell, this trend needs to die a quick death. All of them look like Tools. I agree that the babies are super cute.
The pair of them look ridiculous, but their boys are just adorable.
Amanda Bynes got a face tattoo recently
Ooopf those babies are cute but no to the face tattoos. Even for children. I mean, what if these kids grow up and fall out with their parents? That happens. Would Amber and Alexander want a reminder of a relationship gone bad with their kids?
I live in Australia near Sydney and this trend is happening rapidly, today i lost count how many i saw at the mall, a lot of people have tattoos all over their body, is it because they have run out of space, don’t mind tattos, i have 2 on upper thighs, but the face come on, 1 young girl had blue stripes all over her face
My dad has mine and my sisters names in big gothic script on the inside of each arm. Let me tell you that we both hate it. They’re not the greatest tattoos but it’s just a no to us. We both said we were going to change our names when we saw it!
Face tattoos always remind me of those talentless, xanax abusing soundcloud rappers…
What is hanging from her nose?
Oh, how cute. Now they match
Hope they never fall on hard times, because they’ve made themselves completely unemployable